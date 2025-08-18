Electric Royalties Announces Interest Conversion under Convertible Credit Facility

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards drill results reported by Manganese X Energy Corp. (MN-TSXV, 9SC-FSE, MNXXF-OTCQB) on Globex's 1% Gross Metal Royalty, Battery Hill manganese property in New Brunswick. Globex also is a very large shareholder in Electric Royalties (ELEC-TSXV) that holds a 2% Gross Metal Royalty as the property. Manganese X has reported 12 new drill holes totalling 1,393 metres in the Moody Hill and Sharpe Farm sectors of the property which are in addition to the 93 previous drill holes. Intersections up to 72.6 metres (238 feet) are reported.
August 18, 2025
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") has elected to convert C$536,500.00 of accrued interest on the principal amount of the Company's convertible credit facility (the "Interest") under the amended and restated convertible loan agreement dated February 16, 2024 between the Lender and Company (the "A&R Agreement"), into 3,700,000 common shares of the Company (the "Conversion Shares"), at a conversion price of C$0.145 per Conversion Share (the "Interest Conversion"). Subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company expects to issue the Conversion Shares in August 2025.
"This conversion zeroes out all interest accrued prior to last week. We appreciate the ongoing support of our largest shareholder Stefan Gleason as the Company's diversified portfolio of 43 royalties continues to develop and mature," said Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik. "I look forward to updating the market soon regarding key developments across our portfolio, which includes our cash-flowing royalty on the Punitaqui copper mine in Chile."
The Interest Conversion is treated as a "Shares for Debt" transaction under Policy 4.3 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and the Interest shall be settled in consideration for the Conversion Shares, upon the terms of the A&R Agreement. Completion of the Interest Conversion is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the Conversion Shares issuable in connection with the Interest Conversion will bear applicable resale legends restricting the transfer of said Conversion Shares, including for a period of four months and one day from the distribution date under Canadian securities laws, and for a period of six months under U.S. securities laws.
The "related party transaction" requirements under Policy 5.9 of the TSXV and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") do not apply as the Interest Conversion meets the exemption set forth under Section 5.1(h)(iii) of MI 61-101.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.
Company Contact
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
https://www.electricroyalties.com/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at sedarplus.ca and at otcmarkets.com.
The Conversation (0)
03 March
Electric Royalties
Investor Insight
Electric Royalties is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the clean energy transition with a diversified, low-risk portfolio of high-value royalties that offer sustained growth and cash flow potential, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
Overview
Electric Royalties (TSXV:ELEC,OTCQB:ELECF) is an innovative royalty company offering investors exposure to the clean energy transition through its growing portfolio of clean energy metal royalties. The company stands out as the only fully diversified royalty firm in the space, holding 42 royalties across nine key clean energy metals, ensuring strategic access to the growing electrification and renewable energy industries.
The company’s strategy for shareholder value growth is centered on acquiring royalties in safe jurisdictions (primarily, the US and Canada) and focusing on properties with near-term production potential. This approach ensures steady cash flow generation while reducing operational risks. The company’s current royalty portfolio consists of assets that are either in production, advanced stage projects or exploration assets, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential.
The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui Copper Mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
This collective expertise within Electric Royalties' management and advisory teams ensures a strategic and well-governed approach to capitalizing on opportunities in the clean energy metals sector.
Company Highlights
- Electric Royalties is the only royalty company that is fully diversified in clean energy metals, with royalties on nine different metals, including copper, lithium, manganese, nickel and vanadium.
- Electric Royalties currently holds 42 total royalties across clean energy metals, with 18 additional optioned properties that could be converted into future royalties.
- The company’s portfolio includes assets that are in production or near-term production, ensuring cash flow generation and future growth potential. The recent acquisition of the Punitaqui copper mine royalty provides immediate exposure to production, while assets like Authier Lithium and Battery Hill Manganese are expected to enter production in the near term.
- The company prioritizes low-risk mining jurisdictions, with most of its assets located in Canada and the United States.
- Led by CEO Brendan Yurik, the leadership team brings extensive expertise in royalty acquisitions, mine financing and strategic growth.
Key Royalties
Punitaqui Copper Mine (Producing) – Chile
The Punitaqui Mining Complex includes the copper processing plant that is currently permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month. (Source: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.)
The Punitaqui copper mine is a producing asset operated by Battery Mineral Resources, on which Electric Royalties holds a 0.75 percent gross revenue royalty (GRR). Located in the Coquimbo Region of Chile, the mine benefits from four satellite copper deposits, strong infrastructure, and established processing facilities.
The mine is permitted for 100,000 tonnes per month of processing capacity, with regional exploration potential that could further extend its operational life and increase production.
Authier Lithium Project (Pre-production) – Canada
The Authier lithium project is a key lithium asset in Quebec, Canada, operated by Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent gross metal royalty (GMR) on part of the deposit. This project is a major component of Sayona's integration plan with North American Lithium (NAL), which commenced production in early 2023. Authier is expected to provide a stable supply of lithium for North America's growing EV battery industry, aligning with the push for localized supply chains.
Battery Hill Manganese Project (Prefeasibility Stage) – Canada
The Battery Hill manganese project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, is an advanced-stage project operated by Manganese X Energy. Electric Royalties holds a 2 percent GMR on the project, which is currently undergoing a prefeasibility study. The asset is well-positioned to support the growing demand for high-purity manganese, a critical component in EV batteries and energy storage technologies. Recent metallurgical testing has demonstrated strong recovery rates, further increasing its economic potential.
Mont Sorcier Vanadium Project (Feasibility & Permitting) – Canada
The Mont Sorcier vanadium project, located in Quebec, Canada, is operated by Cerrado Gold. Electric Royalties holds a 1 percent GMR on this project, which is undergoing a feasibility study and permitting process. Mont Sorcier is a large iron-vanadium deposit, with the potential to provide a stable supply of vanadium for steel production and emerging battery technologies. With increasing demand for vanadium redox flow batteries, this project is poised for long-term strategic importance.
Zonia Copper Project (Expanded Resource & Feasibility) – USA
The Zonia copper project, located in Arizona, USA, is operated by World Copper (TSXV:WCU). Electric Royalties holds a 0.5 percent GRR on Zonia, with an option to add 1 percent GRR on Zonia North. Zonia is an oxide copper deposit with near-surface, leachable ore, making it a low-cost, open-pit mining opportunity. The project has undergone resource expansion, and a feasibility study is targeted for completion in 2025. Given the strong US push for domestic copper production, Zonia is well-positioned to benefit from critical minerals policies supporting infrastructure and electrification efforts.
Key Catalysts for 2025
- Production milestones at Punitaqui copper mine
- Advancements in feasibility studies for Mont Sorcier and Zonia Copper
- New royalty acquisitions focused on near-production assets
Management Team
Brendan Yurik – Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Appointed as CEO in July 2019 and president in June 2020, Brendan Yurik brings more than five years of leadership to Electric Royalties. He directly owns approximately 3.29 percent of the company's shares, reflecting his commitment to the company's success.
Luqman Khan – Chief Financial Officer
Serving as CFO since July 2019, Luqman Khan oversees the company's financial operations, ensuring fiscal responsibility and strategic financial planning.
David Gaunt – Chief Geoscientist
With a focus on computer-based deposit modeling and quantification, David Gaunt has been instrumental in advancing projects worldwide. His expertise enhances Electric Royalties' ability to assess and manage its diverse portfolio of royalties.
Marchand Snyman – Co-founder and Independent Chairman
With a tenure of more than four years, Marchand Snyman chairs the governance and nominating committees, bringing a wealth of experience in corporate oversight and strategic direction.
Robert Schafer – Independent Director
Appointed in November 2020, Robert Schafer brings more than 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration and mining, enhancing the board's technical and strategic capabilities.
Craig Lindsay - Director
Craig Lindsay has 30 years’ experience in corporate finance, investment banking, and business development. He was the managing director of Arbutus Grove Capital and CEO of Lonestar Lithium. Most recently, Lindsay was the founder, president, and CEO of Otis Gold until its sale to Excellon Resources in April 2020. He is a director of Revolve Renewable Power, Excellon Resources, VR Resources and Silver North Resources.
Stefan Gleason - Director
Stefan Gleason is the president, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. Gleason is also the managing director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
Royalty company exclusively focused on clean energy metals, offering investors diversified exposure to the sector
10 April
More Drilling on Globex's Battery Hill Manganese Royalty Property
Key Highlights
- SF24-96 : 12.5m @ 13.62% MnO from 41.5m and 13.3m @ 14.9% MnO
- SF24-98 : 72.6m @ 11.29% MnO from 11m, including 42.1m @ 13.3% MnO
- SF24-99 : 32m @ 15.7% MnO from 5m
- SF24-101 : 16m @ 13% MnO from 8m, and 51.5m @ 12.57% MnO from 136m
- SF24-102 : 24.2m @ 9.3% MnO from 6.8m, 16.8m @ 10.89% MnO from 53.4m, and 35.6m @ 14.6% MnO from 87.2m
- SF24-103 : 32m @ 11.6% MnO from 27m
- SF24-105 : 20.2m @ 11.2% MnO from 81m
All drill holes were inclined at -45 degrees , with true thickness estimated at 65-80% of the reported core lengths. Core logging and sampling followed industry-standard protocols, including a QA/QC program with Certified Standards, blanks, and duplicates, comprising 5% of total samples. Sample intervals averaged 2 metres.
Initial half-core samples were collected by Company personnel and sent to the Actlabs prep lab in Fredericton, New Brunswick, before being forwarded to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario, for XRF-Fusion Whole Rock Analysis (Code 4C). Actlabs is an accredited laboratory.
Manganese X's news release was reviewed and approved by Perry MacKinnon, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Manganese X, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines for mineral project disclosure.
The holes were focused on infill and expansion drilling to upgrade Inferred resources to Measured and Indicated categories supporting an upcoming NI 43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study currently underway by Mercator Geosciences. The Manganese X Energy Corp. press release is available on the Manganese X website .
Considering the current worldwide economic situation and the need for Canada to source its own critical minerals both for domestic use and export, the Battery Hill manganese deposit is well positioned for the future.
The Manganese X mission as stated "is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize EV Compliant High Purity Manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost."
Completed Drilling Program – Manganese X Energy Corp .
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
|We Seek Safe Harbour.
|Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
| CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
|For further information, contact:
| Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14 th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
|
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com
Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/150e1250-2996-4d1c-80ee-18c346772b7c
18 December 2023
Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."
Mr. Gleason commented: "I'm excited to join the Electric Royalties board and continue helping build out the Company's portfolio of accretive royalty assets. I have high confidence in not only the ability of management to execute on its pipeline of royalty origination and acquisition opportunities but also in management's careful stewardship of shareholder interests.
"The royalty model is a superior, lower-risk way of investing in the resource space as compared to mining companies, and I'm encouraged that Electric Royalties still faces very little competition when deploying capital into production of these nine targeted battery metals."
Mr. Gleason is President, CEO, and majority shareholder of Money Metals Exchange LLC, a privately held company that is among the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with over C$1 billion in annual revenues. He is also Managing Director of Gleason & Sons LLC, a Charlotte, N.C.-based family limited liability company which holds and manages debt, equity, and real estate investments. With past appearances on U.S. television networks such as CNN, FoxNews, Fox Business, and CNBC, Mr. Gleason is also a regular columnist for Seeking Alpha and Investing.com and has been published by the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, Mining.com and TheStreet, among other publications.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
07 December 2023
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.
"This release concludes approximately 60 updates across our 22-royalty portfolio this year. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to another year of growth."
Highlights since the Company's previous update on November 1, 2023:
- Seymour Lake Lithium Project (1.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On November 21, 2023, Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) ("Green Technology Metals") announced an updated mineral resource estimate under the JORC code for the Seymour Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, ahead of its planned preliminary economic assessment. The updated estimate encompasses North Aubry and South Aubry - two deposits situated within the Aubry complex at Seymour Lake. At North Aubry, Green Technology Metals reported a 17% increase in the indicated resource to 6.1 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 1.25% lithium oxide (Li 2 O), and also reported an inferred resource of 2.1 Mt at 0.8% Li 2 O. The resource at South Aubry stands at 2.0 Mt at 0.6% Li 2 O using a 0.2% lithium oxide cut-off. 1 Green Technology Metals used results from 47 drill holes over 15,210 meters (m) of drilling to estimate the updated mineral resource.
Green Technology Metals anticipates further growth to the resource as drilling continues at both the North and South Aubry deposits with a planned 58-hole program over 7,736 m.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Green Technology Metals and is unable to verify the mineral resource estimate.
- Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Project (1.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - Cerrado Gold Inc.'s (TSXV:CERT) ("Cerrado") news release on July 5, 2023 announced its acceptance of an Expression of Interest from UK Export Finance (UKEF) to provide project financing support for the Mont Sorcier Project near Chibougamau, Québec. Further to this, Cerrado announced on November 21, 2023 that it has appointed the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) as the Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for the Mont Sorcier financing. TD was appointed due to its longstanding relationship with the UKEF and competitive terms for the project financing.
The UKEF-backed facility is expected to be for up to US$598 million on a non-recourse project financing basis for a total tenor of 11 years. The funding is envisioned to cover 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier Project.
While the conclusion of project financing remains subject to the completion of a bankable feasibility study, an environmental impact assessment, the granting of construction permits, among other requirements, the appointment of the MLA represents a significant milestone for Mont Sorcier's project financing. Cerrado continues to advance the feasibility study and the environmental impact assessment. The feasibility study is targeted for completion in H2 2024 after which the next phase of the financing process will commence, comprising a formal due diligence period before a final binding offer and documentation.
- Chubb Lithium Project (2.0% Gross Metal Royalty) - On October 30, 2023, Burley Minerals Ltd. (ASX:BUR) ("Burley") announced it has drilled four holes as part of an expected 3,000 to 4,000-m drilling program at the Chubb North prospect at the Chubb Project in Québec, Canada.
Diamond drill core assay results from the Chubb Central prospect have extended the known strike length of spodumene mineralization, while confirming continuity and consistency of the mineralized zone. This mineralized zone remains open to the north and south, and at depth. New pegmatite intersections indicate potential for parallel repetitions, both west and east of the main dyke, supporting further exploration drilling.
Electric Royalties is relying on the information provided by Burley and is unable to verify the reported geochemical and drill results.
- Penouta Tin-Tantalum Mine (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty) - On November 13, 2023, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO:SNTA)(OTCQB:SNTAF) ("Strategic") provided an update on the provisional suspension of the section C permit for the Penouta Mine in Spain reported in its news release dated October 20, 2023. On October 23, 2023, Strategic submitted an appeal of the suspension to the Administrative Court of the High Court of Justice of Galicia. It also advised that "Since filing the Appeal, the local mining authority Xunta de Galicia has requested that the Company refrain from continuing conducting mineral exploitation operations at the Penouta Project until the Appeal is decided."
Following the suspension, Strategic received the support of local workers through demonstrations totalling more than 1,000 people, as well as the support of the Workers' Commission, the largest trade union in Spain, along with unions representing the Penouta Mine workers. Additionally, the regional government of Galicia, the mayors of Viana do Bolo, A Veiga and Vilariño de Conso, industry associations such as the Galician Aggregates Association, the professional associations of mining engineers and geologists, and the Mining Chamber, as well as councillors and deputies from political parties have voiced their displeasure with the suspension.
On November 15, 2023, Strategic reported its third quarter 2023 financial results. Highlights for the third quarter included 209 tonnes of primary concentrate at the Penouta Mine, a 1% increase compared to Q3 2022. Strategic achieved record sales of 234 tonnes of concentrates and 158 tonnes of contained minerals, an increase of 23% for both figures compared to the same period in 2022.
- Graphmada Graphite Mine (2.5% Net Smelter Royalty) - On October 26, 2023, Greenwing Resources Ltd. (ASX:GW1) ("Greenwing") provided an update on the Graphmada Mining Complex in Madagascar. While under active care and maintenance since 2020, the plant and infrastructure have remained in good condition. Process plant maintenance has focused on key equipment, ball mills, motors and pumps. Flotation cells will require replacement upon restart.
Greenwing claims the increased mineral resource base (as reported in Electric Royalties' July 21, 2022 news release) could be capable of supporting potential higher production volumes, and plans to capitalize on the progress achieved to date by seeking a strategic partner to assist in the development of a large-scale operation. Greenwing also sees the proposed revised mining code in Madagascar as positive news aimed at increasing mining activity.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
About Electric Royalties Ltd .
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies in which the Company holds a royalty interest, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
Green Technology Metals Limited news release titled "Seymour Resource Confidence Increased Ahead of Preliminary Economic Assessment" dated November 21, 2023, Appendix A: JORC Code 2012, Table 1. The Seymour Mineral Resource is reported using open-pit mining constraints. The open-pit Mineral Resource is only the portion of the resource that is constrained within a US$4,000 / t SC6 optimised shell and above a 0.2% lithium oxide (Li2O) cut-off grade. The optimised open pit shell was generated using: $4/t mining cost, $15.19/t processing costs, mining loss of 5% with no mining dilution, 55 degree pit slope angles, 75% product recovery. The 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate is reported above 0.2% Li2O cut-off. The cut-off is based on lowest potential grade at which a saleable product might be extracted using a conventional DMS and / or flotation plant and employing a TOMRA Xray sorter (or equivalent) on the plant feed. A number of pegmatites outcrop at surface thus the mineral resource is likely to be extracted using a conventional drill and blast, haul and dump mining fleet.
08 November 2023
Electric Royalties Completes Drawdowns Under Convertible Credit Facility
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that further to its October 19, 2023 news release, the Company has completed a C$500,000 drawdown (the "Drawdown") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") for working capital
The Company also announces that further to its September 27, 2023 news release, it has completed the C$1,050,000 drawdown (the "Previous Drawdown") under the Credit Facility with the Lender to fund the cash payment to acquire the additional 0.5% GRR on the Bissett Creek project, as well as its associated transaction costs.
Loans drawn under the Credit Facility bear interest ("Interest") at a floating rate (United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate as published by the New York Federal Reserve ("SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the maturity date (the "Maturity Date"). At the discretion of the Lender, loaned amounts plus accrued Interest are convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the principal amount of loans at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share (the "Conversion Price"); and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under TSXV policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior TSXV approval, per share. Disinterested shareholder approval will be required for any Conversion that results in the Lender holding more than 20% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company.
The Conversion Price for the Drawdown is C$0.50 and the Conversion Price for the Previous Drawdown is C$0.50, and as a result a total of 1,000,000 common shares and 2,100,000 common shares of the Company are issuable on conversion thereof, respectively.
The Maturity Date of the Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown under the Credit Facility is January 12, 2026. The Drawdown and the Previous Drawdown are subject to final TSXV approval.
The Credit Facility was considered to be a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") at the time the Credit Facility was agreed to. The Credit Facility was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's common shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of Credit Facility did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
06 November 2023
Electric Royalties Signs Letter of Intent To Acquire Portfolio of 126 Lithium Properties in Eastern Canada
Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent with Perry English, Michael Kilbourne, 1544230 Ontario Inc. and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), dated November 3, 2023, to acquire a portfolio of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada (the "Transaction
Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "This proposed acquisition comprises a land package of 126 properties totalling over 1,000,000 acres of highly-prospective lithium prospects in Eastern Canada - a region that could be the center of clean energy metals production for decades to come. Of these 126 properties, 101 have been optioned to various companies under a royalty prospect-generation model, whereby exploration companies make cash payments to the royalty prospector. This generates near-term cash flow while maintaining long-term upside via royalties on those assets.
"This acquisition covers lithium properties in Eastern Canada and could not come at a better time - the U.S. is experiencing an electric vehicle (EV) battery boom, with a record US$82 billion of investment announced to build 96 EV, electric battery, and battery recycling plants across the country1. The lithium properties of Eastern Canada are strategically located in close proximity to the U.S. battery belt that stretches from the northeast to the southeast of the country2. Canadian-sourced lithium is expected to play an important role in the EV battery supply chain, especially since the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act incentivizes lithium sourced from Canada.
"We anticipate that this acquisition will bolster our cash generation over the next three years, as 101 properties are under option agreements with third parties with option payments of approximately C$6 million scheduled over that period. Thanks to the recently announced enlarged credit facility commitment from Gleason & Sons LLC, the family office of our largest shareholder Stefan Gleason, Electric Royalties is well positioned to seize the potential opportunity to significantly grow the size of our royalty portfolio."
Overview of Lithium Portfolio
The portfolio consists of 126 lithium properties in Eastern Canada, primarily in the province of Ontario. 101 properties are currently being explored by third parties pursuant to option agreements and, to the extent such properties are successfully explored and developed, have the potential to result in royalties payable to Electric Royalties by the optionee of the applicable properties. The Company anticipates that the portfolio of properties will yield option payments to the Company of approximately C$1.4 million in 2024, C$2 million in 2025, and C$2.7 million in 2026, for a total of approximately C$6 million over the next three years, subject to the optioned properties remaining optioned.
Electric Royalties would retain its ownership interest in any properties that are not ultimately transferred to an optionee.
The properties cover prospective land on the same geological trends of, and surrounding major lithium discoveries in Ontario. Six of 24 developed lithium prospects in Ontario with reported reserves or resources are located in the vicinity of these properties3. Several of these properties are adjacent to Green Technology Metals' Seymour Lake Lithium Project (on which Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% net smelter royalty interest) that hosts the Aubry deposits. The Seymour Lake Lithium Project is road-accessible year-round and is envisioned as a central processing facility with the potential to add production from other deposits in the area. Green Technology Metals is currently pursuing a vertically integrated strategy with multiple mine and processing hubs supplying a central lithium conversion facility that would be built in Thunder Bay, Ontario4.
Several other properties in the portfolio flank Frontier Lithium's PAK and Spark projects. PAK contains North America's highest-grade lithium resource and is the second-largest known resource in North America by size5.
Currently, Canada hosts the sixth-highest lithium reserves of any country, yet 2022 production totaled an estimated 500 tonnes - an amount dwarfed by global lithium powerhouses such as Chile and Australia6. The underdeveloped hard-rock lithium deposits in Canada are hosted in pegmatites containing a lithium-bearing mineral known as spodumene. Lithium hosted in spodumene provides producers with greater flexibility as it can be processed into either lithium hydroxide (mainly used in high-density electric vehicle (EV) batteries) or lithium carbonate7. It also offers faster processing times and is higher quality than lithium extracted from brine as spodumene typically contains higher lithium content7. Spodumene-bearing pegmatites are often hosted in metavolcanic or metasedimentary rocks adjacent to granitic intrusions8. Many of the world's largest occurrences are found in Archean or Paleoproterozoic orogens -geological environments underlying approximately two-thirds of Ontario9.
Proposed Transaction Terms
The Company will make a C$75,000 cash payment to the Vendor in consideration for entering into an exclusivity period ending March 28, 2024, in order to perform due diligence on the portfolio of lithium properties.
Acquisition terms:
- The Company will issue an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") and make a cash payment (the sum of C$3,000,000 less the (i) exclusivity fee and (ii) the amount of certain payments received by the Vendors under any earn-in, option, royalty or similar agreement on or after January 1, 2024) on closing of the Transaction ("Closing");
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 12-month anniversary of the Closing; and
- Make a cash payment of C$750,000 on the 18-month anniversary of the Closing.
Completion of the proposed Transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, including: the satisfactory completion of due diligence; board approval; the receipt of any required regulatory approvals; and the negotiation of definitive documentation.
David Gaunt, P.Geo., a qualified person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.
1https://twitter.com/SecGranholm/status/1625294427592830976
2 https://electrek.co/2022/10/13/us-ev-battery-belt/
3https://mndm.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=66ee0efe4d3c4816963737dbdb890708
4 Green Technology Metals news release dated October 9, 2023
5 Frontier Lithium news release dated September 25, 2023
6 https://www.cbc.ca/news/climate/lithium-in-the-world-1.6841339
7https://elements.visualcapitalist.com/visualizing-the-worlds-largest-lithium-producers/
8 USGS Mineral-Deposit Model for Lithium-Cesium- Tantalum Pegmatites; Scientific Investigations Report 2010-5070-O; By Dwight C. Bradley, Andrew D. McCauley, and Lisa M. Stillings
9https://www.ontario.ca/page/about-ontario
About Electric Royalties Ltd.
Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.
Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.
Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 22 royalties. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced-stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.
For further information, please contact:
Brendan Yurik
CEO, Electric Royalties Ltd.
Phone: (604) 364‐3540
Email: Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information
This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. This news release includes information regarding other companies and projects owned by such other companies, based on previously disclosed public information disclosed by those companies and the Company is not responsible for the accuracy of that information, and that all information provided herein is subject to this Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the properties in which it holds interests.
While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these properties to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these properties to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; the optioned properties remaining under option; the optionees making option payments as and when due under the relevant option agreements; the lithium properties not being successfully explored and developed; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.
The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.
23h
Empire Metals Limited Announces Drilling Outlines Large, High-Grade Zone
Empire Metals Limited, theAIM-quoted and OTCQB-tradedexploration and development company,is pleased to report outstanding assay results from its latest drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme, focused on the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, has delivered some of the highest titanium dioxide ('TiO₂') grades recorded to date and will underpin the Company's maiden JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').
Highlights
- Selected exceptional intercepts (>6% TiO2), include:
- 44m @ 7.87% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM159)
- 50m @ 7.84% TiO2 from 4m (AC25TOM130)
- 54m @ 7.41% TiO2 from surface (AC25TOM118)
- 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM062)
- 98m @ 7.05% TiO2 from 2m (RC25TOM068)
- Large, high-grade central core identified averaging circa 6% TiO2 across a continuous 3.6km strike length
- Nearly two thirds of all drillholes averaged > 4% TiO2, with over 90% exceeding a 2% cut-off.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"These results confirm the exceptional scale and grade of titanium mineralisation at Thomas. The continuity of high-grade mineralisation near surface is particularly exciting for future mine development. With assays received ahead of schedule, we can now accelerate resource modelling and move rapidly towards announcing our maiden MRE."
MRE Drilling Programme - Key Results
Since commencing the maiden drilling campaign at Pitfield on 27 March 2023 Empire has completed 382 drill holes for a total 32,265 metres (refer Figure 1) comprising:
- 17 Diamond drill holes for 2,704 m
- 140 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes for 18,764 m
- 225 Air Core (AC) drill holes for 10,797 m.
The latest May-June campaign comprised:
- 140 AC drillholes (6,360m) on a 400 x 200m grid, average depth 45.4m
- 40 RC drillholes (3,776m) within the AC grid, average depth 94.4m
Figure 1. Grey-scale magnetics overlain by airborne gravity data showing RC, AC and diamond drillhole collar locations and JORC Exploration Target areas.
During the campaign all drill holes were subsampled on a 2m interval, resulting in over 5,000 drill samples being collected, logged by our on-site team of geologists and then prepared for shipment to Intertek's Perth based analytical laboratory. The analytical assay results have now been received, showing continuous TiO2-rich mineralisation across the overall drillhole grid, which extends 5.2km by 2.6km and totals an area of 1,352 hectares (refer Figure 2).
The drilling has confirmed the presence of a large, high-grade central core at the Thomas prospect, this target being selected as the basis for the maiden MRE due to the extensive, thick and high-grade titanium mineralisation known to be hosted within the broad, in-situ weathered zone. Whilst over 90% of all drillhole sample assays show mineralisation well above a 2% TiO2 cut-off grade this central high-grade core, extends over 3.6km north-south, averages around 6% TiO2 (refer Table 1).
Table 1. Breakdown of drillhole assay results by average grade of drillhole and percentage of total drilling.
Significant analytical assay results for each drillhole above 6% TiO2 are reported in Table 2 further below.
Figure 2. RC and AC drill hole collar locations within the Thomas Prospect priority area.
Strategic Significance
The May-June campaign marked a major milestone in the development of Pitfield, laying the foundation for a globally significant MRE and enabling the identification of near-surface, high grade zones to support the development of mine planning and ore scheduling as part of upcoming economic evaluation studies.
Table 2. Significant Intercepts above 6% TiO2.
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, with mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 3).
Figure 3. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services
Competent Person Statement
The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
14 August
Cobre Unveils Maiden Resource at Comet, Targets Low-cost In-situ Copper Recovery
Highlighting the first mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Comet within the Ngami copper project in Botswana, Cobre (ASX:CBE) CEO Adam Woolridge outlines a path toward low-cost, scalable in-situ copper recovery, backed by significant exploration upside.
“You're looking at an exploration target of 200 million to 300 million tonnes at around 0.4 percent copper,” Woolridge said.
“When you start looking at this as an in-situ copper recovery process, you have really good grade continuity. And this has been reflected in the MRE. And it's also come out from just looking at this deposit from a geometry point of view — it's got a really simple geometry, a lot of great continuity, and it's been relatively cost effective to move each tonne of contained copper into category.”
Woolridge noted exploration costs of just over $70 per tonne, placing the project at the low end of global copper exploration costs. He said OPEX for a full-scale in-situ recovery operation is estimated at $1 per pound of copper, based on a conservative 36 percent recovery rate, with recent metallurgical tests suggesting significantly higher potential recoveries.
Watch the full interview with Cobre CEO Adam Wollridge above.
14 August
Hudbay Secures US$600 Million Mitsubishi Partnership for Arizona Copper Project
Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) has struck a US$600 million deal with automobile giant Mitsubishi (TSE:8058) for a 30 percent stake in its Copper World project in Arizona, marking one of the largest foreign investments in the US copper sector in recent years.
Announced Tuesday (August 12), the agreement will see Mitsubishi pay US$420 million on closing and a further US$180 million within 18 months.Mitsubishi will also fund its 30 percent share of future capital contributions as the mine moves toward full construction.
Hudbay president and chief executive Peter Kukielski called the joint venture “an important milestone” for the Toronto-based miner.
“Through this partnership we will leverage our complementary strengths to deliver our world-class Copper World project, produce domestic copper in the US for the US critical minerals supply chain and create value for all our stakeholders,” Kukielski said in the company’s statement.
The deal pairs Hudbay, the fourth-largest copper company listed on the NYSE, with one of Japan’s biggest trading houses, which has a long history of joint ventures in some of the world’s most productive copper mines.
Copper World’s first phase, located on private land in Pima County, about 50 kilometers southeast of Tucson, is fully permitted and expected to produce 85,000 tons of copper annually over an initial 20-year mine life.
Hudbay positions Copper World as “Made in America” copper production, a label that may gain added importance following last month’s move by US President Donald Trump to impose a 50 percent tariff on imported copper pipes, wiring, and other semi-finished products, while leaving refined copper cathodes and raw materials untaxed.
It estimates the project will contribute US$1.5 billion to the US critical minerals supply chain and become one of the largest investments in southern Arizona’s history.
The construction is also projected to create more than 1,000 jobs a year over a three-year period, with letters of commitment in place with seven US labour unions. Once operational, the mine is expected to employ over 400 people directly and support up to 3,000 indirect jobs.
Hudbay says it will also deliver more than US$850 million in US tax revenues over the mine’s first two decades.
On the financial side, Hudbay said the Mitsubishi transaction will significantly improve its flexibility by cutting its share of remaining capital contributions for Copper World to about US$200 million based on pre-feasibility study (PFS) estimates.
In addition, the company has also reached a non-binding agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) to amend their existing streaming deal on Copper World’s gold and silver output.
The revised terms keep the US$230 million upfront deposit in place but add up to US$70 million in contingent payments tied to future mill expansions and shift ongoing payments from fixed prices to 15 percent of spot market prices.
Mitsubishi’s investment adds to its existing portfolio of stakes in five of the world’s 20 largest copper mines by 2024 production. In North America, its wholly-owned subsidiary Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas) manages about US$9 billion in assets across more than 50 subsidiaries and affiliates in industries from mineral resources to power generation.
The Copper World stake provides the Japanese trading house with long-term access to US copper production at a time when global demand for the metal is expected to climb due to its role in electrification, renewable energy, and electric vehicle production.
Hudbay said that it expects to finish the definitive feasibility study by mid-2026 and will make a final investment decision later that year.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
11 August
What Was the Highest Price for Copper?
Strong demand in the face of looming supply shortages has pushed copper to new heights in recent years.
With a wide range of applications in nearly every sector, copper is by far the most industrious of the base metals. In fact, for decades, the copper price has been a key indicator of global economic health, earning the red metal the moniker “Dr. Copper.” Rising prices tend to signal a strong global economy, while a significant longer-term drop in the price of copper is often a symptom of economic instability.
After bottoming out at US$2.17 per pound, or US$5,203.58 per metric ton (MT), in mid-March 2020, copper has largely been on an upward trajectory.
Why is copper so expensive in 2025? Higher copper prices over the past few years have largely been attributed to a widening supply/demand gap. The already tenuous copper supply picture was made worse by COVID-19 lockdowns, and as the world's largest economies seemingly began to emerge from the pandemic, demand for the metal picked up once again. Copper mining and refining activities simply haven’t kept up with the rebound in economic activity.
Now, global copper mine supply is tightening at a time when US President Donald Trump's tariffs are placing further strains on copper supply. In response, a new copper all time high was reached in July 2025. But what was the highest price for copper? The Investing News Network (INN) will answer that question, but first let’s take a deeper look at what factors drove the price of copper higher, as well as historical movements in the price of copper.
In this article
What key factors drive the price of copper?
Robust demand has long been one of the strongest factors driving copper prices. The ever-growing number of copper uses in everyday life — from building construction and electrical grids to electronic products and home appliances — make it the world’s third most-consumed metal.
Copper’s anti-corrosive and highly conductive properties are why it’s the go-to metal for the construction industry, and it's used in products such as copper pipes and copper wiring. In fact, construction is responsible for nearly half of global copper consumption. Rising demand for new homes and home renovations in both Asian and Western economies is expected to support copper prices in the long term.
In recent decades, copper price spikes have been strongly tied to rising demand from China as the economic powerhouse injects government-backed funding into new housing and infrastructure. Industrial production and construction activity in the Asian nation have been like rocket fuel for copper prices.
Additionally, copper’s conductive properties are increasingly being sought after for use in renewable energy applications, including thermal, hydro, wind and solar energy.
However, the biggest driver of copper consumption in the renewable energy sector is rising global demand for electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure and energy storage applications. As governments push forward with transportation network electrification and energy storage initiatives as a means to combat climate change, copper demand from this segment is expected to surge.
New energy vehicles use significantly more copper than internal combustion engine vehicles, which only contain about 22 kilograms of copper. In comparison, hybrid EVs use an average of 40 kilograms, plug-in hybrid EVs use 55 kilograms, battery EVs use 80 kilograms and battery electric buses use 253 kilograms.
In 2024, EV sales worldwide increased by 25 percent over 2023 to come in at about 17.1 million units, and analysts at Rho Motion expect that trend to continue in the coming years despite some headwinds in the near-term. Already in the first five months of 2025, EV sales were up 28 percent over the same period in the previous year.
On the supply side of the copper market, the world’s largest copper mines are facing depleting high-grade copper resources, while over the last decade or more new copper discoveries have become few and far between.
The pandemic made the situation worse as mining activities in several top copper-producing countries faced work stoppages and copper companies delayed investments in further exploration and development — a challenging problem considering it can take as many as 10 to 20 years to move a project from discovery to production. In addition, delayed investments amid the pandemic will also have long-term repercussions for copper supply.
There have also been ongoing production issues at major copper mines, most notably the shutdown in late 2023 of First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) Cobre Panama mine, which accounted for about 350,000 MT of the world's annual copper production.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) is forecasting a 30 percent shortfall in the amount of copper needed to meet demand by 2035. “This will be a major challenge. It’s time to sound the alarm,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.
The supply shortage has increased the need for end users to turn to the copper scrap market to make up for the supply shortage. Sometimes referred to as “the world’s largest copper mine,” recycled copper scrap contributes significantly to supplying and balancing the copper market.
Eleni Joannides, Wood Mackenzie's research director for copper, told INN by email at the end of Q4 2024 that there is recognition of the underinvestment in copper exploration, but she sees a new dawn emerging for the sector.
“We are seeing signs this could change. Much of the growth over the last five years has come from brownfield expansions rather than greenfield/new discoveries," she said. "Technology will likely help increase the chance of discovery, and broadly I would say that policymakers are now more supportive of mineral exploration as the push to secure critical raw materials supply has moved up the agenda."
Joannides offered some examples of greenfield projects in the pipeline: Capstone Copper’s (TSX:CS,OTC Pink:CSCCF) Santo Domingo in Chile, Southern Copper’s (NYSE:SCCO) Tia Maria in Peru and Teck Resources' (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) Zafranal in Peru.
How has the copper price moved historically?
Taking a look back at historical price action, the copper price has had a wild ride for more than two decades.
Sitting at US$1.38 per pound in late January 2005, the copper price followed global economic growth up to a high of US$3.91 in April 2008. Of course, the global economic crisis of 2008 soon led to a copper crash that left the metal at only US$1.29 by the end of year.
Once the global economy began to recover in 2011, copper prices posted a new record high of US$4.58 per pound at the start of the year. However, this high was short-lived as the copper price began a five year downward trend, bottoming out at around US$1.95 in early 2016.
Copper prices stayed fairly flat over the next four years, moving in a range of US$2.50 to US$3 per pound.
20 year copper price performance.
Chart via Macrotrends.
The pandemic’s impact on mine supply and refined copper in 2020 pushed prices higher despite the economic slowdown. The copper price climbed from a low of US$2.17 in March to close out the year at US$3.52.
In 2021, signs of economic recovery and supercharged interest in EVs and renewable energy pushed the price of copper to rally higher and higher. Copper topped US$4.90 per pound for the first time ever on May 10, 2021, before falling back to close at US$4.76.
Also affecting the copper price at that time was expectations for higher copper demand amid supply concerns out of two of the world’s major copper producers: Chile and Peru. In late April 2021, port workers in Chile called for a strike, while in Peru presidential candidate Pedro Castillo proposed nationalizing mining and redrafting the country’s constitution.
In early May 2021, news broke that copper inventories were at their lowest point in 15 years. Expert market watchers such as Bank of America commodity strategist Michael Widmer warned that further inventory declines into 2022 could lead to a copper market deficit.
After climbing to start 2022 at US$4.52, the copper price continued to spike on economic recovery expectations and supply shortages to reach US$5.02 per pound on March 6. Throughout the first quarter, fears of supply chain disruptions and historically low stockpiles amid rising copper demand drove prices higher.
However, copper prices pulled back in mid-2022 on worries that further COVID-19 lockdowns in China, as well as a growing mortgage crisis, would slow down construction and infrastructure activity in the Asian nation. Rising inflation and interest hikes by the Fed also placed downward pressure on a wide basket of commodities, including copper. By late July 2022, copper prices were trading down at nearly a two year low of around US$3.30.
In the early months of 2023 the copper price was trading over the US$4 per pound level after receiving a helpful boost from continuing concerns about low copper inventories, signs of rebounding demand from China, and news about the closure of Peru's Las Bambas mine, which accounts for 2 percent of global copper production.
However, that boost turned to a bust in the second half of 2023 as China continued to experience real estate sector issues, alongside the economic woes of the rest of the world. The price of copper dropped to a low for the year of US$3.56 per pound in mid October.
Elevated supply levels kept copper trading in the US$3.50 to US$3.80 range for much of Q1 2024 before experiencing strong gains that pushed the price of the red metal to US$4.12 on March 18.
Those gains were attributed to in part to tighter copper concentrate supply following the closure of First Quantum Minerals' Cobre Panama mine, guidance cuts from Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) and declining production at Chile’s Chuquicamata mine. In addition, China’s top copper smelters announced production cuts after limited supply led to lower profits from treatment and refining charges.
BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) attempted takeover of Anglo American also stoked fears of even tighter global copper mine supply. These supply-side challenges continued to juice copper prices in Q2 2024, causing a jump of nearly 29 percent from US$4.04 per pound on April 1 to a then all-time high of US$5.20 by May 20, 2024.
What was the highest price for copper ever?
The price of copper reached its highest recorded price of US$5.959 per pound, or US$13,137.75 per metric ton, on July 24, 2025. It hit this peak during intra-day trading before closing the day at US$5.88. The red metal’s price surged more than 17 percent since the start of July to its new all time high. Read on to found out how the copper price reached those heights.
Why did the copper price hit an all-time high in 2025?
After starting 2025 at US$3.99 per pound, copper prices were lifted in Q1 by increasing demand from China’s economic stimulus measures, renewable energy and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and stockpiling brought on by fear of US President Trump’s tariff threats.
At the time, Trump had said the US was considering placing tariffs of up to 25 percent on all copper imports in a bid to spark increased domestic production of the base metal.
In late February, he signed an executive order instructing the US Commerce Department to investigate whether imported copper poses a national security risk under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The price of copper reached a new high price of US$5.24 per pound on March 26 as tariff tensions escalated.
Trump's tariff talk sparked yet another copper price rally to set its new record high price in early July when he announced he plans to impose a 50 percent tariff on all imports of the red metal, and it moved higher towards the end of the month in anticipation of them entering effect.
However, copper's price plummeted from its heights on July 31 following the reveal that tariffs would not be imposed on imports of raw or refined copper, instead targeting semi-finished copper products.
Looking at the bigger picture, copper’s rally in recent years has encouraged bullish sentiment on prices looking ahead. In the longer term, the fundamentals for copper are expected to get tighter as demand increases from sectors such as EVs and energy storage. A May 2024 report from the International Energy Forum (IEF) projects that as many as 194 new copper mines may need to come online by 2050 to support massive demand from the global energy transition.
Looking over to renewable energy, according to the Copper Development Association, solar installations require about 5.5 MT of copper for every megawatt, while onshore wind turbines require 3.52 MT of copper and offshore wind turbines require 9.56 MT of copper.
The rise of AI technology is also bolstering the demand outlook for copper. Commodities trader Trafigura has said AI-driven data centers could add one million MT to copper demand by 2030, reports Reuters.
Where can investors look for copper opportunities?
Copper market fundamentals suggest a return to a bull market cycle for the red metal in the medium-term. The copper supply/demand imbalance also presents an investment opportunity for those interested in copper-mining stocks.
Are there any copper companies on your radar? If you’re looking for some inspiration, head on over to INN's articles on the top copper stocks on the TSX and TSXV, the biggest copper stocks on the ASX, and our list of 27 advanced US copper projects to watch.
If you're looking to diversify your portfolio with other investment options, check out copper ETFS and ETNs or copper futures contracts. Investor and author Gianni Kovacevic told INN in a December 2024 interview that one of the ways he is playing copper under Trump's second term is with copper stocks such as Coppernico Metals (TSX:COPR), Entree Resources (TSX:ETG,OTCQB:ERLFF) and Horizon Copper (TSXV:HCU,OTCQX:HNCUF).
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2021.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
07 August
Codelco Seeks Partial Restart at El Teniente Mine After Fatal Collapse
Chile’s state-owned copper giant Codelco is seeking approval to restart parts of its flagship El Teniente mine less than a week after a deadly collapse killed six workers and forced a full suspension of operations, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The accident, triggered by a 4.2-magnitude seismic event last Thursday (July 31), halted production at the world’s largest underground copper mine.
Codelco has formally requested Chile’s National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin) to allow a partial reopening of the mine, pending approval of safety and technical evaluations, two sources told Reuters.
The cave-in, which was triggered by the earthquake, occurred more than 900 meters underground and initially trapped five miners.
Their bodies were recovered over several days by a rescue team of more than 100 people, including veterans of Chile’s 2010 San José mine rescue. The body of a sixth miner, who was killed at the time of the collapse, was recovered earlier.
“We deeply regret this outcome,” said O’Higgins Region Prosecutor Aquiles Cubillo on Sunday, confirming the final recovery. He offered no additional details on the cause of the collapse, which remains under investigation.
Operations at El Teniente were formally suspended by Sernageomin, Chile’s geology and mining agency, shortly after the incident.
It also instructed Codelco to submit four comprehensive technical reports before any restart can be authorized. The reports must include: an analysis of the collapse’s cause, a recovery plan, an assessment of current fortification systems, and a wider structural evaluation.
While underground mining has stopped, Codelco has maintained limited activity at El Teniente. The company is conducting ongoing maintenance at the processing plant and smelter, including operations at the smelter’s anode furnaces every two hours to keep critical equipment in operable condition.
Codelco said it had responded to three separate information requests from Sernageomin and Chile’s Labor Inspectorate, but added that it could not yet estimate the financial or operational impact of the suspension.
Scrutiny on safety standards
Mining Minister Aurora Williams ordered the temporary cessation of activities at the mine over the weekend. Meanwhile, Energy and Mining Minister Diego Pacheco said on Sunday that Codelco would commission an international audit to understand what went wrong.
“We’re going to commission an international audit to determine what we did wrong,” Pacheco said. While no formal complaints had been received about the safety conditions of the site, he pledged that a full investigation and appropriate corrective measures are underway.
El Teniente, located about 100 kilometers south of Santiago in the Andes mountains, is a cornerstone of Codelco’s operations and Chile’s mining economy.
It produced 356,000 metric tons of copper in 2024, nearly 7 percent of the country’s total output. The mine has operated for over a century and contains a labyrinth of more than 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) of tunnels.
The seismic event that triggered the collapse, while relatively mild by global standards. has raised questions about the structural integrity of older sections of the mine and the adequacy of current fortification systems.
A blow to expansion efforts
The accident is a significant setback for Codelco as it seeks to modernize its aging infrastructure and boost production after years of underinvestment.
The collapsed area is believed to be part of the Andesita section of the mine, a relatively small but strategically important component of El Teniente’s broader expansion, which includes the Andes Norte and Diamante projects.
The Andesita development is intended to help offset declines in older zones and maintain output levels through the next decade. Its disruption will likely ripple through Codelco’s project pipeline, which is already under pressure due to rising costs.
Though Chile boasts one of the world’s safest mining sectors – a fatality rate of just 0.02 percent in 2024 – the string of incidents at Codelco sites has drawn concern from unions and regulators alike.
The industry’s worst accident remains the 1945 fire at El Teniente, which killed 355 miners and stands as one of the deadliest mining disasters in history.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
01 August
Anglo American’s Losses Widen with Diamond Slump, Trade Tensions Mounting
Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTC Pink:AAUKF) reported a sharp US$1.9 billion net loss for the first half of 2025, deepening from US$672 million a year earlier, as the global miner pushed forward with a sweeping corporate overhaul aimed at focusing on copper and iron ore.
The London-based group’s latest results saw revenue dropping by 7 percent year-on-year to US$8.95 billion, falling short of analyst expectations, while underlying EBITDA fell 20 percent to US$3 billion.
“By focusing on our exceptional copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients resource endowments, each with significant value-accretive growth options, we are unlocking material value for our shareholders,” Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad assured in the company’s recent performance report.
Anglo American’s portfolio shakeup continued at pace in the first half. Following the May demerger of its platinum unit, now listed as Valterra on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the company has now designated its steelmaking coal and nickel operations as discontinued. Sales for both are agreed but not yet finalized.
A major piece of the puzzle remains De Beers, the iconic diamond brand in which Anglo holds an 85 percent stake. The miner confirmed it is pursuing both a trade sale and an IPO option, depending on market conditions and buyer appetite.
Wanblad said that while the company is prioritizing a trade sale for De Beers, it is also preparing the business for a potential IPO should market conditions warrant it.
The diamond market has been a major drag on performance. De Beers posted a US$189 million loss in the half-year period in the midst of a prolonged downturn in global rough-diamond demand and competition from synthetic stones.
Anglo American said it has already recorded US$3.5 billion in impairments related to De Beers over the past two years, valuing the unit at US$4.9 billion. Despite the gloom, Wanblad maintained that De Beers has long-term potential.
“With some of the best diamond mine resources and best marketing capabilities in the world, De Beers, I believe, is well positioned to emerge and thrive as the market recovers.”
Trade frictions causing market volatility
The company’s revenue decline was partly attributed to global trade disruptions.
The US government’s shifting tariff strategy has been particularly impactful. A recent announcement from President Donald Trump spared refined copper imports from sweeping new tariffs, but left semi-processed products exposed, which triggered a sharp 18 percent drop in copper prices and dislocating demand patterns.
Anglo American noted that while it benefited from a 127 percent year-on-year increase in U.S. refined copper imports in the first five months of 2025, this redirected metal away from traditional markets in Asia and Europe.
Copper remains at the center of Anglo’s growth strategy. Post-restructuring, the metal is expected to account for over 60 percent of group EBITDA, according to internal forecasts.
In line with its weaker performance, Anglo American slashed its interim dividend to US$0.07 per share, down from US$0.42 last year. The company cited negative earnings contributions from its platinum and coal divisions and no contribution from De Beers.
De Beers exit timeline and options
The divestment of De Beers is progressing, with Anglo confirming it is now in the second round of its formal sale process, involving what it described as “a credible set of interested parties.”
The company is also in discussions with the government of Botswana, which holds a 15 percent stake and may seek to increase its ownership. If a trade sale fails to materialize, Anglo is preparing for a public listing. Wanblad said exchanges in London, Johannesburg, and New York are all under consideration.
A trade sale could be finalized within six to nine months, he added, while an IPO would likely be delayed until early or mid-2026 depending on a recovery in diamond prices.
De Beers’ Venetia mine in South Africa, one of the country’s largest diamond operations, is undergoing a costly underground expansion aimed at extending its life beyond 2040.
Wanblad said Anglo remains engaged with stakeholders on the mine’s future, regardless of the group’s eventual exit from the diamond sector.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
