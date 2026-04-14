Elanco Animal Health: Leading With Innovation, Impact, and Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2026 / In a year defined by innovation, growth and purpose-driven progress, Elanco Animal Health continues to gain momentum across the animal health industry. The company's commitment to advancing animal well-being while supporting communities has recently been recognized through two notable honors, Elanco has been named:
Animal Health Company of the Year for 2025 by S&P Global's Animal Health Awards, a distinction reflecting the company's strong performance and forward-looking strategy. According to award organizers, the judging panel felt Elanco's achievements over the past year made the decision clear.
Fueled by a combination of innovation and execution, Elanco has advanced new product approvals and launches, strengthened partnerships across the animal health ecosystem, delivered solid financial performance, and established its new global headquarters. Each of these is a milestone that signals a company building for long-term impact.
Together, these accomplishments reflect Elanco's broader mission of improving animal health while helping to address some of the world's most pressing challenges in food nutrition and animal well-being.
America's Most Charitable Companies 2026 list published for the first time by Newsweek. The ranking highlights organizations making meaningful contributions through philanthropy, corporate giving, and community engagement.
For Elanco, charitable work is closely tied to its purpose of Food and Companionship Enriching Life. Through partnerships, donations and employee-driven volunteerism, the company supports initiatives that strengthen the human-animal bond, expand access to veterinary care, and help communities thrive.
This recognition underscores how Elanco's mission extends beyond business performance. Whether by advancing innovations that support farmers and pet owners or investing in communities around the world, the company continues to demonstrate that impact and growth can move forward together.
As Elanco builds on a year of strong achievements, these recognitions reflect a company that is not only gaining momentum by Going Beyond but also doing so with purpose.
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SOURCE: Elanco
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