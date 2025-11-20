Elevra Lithium Limited 2025 AGM Chair Address and Presentation

Elevra Lithium Limited 2025 AGM Chair Address and Presentation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) was formed through the merger of Piedmont Lithium and Sayona Mining, creating a larger, stronger, and simpler business. We now have the scale, resources and operational capabilities required to compete in the rapidly expanding lithium market.

Today, we are the largest operating hard-rock lithium producer in North America and we have the right assets to become a global leader.

We assembled a Board to support that ambition, bringing operational and financial experience, and deep knowledge of the lithium sector. The Elevra Board reflects the combined strengths of both companies to ensure continuity and to provide a new perspective.

Our management team also represents a combination of Piedmont and Sayona. This group brings together complementary capabilities and experience across project development, mining operations, commercial strategy, sustainability, corporate governance and commercial markets.

Most importantly, the Board and management team share the common goal of building a resilient lithium business that creates long-term value for you, our shareholders.

Now to touch on some of our key achievements.

Operationally, we delivered a strong performance at North American Lithium with record production.

We set out targets for financial year 2025 for production, sales, unit operating costs, and capital and exploration expenditure and I'm pleased to report that we delivered within the expected range for every metric and saw a 31% increase in tonnes produced with a 9% reduction in unit operating costs.

Importantly, we also made significant strides in improving our safety and sustainability performance. The well-being of our employees, the communities where we operate, and the environment are critical to the success of our business.

For the year, we set ambitious safety goals for a reduction in our Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate and safety compliance. We performed well against these goals and look to build upon that success going forward.

We also recorded a 14% reduction in CO2 equivalent emissions for the year despite the 31% increase in tonnes produced. When comparing to 2024, this means we saw a 33% decrease in emissions per ton of LCE produced.

We've made considerable investments into process improvements at NAL and the result is that we have a solid foundation to build upon as we continue to optimise production and advance our growth plans.
On the merger, we were proud to see the transaction receive overwhelming support from the shareholders of both Sayona and Piedmont.

Our mission was to create a North American lithium champion and our focus has turned from planning to execution.

As a Board, we looked at the merger as an opportunity to review our governance practices and take specific actions to improve. We've implemented many changes, but I would like to focus on a couple of the most notable.

First, we had a major refresh of the Board and placed an emphasis on increasing the percentage of independent directors and improving gender diversity and representation with the appointment of a female Chair. The Board currently stands at eight (8) members with a majority being independent, including myself as the Chair.

We have a succession plan to reduce the size of the Board to six (6) directors while maintaining a minimum of four (4) independent directors.

On remuneration, we refined the scorecard used to measure performance to ensure that outcomes were measurable and increasingly tied to the operational and financial success of the business, which should also align with increased shareholder value. Remuneration is now fully performance-based, independently benchmarked and transparently disclosed.

We've also transitioned to a more mature company where our governance framework is fully aligned with ASX Principles.

While I'm pleased with the progress we have made, there is still work to be done.

One specific area is sustainability. We've embedded sustainability metrics into our remuneration framework and we are seeing success, but our focus on sustainability and reporting remains a priority.

In 2026, we plan to stand up an ESG Committee and report under Towards Sustainable Mining and International Financial Reporting Standards frameworks.

As we look ahead, the opportunity in front of Elevra is significant. The world needs more reliable, sustainable sources of lithium, and our assets, team, and strategy place us in a strong position to meet that challenge.

Dawne Hickton, the Chair of Elevra Lithium Limited

*To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4U0BYEI0



About Elevra Lithium Limited:

Elevra Lithium Limited is a North American lithium producer (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) OTCMKTS:SYAXF) with projects in Quebec, Canada, United States, Ghana and Western Australia. In Quebec, Elevra's assets comprise North American Lithium (100%) and a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Northern Quebec. In the United States, Elevra has the Carolina Lithium project (100%) and in Ghana the Ewoyaa Lithium project (22.5%) in joint venture with Atlantic Lithium. In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.



Source:
Elevra Lithium Limited



Contact:
Andrew Barber
Investor Relations
PH: +61 7 3369 7058

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sayona Mining LimitedSYAXFOTCMKTS:SYAXFBattery Metals Investing
SYAXF
The Conversation (0)
Sayona Mining Limited

Sayona Mining Limited

Keep Reading...
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank SecuritiesCritical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial MarketsGold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of CompaniesSilver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP,... Keep Reading...
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Student Sponsorship

Sponsored by Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of... Keep Reading...
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and 31st

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and 31st

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st . This virtual... Keep Reading...
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and March 31st

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30th and March 31st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st . This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on... Keep Reading...
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st . This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property Delivers High-Value Concentrate Potential, Demonstrating High Recoveries and Premium Flake Size Distribution

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results of recently completed metallurgical testwork from the Company's flagship Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec. The metallurgical... Keep Reading...
Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WADownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of the first hole (R-0008) of the 2025-2026 drill program at the high-priority Trapper... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF) is pleased to announce effective today, the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce inaugural drilling results from its Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. All drillholes were centered on the Anais showing and intercepted multiple,... Keep Reading...
E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports the following management changes.At a meeting held November 13, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. James Cross as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Cross has been... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: 3D Energi Jumps On Twin Gas Discoveries

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Investing

Noble Mineral Closes its Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extends Warrants