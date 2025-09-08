Electrum Discovery Corp. Opens a Non-brokered Private Placement of up to C$1.4 million

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - September 8, 2025 Electrum Discovery Corp. (" Electrum " andor the " Company ") (TSX-V:ELY | FRA:R8N | OTC:ELDCF) is pleased to announce that the Company has launched a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (the " Units "), at a price of $0.07 per Unit (the " Issue Price " ) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $1.4 million.
Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the completion of the Private Placement.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects in Serbia, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement, and the Company may pay a finder's fee to registrants who assist the Company in connection with the Private Placement. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of TSX Venture Exchange.
The Private Placement may be closed in one or more tranches with a further news release to be issued on closing of the Private Placement.
The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period commencing on the day of the closing of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws.
About Electrum Discovery Corp.
Electrum Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based, growth-oriented company, committed to increasing shareholder value through advancement of its two projects: gold-silver Novo Tlamino and copper-gold Timok East , located in two known mineralized districts within the prolific Western Tethyan Belt in the Republic of Serbia.
Electrum Discovery is looking to maximize the value of our mineral projects for all stakeholders including our shareholders, the local community and government, while fostering sustainability, governance, and knowledge transfer in the region.
Additional information on Electrum can be found by reviewing the Company's page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
For more information contact:
Dr Elena Clarici, Chief Executive Officer and Director
T : +1 604 801 5432 | E : elena@electrumdiscovery.com | W : electrumdiscovery.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Such statements include Company's expected achievement of specified milestones, results of operations, and expected financial results of the Company. Often, but not always, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Electrum, to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the PEA and exploration results and the estimation of mineral resources; risks related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in Electrum's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under Electrum's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Rock chips and surface results are early stage and there is no assurance that future exploration will find mineralization of further interest. Although Electrum has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking information contained herein is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking information has been made as of the date hereof and Electrum disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information
