Elanco Confirms Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Announcement

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will announce its third quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, November 6, 2026. Elanco will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's performance.

Elanco logo

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. Investors, media, and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through the link that will be posted on Elanco's website at https://investor.elanco.com/news-events/events-presentation. A replay will also be available on the website shortly following the call.

ABOUT ELANCO
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With more than 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our purpose – all to Go Beyond for Animals, Customers, Society and Our People. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga (765) 740-0314 tiffany.kanaga@elancoah.com
Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker (317) 989-7011 colleen.dekker@elancoah.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elanco-confirms-date-and-conference-call-for-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-announcement-302876334.html

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health

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