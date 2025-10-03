Electrum Discovery Closes Over Subscribed Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 3, 2025 Electrum Discovery Corp. (" Electrum " andor the " Company ") (TSX-V:ELY | FRA:R8N | OTC:ELDCF) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 8, 2025, the Company has closed its over-subscribed, non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement " ) for total gross proceeds of $1,608,077.
Dr Elena Clarici, President and CEO commented : "We greatly appreciate the steadfast support of our shareholders, in particular Crescat Capital which provided a cornerstone investment. With closing of this financing, Electrum is now well positioned to unlock value from both our gold and copper assets, located in some of Europe's most prolific mineral districts. The proceeds from the financing will enable start of infill and expansion drilling at Novo Tlamino, while accelerating drill targeting at Timok East. We thank all our shareholders, new and old for their continued support in sharing our vision of building Europe's premier, next generation copper-gold explorer."
The Company issued 22,972,527 units ( " Units " ) at a price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (an " Offering Share " ) and one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant " ). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance thereof.
Finder's fees in the amounts of $12,246 in cash and 365,004 finder's warrants were payable in connection with the private placement.
All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on February 3, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws in jurisdictions outside of Canada. The Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The proceeds from the private placement will be used to continue working on the Company's Novo Tlamino and Timok East projects in Serbia as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Electrum Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based, growth-oriented company, committed to increasing shareholder value through advancement of its two projects: gold-silver Novo Tlamino and copper-gold Timok East , located in two known mineralized districts within the prolific Western Tethyan Belt in the Republic of Serbia.
Electrum Discovery is looking to maximize the value of our mineral projects for all stakeholders including our shareholders, the local community and government, while fostering sustainability, governance, and knowledge transfer in the region.
