Element79 Provides Corporate Update

Element79 Gold Corp.

V ANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire May 7, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") provides the following updates on multiple corporate initiatives underway:

Update on Sale of Nevada Assets to 1472886 BC Ltd.

As first outlined in the Company's news release on September 9, 2024, and updated on October 10, 2024, the Company has made multiple attempts to push this transaction towards completion, with the counterparty being unable to meet terms required to complete a successful closing.  As the original timelines of the LOI have expired, the Company holds that the contract with 1472886 BC Ltd. is null and void and has restarted conversations with alternate parties that have expressed interest in the purchase of the Stargo, Elder Creek and North Mill Creek projects.

Update on Financing: Crescita Capital Note Draw

In the month of April 2025, Crescita issued CAD $100,000 of capital to the Company, for use in advancing community efforts for the Lucero project, investor relations activities and general corporate purposes.  Similar to the first draw from the new 2025 Crescita Draw Down Facility as announced on February 28, 2025, the convertible note drawn will carry a simple interest rate of 15% per annum until repaid or converted into shares of the Company.

The general use of funds for any financing efforts that the company engages in in the immediate term, including the strategic sale of corporate assets, will be sequentially to pay mineral leases for its projects in Peru and Nevada; complete its OTCQB uplisting; general corporate operating expenses and address key accounts payable.

Update on Chachas community progress, strategic review of Lucero

Representatives of Element79 Gold Corp and its community relations team, GAE Peru, attended a series of meetings in both Chachas, Arequipa and Lima between the April 21 st and May 3rd, yielding the following report on continued progress towards forging long-term surface rights access and therefore access to its past-producing Lucero mine for exploration and mineral exploitation activities.  A summary of GAE's report for April 2024 is provided below.

Ongoing Challenges with Informal Mining (REINFO)

The report highlights the presence of 102 active informal miners registered under the REINFO framework are operating in the general Chachas region, with an estimated 350 more operating around Chachas without formal status. Many of these actors are reported to have been extracting ore illegally for around, if not over, a decade. While the federal REINFO was established as a route to Formalization, it has often been used in practice to legitimize illegal mining operations. The main local artisanal mining association, Asociación Lomas Doradas, comprising 65 such miners, has shown limited interest in engaging with Element79 Gold Corp, although a small group within their Tonalita concession may pursue Formalization.

In addition to the above, there is a separate contingent of REINFO miners willing to enter into an exploitation agreement with Element79 Gold Corp. Discussions are ongoing, with a key meeting roughly scheduled during the first half of May 2025. The situation remains complex, as community members and REINFOs have taken measures such as blocking access routes with guarded checkpoints and reportedly seek to establish their own mineral processing plant on communal land.

Strengthening Community Relations

Since September 2024, GAE Peru has actively engaged with residents across six annexes of Chachas through meetings and two large-scale general assemblies. For its consistent presence and attendance at community meetings, Element79 Gold is increasingly recognized in the region, maintaining open lines of communication via its local Social Management Office. Support from the current communal leadership, particularly President Melitón, has been instrumental in fostering constructive dialogue. A critical extraneous assembly to discuss long-term agreements is scheduled for July 2025.

Focus on Value Creation and Negotiation

The Company remains committed to a comprehensive value-generation plan that includes exploration, exploitation, and operation of a mineral processing facility. Local communities have expressed high expectations for future economic benefits, particularly in the form of irrigation and agricultural development support, as outlined by the Chachas Irrigation Commission and local farmers from Chachas and Nahuira.

Path Forward Through Dialogue

During the most recent communal assembly in April and subsequent smaller assembly and group meetings, stakeholders within the Chachas region have continued dialogue with Element79 Gold Corp, bypassing the uncooperative leadership of the Lomas Doradas Association. A formal dialogue session with the communal board (JJDD) and local administrative leaders (JAL) is scheduled for May 15, 2025.

Government Oversight and Legal Pathways

The GREM (Regional Mining Office) of Arequipa has acknowledged the limited timeframe for formalizing current REINFO miners in Chachas. Beginning in June 2025, GAE Peru, on behalf of Element79 Gold Corp, will request GREM's oversight to enforce legal regulations under the new Small-Scale and Artisanal Mining Law (MAPE), enabling coordinated action against ongoing illegal mining.

Commitment to Responsible Development

Element79 Gold reaffirms its commitment to responsible mining and community development, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and mutual respect as it advances the Lucero Project toward future production.

James Tworek, Element79 Gold Corp CEO and Director stated: "The potential of Lucero remains a key motivation and driving force behind the Company's decision making, and we remain cautiously optimistic that the upcoming June 30 deadline for Formalization between REINFOs and mineral right holders will continue to bring us closer to the goal of forging long term contracts with the local miners and greater Chachas community.  While we progress in community relations month by month, we're living the reality that relationship building and trust creation are exercises in communication, persistence, patience and mutual understanding.

In the interim, recent team due diligence trips to review additional assets in Peru and Nevada, along with strategy sessions with advisors and key investors in the Company have opened our eyes to a number of possible alternate growth strategies.  We look forward to reporting on these initiatives in the coming months."

For further details on this announcement and the Company's projects, please visit www.element79.gold

About Element79 Gold Corp.

Element79 Gold Corp. is a mining company focused on exploring and developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver project, Lucero, located in Chachas, Arequipa, Peru. The Company is committed to advancing responsible mining practices and maintaining strong relationships with local communities to support sustainable development.

The Company also holds several exploration projects along Nevada's Battle Mountain trend, a region renowned for prolific gold production, and these assets are under contract for sale in the first half of 2025.  Additionally, Element79 has transferred its Dale Property in Ontario to its subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp., as part of a Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

Contact Information

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the timing and completion of the arrangement and the timing and completion of the amalgamation. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Element79 Announces Extension to Proposed Spin Out and Merger

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - May 1, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") announces that, in connection with its previously announced proposed arrangement transaction with Synergy Metals Corp. (" Synergy ") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), it has entered an amending agreement dated April 30, 2025, to extend the proposed deadline for completion of the transactions contemplated by the Arrangement Agreement to August 31, 2025.

The Company also announces that, in connection with the previously announced amalgamation anticipated to follow such arrangement pursuant to a merger agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Merger Agreement "), between Synergy, Synergy's wholly owned subsidiary, 1515041 B.C. Ltd. (" Synergy SubCo " ) , and 1425957 B.C. Ltd. (" 142 "), it has entered an amending agreement dated April 30, 2025, to extend outside date for completion of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement to August 31, 2025.

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on Chachas General Assembly

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 17, 202 5 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF ) ( the "Company") herein provides an update on the latest community engagement and ongoing development efforts in the Rural Community of Chachas ("Chachas") for its Minas Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru.

Element79 Gold Corp. Provides Chachas Community update

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) is pleased to provide an update on the latest Chachas community engagement and ongoing efforts for its Minas Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru.

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 11, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) is pleased to provide an update on the latest social management initiatives, community engagement and ongoing efforts for its Minas Lucero Project in the Arequipa region of Peru.

ELEMENT79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire March 6, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective March 5, 2025, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which prevented the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but did not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

