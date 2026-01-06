Elanco to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, and Bob VanHimbergen, executive vice president and CFO, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts at 3:45 p.m. PST (6:45 PM EST).
A live audio webcast will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Elanco's investor website. A replay will be available for a limited time at the conclusion of the event.
ABOUT ELANCO
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.
Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 tiffany.kanaga@elancoah.com
Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 colleen.dekker@elancoah.com
