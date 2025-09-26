Elcora Announces Filing of Annual and Interim Financial Statements

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM0 | OTCQB: ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") that was issued by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission (the "Commission") on July 30, 2025. The Company confirms that as of today it has completed and filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period which were required to be filed on or before July 29, 2025. The Company also confirms today that it has filed its interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025 and the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the period which were required to be filed on or before August 29, 2025.

The MCTO will remain in effect until the Commission's Executive Director (the "Executive Director") has revoked the MCTO. The Company's CEO, CFO, and directors will continue to cease in trading of the Company's securities until two full business days has passed following the receipt by the Commission of all filings the Company is required to make under Nova Scotia securities laws, or further order of the Executive Director.

Furthermore, the Company confirms that since the date of the default announcement on July 30, 2025 (the "Default Announcement"), other than as described above: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (b) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (c) there has not been, nor is there anticipated to be, any specified default subsequent to the default which is the subject of the Default Announcement; and (d) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.


Elcora Advanced Materials Corp is a vertically integrated graphite and graphene company. The company mines, processes, refines graphite and produces both graphene and end graphene applications. Its products include EL-I-C6 Graphite and Anode Powders; EL-2D Few Layer Graphene; EL-MG/5 Micro Graphite and EL-NP Graphite Nano-Platelets. The company's operating segment includes the development of graphite mineral properties and graphene related research and development activities.

