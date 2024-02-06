Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Reports Multiple High Grade Results from Pillune Area, Lucero Project, Arequipa, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 6, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce additional underground chip sample assay results from the 2023 work campaign at the Pillune Area of the Lucero mine project in Arequipa, Peru.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Assays from 2023 underground grab- and channel samples completed by SLM Resource Group from the Pillune Area of the past-producing Lucero mine project have been received, reviewed and reporting here

  • Multi-ounce Gold and Multi-ounce Silver, reinforce the significant potential of restarting this past-producing mine today

    • 10.5 oz/t Gold and 29 oz/t Silver in sample LUC2023-33

    • 4.7 oz/t Gold and 29 oz/t Silver in Sample LUC2023-34

  • Further lab assays from remaining 2023 work campaigns are being received shortly and will be released as soon as available.

"This batch of 24 assay results from the 2023 underground sampling program conducted by  contractor SLM Resource Group completed on the Pillune Area of the Lucero project revealed impressively high-grade gold and silver mineralization, up to 10.5 ounces per ton gold and >29 ounces per ton silver, in addition to some great base metals results.  This is encouraging to us as it further validates the potential for a significant high-grade future operation." said James Tworek, CEO and Director of Element79 Gold.

The assay results were collected during the 2023 program consists of underground chip samples across several veins from the Apacheta Zone which retuned up to 11.7 oz/t gold and 247 oz/t silver (see April 27 th 2024 news release), Pillune Area (the focus of this release), and Sando Alcalde

Area, where local Informal miners have worked sporadically for the last several years. The 2023 work program carried out by SLM Resource Group revealed high-grade gold-silver mineralization confirming two orientations of mineralized structures. These comprise a roughly E-W orientation associated with higher precious metals and a more NW orientation associated with higher base metals, both with economic grades (Table 1.).

Table 1. Underground chip sample assay results for the Pillune Area of the Lucero Project

Sample

Au

Au

Ag

Ag

Cu

Pb

Zn

Vein

Number

g/tonne

Oz/ton

g/tonne

Oz/ton

%

%

%

Width (m)

LUC2023-22

1.0

0.03

30

0.9

0.02

0.05

0.30

0.10

LUC2023-23

2.8

0.08

9

0.3

0.01

0.26

0.18

0.05

LUC2023-24

0.2

0.01

23

0.7

0.09

0.88

0.23

0.05

LUC2023-25

1.3

0.04

6

0.2

0.03

0.17

0.23

0.30

LUC2023-26

8.0

0.23

205

6.0

0.02

0.12

0.18

0.10

LUC2023-27

24.2

0.71

37

1.1

0.14

1.60

2.33

0.10

LUC2023-28

10.8

0.32

24

0.7

0.15

0.31

0.46

0.10

LUC2023-29

24.5

0.71

33

1.0

0.14

1.06

1.35

0.30

LUC2023-30

36.0

1.05

48

1.4

0.18

1.41

0.54

0.30

LUC2023-31

38.0

1.11

83

2.4

0.25

1.50

0.87

0.30

LUC2023-32

34.9

1.02

193

5.6

0.17

1.47

1.51

0.10

LUC2023-33

359.0

10.47

>1000*

>29.2*

0.08

1.31

0.07

0.10

LUC2023-34

160.0

4.67

>1000*

>29.2*

0.04

0.60

0.82

0.05

LUC2023-35

28.0

0.82

179

5.2

0.02

0.27

0.30

0.30

LUC2023-36

8.8

0.26

304

8.9

0.09

0.57

0.73

0.10

LUC2023-37

12.6

0.37

271

7.9

0.06

0.57

0.91

0.10

LUC2023-38

6.2

0.18

33

0.9

0.03

1.04

1.60

0.10

LUC2023-39

51.8

1.51

670

19.5

0.01

1.14

1.30

0.10

LUC2023-40

75.7

2.21

246

7.2

0.10

4.21

3.16

0.05

LUC2023-41

28.5

0.83

75

2.2

0.10

2.06

2.21

0.05

LUC2023-42

25.6

0.75

268

7.8

0.01

0.08

0.10

0.05

LUC2023-43

22.8

0.67

56

1.6

0.05

1.70

2.21

0.10

LUC2023-44

54.9

1.60

>1000*

>29.2*

0.02

0.65

0.92

0.10

LUC2023-45

47.5

1.38

>1000*

>29.2*

0.06

0.38

0.54

0.10

*Upper detection limit of silver analysis was 1,000 g/tonne

"The latest assay results confirm the high-grade nature of the Lucero project, consistent with visible mineralization observed during our team's site visits and by prior operators," said James Tworek, CEO of Element79 Gold. "We have the benefit of a running start as the Lucero project has been in production in the past, local artisanal miners are actively working in the region today, and barring annual rainy season conditions, many underground workings remain accessible.  These new results provide high-grade results from SLM's 2023 campaign on the Pillune Area of Lucero and continue to encourage our belief that the project hosts significant commercially exploitable veins as it has seen little modern exploration.  We await one more batch of assays from the SLM campaign, as well as the results of the mapping and more thorough channel sampling campaign carried out by the Ore Discovery team, which ended on December 31 st .  We look forward to sharing additional results shortly, as lab results are received."

Tworek added, "These positive results, along with historical data are being modeled and analyzed to produce underground and surface drill targets for our upcoming drill program.  We look forward to updating our investors on additional results from the 2023 work campaigns as we receive and analyze them. "

Figure 1. Lucero Project showing major historic mining areas, including Pillune Area


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Satellite image showing the Pillune Area of the Lucero Project, mine workings and veins that were sampled during the 2023 work program.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Photographs of select underground chip sample locations: A LUC2023-33 (10.5 oz/t gold, >29 oz/t silver), B LUC2023-34 (4.7 oz/t gold, >29 oz/t silver), C LUC2023-40, 41 & 42 (2.2 oz/t gold / 7 oz/t silver, 0.8 oz/t gold / 2 oz/t silver & 0.8 oz/t gold / 8 oz/t silver respectively), D LUC2023-45 (1.4 oz/t gold, >29 oz/t silver.

About the Lucero Project

Formerly operated as the Shila mine from 1989 to 2005 by Buenaventura (NASDAQ:BVN), Lucero consists of 10,813 hectares located in the Shila range of southern Peru, which contains several historic high-grade gold-silver mines. Lucero consistently delivered high grades during 16 years of operations, and between 1998 and 2004 reported production averaging approximately 18,800 ounces of gold and 435,000 ounces of silver per year at grades of 14.0 g/t gold and 373 g/t silver, with recoveries at the ore processing facility averaging 94.5% for gold and 85.5% for silver.

QA/QC

All samples were collected by Helmut Herrera of SLM Mining Services S.A.C of Peru (Lima) and submitted to Certimin  S.A. of Peru (Lima). Samples were prepared by crushing to 90% passing 100 g/t) was analysed by four acid digestion and AAS finish.  Overlimit lead and zinc were analysed by ore grade techniques using four acid digestion and ICP-OES finish.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and verified by Neil Pettigrew, M.Sc., P. Geo., Director of Element79 Gold and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold Corp is a gold and silver mining company committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.  Element79 Gold's core focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.  In January 2024 the Company entered into a non-binding LOI with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura regarding the potential offtake of minerals produced from the Lucero project.

The Company also holds a portfolio of 5 properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in the first half of 2024.  The Company has also signed an Option Agreement to sell the Maverick Springs project, an advanced-stage exploratory property with an Inferred Resource of 3.71Moz AuEq (1.37Moz Au and 175Moz Ag) and anticipates completing this sale on or before July 21, 2024.

In British Columbia, Element79 Gold has executed a Letter of Intent and funded a drilling program to acquire a private company that holds the option to 100% interest of the Snowbird High-Grade Gold Project, which consists of 10 mineral claims located in Central British Columbia, approximately 20km west of Fort St. James.

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

The Company's 2023 review and Corporate Update can be reviewed HERE

For more information about Element 79 Gold Corp., please visit www.element79.gold .

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

Email: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (403)850.8050
Email: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on   www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("ELEM" or the "Company") announces that is has completed an LOI with Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("BVN") that is a significant stride toward realizing reanimating and generating revenue from its flagship past-producing Lucero property, near Chachas, Arequipa, Peru

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

CORRECTED BY ISSUER t o amend date

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

"Condor") (TSXV:CN) to revise the payment terms on a payment due December 21, 2023 of US$500,000 with respect to the Lucero project. Element79 are the owner of Calipuy Resources Inc., ("Calipuy"), and assumed Calipuy's obligations to acquire the shares of Condor's subsidiary, Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C., the owner of the Lucero project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Provides Update on Maverick Springs Project Option Agreement

Element 79 Gold Provides Update on Maverick Springs Project Option Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Amendment of Option Period in line with Agreement Progress

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire January 16, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 2, 2024.  The Company is providing notice in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 2, 2023. It prevents the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Paresis Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Paresis Gold Project in Namibia

 Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration work at the Paresis Gold Project in north central Namibia.

Highlights

  • The Paresis Project area covers approximately 21,000 ha within the highly prospective "gold corridor" of Namibia that hosts the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold) and the Ondundu and Eureka Gold Projects (Osino Resources).
  • A conceptual project in an area with a complex deformation and magmatic history provides structural complexity and lithological variations, presenting potential for both intrusion-related and orogenic-style gold deposits.
  • Prioritized Target Areas: Review of historical data (geochemical and airborne geophysical surveys), regional government data, and satellite imagery has allowed for the identification and prioritization of lithological and structural target areas.

"I am excited to share an update on our exploration efforts at the Paresis Gold Project, a key initiative in Namibia's renowned 'gold corridor'. In line with Antler's core strategy, the Company intends on finding a suitable partner to progress the project through an earn-in or similar agreement, aimed at maximizing future discovery benefits for our shareholders. I am grateful for our team's dedication and I look forward to sharing additional progress in the near future," said Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc.

Exploration Strategy

The exploration program will roll out in phases, starting with geological mapping and grab rock chip sampling as phase one, followed by a geochemical sampling program in the second phase, depending on initial rock chip assay results. Prospective lithological units of the Okonguarri and Karibib Formations (both Swakop Group) underlie the license area, however, the majority of the area is covered by soil and calcrete.

The Okonguarri Formation is the hosting stratigraphic unit at the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold) and at the Eureka Gold Project (Osino Resources), while the Karibib Formation is host to gold mineralization at various gold occurrences (Onguati, Goldkuppe, Erindi) in the Central Zone of the Damara Belt, including the Navachab Gold Mine (QKR) (along with the Arandis Formation) (Figures 1, 2 and 3).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_001.jpg


Figure 1: Antler's Paresis Gold Project license EPL 8711 relative to in-country peers B2Gold Namibia (pink), Osino Resources Namibia (blue), and WIA Gold (green).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_001full.jpg

The Paresis Gold Project

The Paresis Gold Project is currently made up of Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") 8711 of approx. 21,000 hectares and another EPL application situated between the towns of Otjiwarongo and Outjo, ~290 km from the capital Windhoek, in north central Namibia, within the Northern Zone (NZ) of the Damara Orogenic Belt. The NZ is host to numerous mineral deposits, including the Otjikoto Gold Mine (B2Gold), the Ondundu and Eureka Gold Projects (Osino Resources), the Okanjande Graphite deposit (Northern Graphite) and the Okorusu Fluospar Mine to name a few, evidencing this geological environment's fertile nature (Figures 1 and 2).

Outcrop on the license area is moderately to well-exposed, comprising rocks from the pre-Damara Basement, Nosib Group and Swakop Group (lower Damara Supergroup) (Figure 3, Table 1). The pre-Damara Basement has been tightly folded into km-scale upright folds striking roughly east-west. The Damara sequence has been intruded by younger Karoo-aged dolerite dykes and the Jurassic to Cretaceous-aged Paresis Igneous Complex (PIC).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_002.jpg


Figure 2: Overview map of the Paresis Gold Project license EPL 8711 relative to other mineral deposits in north central Namibia. Relevant geological units (250K Geology Source: Geological Survey of Namibia) overlain on ESRI Earth natural colour satellite imagery.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_b3e524a804a01a21_002full.jpg

Table 1: NZ stratigraphy of the Paresis tenement.

SequenceGroupSubgroupFormationLithology
Paresis Igneous Complex (PIC)bimodal volcanics/extrusives, acidic and alkaline intrusives
Karoo Supergroupdolerite dykes
Damara SupergroupSwakopNavachabKaribibmarble
limestone, schist, quartzite
UsakosOkonguarri (Arandis equivalent)schist, greywacke, limestone
Chuosdiamictite, iron-formation
Nosib
Etusis or equivalentarkosic quartzite, meta-arkose, conglomerate, limestone, shale, gneiss
Pre-Damara Basement - Huab Metamorphic Complexgneiss, minor amphibolite

 

The Okonguarri Formation comprises a rhythmically interbedded sequence of limestone and meta-pelitic sediments (greywackes, schists, shales). This interbedded sequence of compositionally varying rocks introduces rheological contrasts (the way different rocks react to deformation) between lithologies or along lithological contacts which present favourable sites for potential mineralization (Figures 2 and 3).

The post-tectonic intrusion of the PIC rupturing through the Damara Supergroup that has already undergone multiple deformation and metamorphic events provides lithological variation and structural complexity, defining characteristics of gold deposits seen in Namibia. The PIC appears to be situated at a zone of structural discontinuity indicated by the different regional fabric orientations of the Damaran stratigraphic units surrounding the complex as postulated by Siedner (1965)[i].

For more background information on the project, refer to News Release dated September 14, 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_pr_paresis_projectoverviewmap_insert_20240130_550.jpg

Figure 3: Close-up of EPL 8711 with geological units over satellite imagery. Areas with no colour overlying the satellite imagery are covered by soil and/or calcrete. Coordinate System: WGS 84 UTM Zone 33 South; Units: Meters

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/196488_pr_paresis_projectoverviewmap_insert_20240130.jpg

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on organic royalty creation in Africa's Top-Ranked Jurisdictions. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a risk diversified business model that allows the Company to generate short and long-term income whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to potential multiple returns that are generated from the discovery process.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Oliver Tors, B.Sc (Hons)., Exploration Manager of the Company, who is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 120660) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tors is an employee of Antler Gold Inc. and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler Gold. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Increases land position at Maitamac project, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (the "Company" or "Quimbaya") is pleased to announce that it has secured three exploration properties totalling 7,393 hectares (73.9 sq. km) adjacent to it Maitamac existing Project in the Abejorral-Sonsón area located in the department of Antioquia, Colombia . These properties were acquired through mapping staking from the Colombian government.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMETAL Resources Announces Completion of Phase 2 Drilling at Carheil Graphite Project

iMETAL Resources Announces Completion of Phase 2 Drilling at Carheil Graphite Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces completion of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This Phase was completed on January 25th and included 4 holes for 1,100 metres and this was a follow up to Phase 1 drilling from Spring 2023

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with the observed intersections in the four holes at Carheil recently completed. We targeted the same horizons intersected in Phase 1 as well as a regional structure and we feel the program has been successful in execution. We are eager to share the results once assays are returned. Québec continues to be an exciting jurisdiction to work in due to its mining friendly government and people."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Provides Update on Public Listing of Nexus Metals

Nexus Gold Provides Update on Public Listing of Nexus Metals

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold CORP. (the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) i s pleased to provide an update on the intended listing of its proposed spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").  Nexus Metals previously applied for listing of its common shares on the CSE following completion of a plan of arrangement involving Nexus Gold Corp.  The Company is continuing to work with CSE staff to advance the application and address remaining requirements to complete the listing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closure of the second tranche of its previously announced debenture financing initiative (the " Debenture Financing "), raising an additional $1,003,998 . As part of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued 10,039,980 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "), each allowing the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share until January 26, 2027 with 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on March 26, 2025 . Between both tranches, the Company issued non-convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $2,921,418 and an aggregate of 29,214,180 Debenture Warrants.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0267

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Near Surface High Grade Drilling Results Provide Positive Indicators for Development at Adina

True North Copper Reports Wallace North Maiden Ore Reserve

Lincoln Accelerates Feasibility Study for Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, SA

Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project

Related News

Lithium Investing

Near Surface High Grade Drilling Results Provide Positive Indicators for Development at Adina

Copper Investing

True North Copper Reports Wallace North Maiden Ore Reserve

Graphite Investing

Lincoln Accelerates Feasibility Study for Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, SA

Lithium Investing

Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project

Biotech Investing

Renewal of China Tobacco Agreements

Graphite Investing

Altech – Excellent Progress on ABS60 60kWh Cerenergy® Battery Prototypes

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Laboratory Results

×