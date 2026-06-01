Elliott Publishes Presentation Outlining Perspectives on Value Creation at Northern Star Resources Ltd

Elliott Publishes Presentation Outlining Perspectives on Value Creation at Northern Star Resources Ltd

Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together hold an investment of well over A$1 billion in Northern Star Resources Ltd ("Northern Star" or the "Company"), today published a presentation titled "Northern Star Rising."

In its presentation, Elliott outlined the opportunity for Northern Star to realize the full potential of its world-class gold mining portfolio. Northern Star's recent pattern of operational missteps, cost overruns and inconsistent strategic direction demands urgent action. Elliott described a clear path forward for the Company, focused on conducting a strategic review in tandem with a CEO search and a process aimed at identifying operational improvements. Elliott added that Northern Star should supplement its Board of Directors with fresh perspectives to assist in evaluating the Company's next steps. Elliott is committed to working constructively with Northern Star to help the Company make the most of this unique value-creation opportunity.

The full presentation can be accessed at ElliottLetters.com/NST.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contacts:

London
Stijn van de Grampel
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 20 3009 1061
svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York
Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
T: +1 (212) 478-2017
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Sydney
Annabel Clunies-Ross
Hanbury Strategy
T: +61 428 295 517
nst@hanburystrategy.com

 

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SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/01/c8193.html

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