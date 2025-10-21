Elevra Lithium Limited September 2025 Quarter Investor Webcast

Elevra Lithium Limited September 2025 Quarter Investor Webcast

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) advises that the Company's September 2025 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

The Company will host an investor webcast covering the September 2025 Quarterly results commencing at 8.30am AEST (Brisbane), 9.30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on Wednesday 29 October 2025.

Retail shareholders and investors are invited to listen via a webcast service. To listen live, please click on the link below and register your details: https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/T837U91A

Written questions may be submitted via the webcast platform.

This link will also provide access to the archive version that will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast. Please note that it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure that you are registered in time for the call.



About Elevra Lithium Limited:

Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) is a dual-listed lithium producer and developer, supplying a reliable, secure and sustainable source of this critical mineral at the heart of global electrification.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Elevra has a globally diversified portfolio of world-class lithium assets across Quebec, North Carolina, Ghana, and Western Australia. Elevra was formed through the merger of Piedmont Lithium and Sayona Mining.

By combining operational excellence with disciplined asset management, we strive to maximise efficiency, drive superior shareholder value, and create lasting benefits for all stakeholders.



Source:
Elevra Lithium Limited



Contact:
Andrew Barber
Investor Relations
PH: +61 7 3369 7058

Sayona Mining LimitedSYAXFOTCMKTS:SYAXFBattery Metals Investing
SYAXF
