Electrum Discovery Corp. Opens a Non-brokered Private Placement of up to C$1.4 million

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - September 8, 2025 Electrum Discovery Corp. (" Electrum " andor the " Company ") (TSX-V:ELY | FRA:R8N | OTC:ELDCF) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units "), at a price of $0.07 per Unit (the " Issue Price " ) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $1.4 million.

Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the completion of the Private Placement.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects in Serbia, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement, and the Company may pay a finder's fee to registrants who assist the Company in connection with the Private Placement. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange.

The Private Placement may be closed in one or more tranches with a further news release to be issued on closing of the Private Placement.

The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Electrum Discovery Corp.

Electrum Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based, growth-oriented company, committed to increasing shareholder value through advancement of its two projects: gold-silver Novo Tlamino and copper-gold Timok East , located in two known mineralized districts within the prolific Western Tethyan Belt in the Republic of Serbia.

Electrum Discovery is looking to maximize the value of our mineral projects for all stakeholders including our shareholders, the local community and government, while fostering sustainability, governance, and knowledge transfer in the region.

Additional information on Electrum can be found by reviewing the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

For more information contact:

Dr Elena Clarici, Chief Executive Officer and Director

T : +1 604 801 5432 | E : elena@electrumdiscovery.com | W : electrumdiscovery.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Such statements include Company's expected achievement of specified milestones, results of operations, and expected financial results of the Company. Often, but not always, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Electrum, to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the PEA and exploration results and the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in Electrum's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under Electrum's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Rock chips and surface results are early stage and there is no assurance that future exploration will find mineralization of further interest. Although Electrum has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking information contained herein is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and Electrum disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Electrum DiscoveryELY:CCTSXV:ELYResource Investing
ELY:CC
The Conversation (0)
LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

Download the PDF here.

Digital map of China with network connections highlighted in blue.

ICMM: These 3 Nations Control Nearly Half the World's Mining Footprint

The world’s mining industry may be spread across over 150 countries, but new data reveals that almost half of all large-scale mining and processing facilities are concentrated in just three: China, Australia and the US.

That's according to the International Council on Mining and Metals' (ICMM) Global Mining Dataset report. Released on Wednesday (September 3), it is a sweeping compilation of 15,188 mines and processing plants.

According to ICMM, 45 percent of all mines, smelters, refineries and steel plants are clustered in China, Australia and the US — an uneven distribution that has key implications for supply chains and the pace of the clean energy transition.

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Pat Burke as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Burke brings proven experience and success in advancing rare earth element (REE) projects and has significant corporate governance expertise, ASX listed leadership experience and a strong track record in the resources sector.

In his role as Executive Chairman of Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI), MC ~$370m, he oversaw the transformative acquisition and advancement of the Caldeira ionic clay REE project in Brazil, one of the world's largest high grade ionic clay rare earth deposits. Mr Burke was actively involved in all aspects of the project's initial progression, including negotiations with government agencies, local partners and funders.

He is a qualified lawyer, with over 20 years legal and corporate advisory experience. Mr Burke's legal expertise is in corporate, commercial and securities law. His corporate advisory experience includes identification of acquisition targets, deal structuring and financing and project development.

He has held Board roles across numerous ASX companies, as well as AIM and NASDAQ-listed companies, including Mandrake Resources and Vulcan Energy Resources.

Locksley is entering a significant growth phase as it advances its Mine to Market Strategy. In conjunction with Mr Burke's appointment, Mr Nathan Lude will transition from Chairman to the newly created role of Head of Strategy, Capital Markets & Commercialisation. This reflects the Company's focus on advancing its U.S. minerals projects, processing pathways and downstream critical minerals and technology initiatives. In this role Mr Lude will dedicate his time to:

Downstream Technology & Commercialisation

- Coordinating Locksley's collaboration with Rice University to fast-track antimony extraction, processing and energy storage innovation

- Securing commercial licensing opportunities, pilot site identification, and deployments

- Driving the establishment and contributions of Locksley's U.S. subsidiary and Advisory Board

Strategic Partnerships & Government Engagement

- Building strategic partnerships and alliances with U.S. defense, energy, and targeted technology sectors

- Coordinating engagement through GreenMet, including submissions to U.S. federal and state government programs and funding opportunities such as the DOE, DoD, and EXIM Bank

Capital Markets & Investor Growth

- Overseeing marketing, investor relations, and public relations

- Coordinating with ASX funds and investors, while expanding the U.S. investor base via OTCQB

- Assessing growth pathways to OTCQX, NASDAQ, SPAC structures, and Frankfurt listing

Mr Lude commented:

"Locksley has rapidly advanced its growth strategy in recent months, advancing both upstream project development and new downstream opportunities. This change allows me to focus on our Mine to Market initiatives in the U.S., where our projects and partnerships can meaningfully strengthen America's critical minerals supply chain. With Pat leading the Board, drawing on his experience and success in identifying and advancing the Meteoric REE opportunity and his deep industry knowledge on critical minerals, I can dedicate my time to building the business foundations for Locksley's next phase of investor growth."

Mr Burke commented:

"Locksley's integrated approach from resource development through to downstream processing and advanced applications is well aligned with the current U.S. focus on secure, strategic critical minerals supply chains. I look forward to working with the Board and management to advance the Company's portfolio and deliver value for shareholders."



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Resources

EV Resources Executes Strategic MOU with Wogen and XCLR to Fund and Advance Los Lirios Antimony Project

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has executed a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Wogen Resources Ltd (“Wogen”) and Xcelsior Capital Advisors Ltd (“XCLR”).

Keep reading...Show less
australian dollars and finances.

Western Australia Introduces Latest Round of Exploration Incentive Scheme

The Cook Government has officially welcomed applications for Round 32 of the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS).

In a Monday (August 4) announcement, Mines and Petroleum Minister David Michael said that EIS continues to support innovative exploration across Western Australia.

“By working closely with (the) industry and regional communities, we're accelerating mineral discoveries, supporting local expertise, and creating jobs to ensure WA remains a reliable and trusted global partner,” Michael commented.

Keep reading...Show less
A sack labeled "Investment" and rolled money balanced on a wooden plank.

Saskatchewan Shines in Mining Survey, Finland Takes Global Lead

Finland has taken the top spot in the Fraser Institute’s 2024 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, edging out various US states in what analysts call an increasingly competitive global investment landscape for mining.

The Nordic nation climbed from 17th to 1st place on the Investment Attractiveness Index, driven by high marks for both mineral potential and policy stability.

The US dominated the global top 10 with four entries, while Canada saw fewer provinces among the global leaders than in past years despite Saskatchewan and Newfoundland & Labrador continuing to buck that trend.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRC

Blackrock Silver Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tonopah West Project

Mining Stocks Hit All-Time Highs as Gold Breaks Through $3,600

Mining Stocks Hit All-Time Highs as Gold Breaks Through $3,600

Related News

Gold Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRC

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tonopah West Project

Precious Metals Investing

Mining Stocks Hit All-Time Highs as Gold Breaks Through $3,600

Precious Metals Investing

Mining Stocks Hit All-Time Highs as Gold Breaks Through $3,600

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Expands Targets on The Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property; Samples 68.7% Cg at The Priority Graphi-Centre Target Area

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Reports High-Grade Intercepts at Auld Creek, Including 17m @ 9.8g/t AuEq and 8m @ 8.9g/t AuEq, Extending Strike of Current Resource

×