Gaming Investing News
EKSA is certain to continue to dominate the field with their newly released E3Z Air Joy Plus Ultralight Nintendo Switch™ Headset . Already considered a must-have for Mobile and Switch Gaming. Once again, EKSA presents a product with advanced features: Advanced ENC Technology: With the true power of ENC technology, gamers can incredibly enjoy their game play even in noisy environments, like most commutes. ...

- EKSA is certain to continue to dominate the field with their newly released E3Z Air Joy Plus Ultralight Nintendo Switch™ Headset . Already considered a must-have for Mobile and Switch Gaming. Once again, EKSA presents a product with advanced features:

  • Advanced ENC Technology: With the true power of ENC technology, gamers can incredibly enjoy their game play even in noisy environments, like most commutes.
  • Driver-free 7.1 Surround Sound : The 7.1 surround sound headset is undeniably the best mobile gaming headset on the market. With great surround sound, optimum sound quality, and maximum comfort, the sound of movement and other things from a gaming background can give users an edge over their enemy.
  • 204g Ultra-lightweight Design: Gone are the days when bulky headsets kept gamers from immersing in game play while on-the-go. Ultra-lightweight at just 204g, this mobile gaming headset is extremely convenient to carry anywhere.
  • Soft Large Earmuffs & Adjustable Headband : For a pressure-free fit. This EKSA gaming headset comes with a padded, adjustable headband and soft, breathable earmuffs. Plus, each earmuff is extra-large to avoid putting pressure on the gamer's ears. Game all-day in total comfort.
  • Multi-platform Compatibility: Compatible with most smartphones, this mobile gaming headset also provides seamless use across multiple platforms including Windows 7/8/10, PC, Laptop, Mac, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Be sure to visit their site and check-out the most advanced Gaming Headsets, Drivers, and accessories. Their goal is to deliver an entirely immersive gaming experience that is so realistic, so comfortable, and so powerful that gamers will forget they are even wearing a headset.

EKSA dominates this market sector by providing gaming headsets and accessories for PC, PS4, Xbox, mobile gaming, and Nintendo Switch, as well as a wide array of headphones, headset stands, and other gaming accessories. EKSA's mission is innovation for gamers. EKSA brings the latest technology to gamers, offering the most immersive products for the ultimate gaming experience.

For complete information, please visit: https://www.eksa.net/pages/air-joy-plus

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eksa-launches-air-joy-plus-ultralight-nintendo-switch-headset-301450279.html

SOURCE EKSA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

SciPlay Independent Special Committee Announces Inability to Reach Agreement with Scientific Games Regarding Scientific Games' Proposal to Minority Shareholders

- A special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) ("SciPlay"), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, today announced that discussions between the Special Committee and Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games") regarding Scientific Games' proposal to acquire the outstanding publicly traded shares of SciPlay have terminated.

Keep reading... Show less

Star Atlas receives over $3 million investment from Animoca Brands

Star Atlas , the AAA-quality next-gen gaming metaverse built on the Solana blockchain, today announced Animoca Brands has committed to purchasing over $3 million worth of Star Atlas NFT spaceships.

Keep reading... Show less

'Tis Always the Season for Givling: Trivia Game Awards More Than $1.2 Million in 2021

Givling the patented crowdfunding trivia game, does not limit giving to December, but instead has a year-long giving season. The company announced today that it has given over 500 awards this year, totaling more than $1.2 million in 2021. Givling's mission is to crowdfund large cash awards to help players pay down student loan and mortgage debt, but this year changed its game rules allowing award money to be used toward any financial need.

Givling's rule change left many families with a warm glow well ahead of the season. Givling player Taylor Caine ( Seattle, Washington ) was shocked to get the call from Givling COO Seth Beard announcing she was the lucky recipient of a $10,000 award and said, "This couldn't have come at a better time, as we have been struggling with debt for a while."

Keep reading... Show less

Mech Arena Brings New Faces to the Battlefield with Massive Pilot Feature Update

Plarium Global Ltd a developer and publisher of mobile and PC games with more than 400 million players worldwide, today announced a massive global update for its new 5 vs. 5 multiplayer mobile game - Mech Arena . Mech Arena introduces a pilot feature, bringing 12 distinctive characters and personalities to the battlefield that provide unique enhancements to players' mechs and gameplay.

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Signs Sac & Fox Casino in Kansas

Jackpot Digital Signs Sac & Fox Casino in Kansas

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ) (TSXV:JJ.WT.A) (TSXV:JJ.WT.B) (TSXV:JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent with Sac & Fox Casino, located in Powhattan, Kansas, to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"), subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are delighted to be working with the Sac & Fox Casino. Kansas represents yet another new jurisdiction added to our growing roster of markets and customers as we continue our expansion into the regulated land-based casino market. Guests of Sac & Fox will now be able to enjoy a fun and entertaining Jackpot Blitz™ ETG poker experience."

Keep reading... Show less

Gaming Innovation Group acquires Sportnco

"High quality, proven B2B sportsbook - doubling short- and long-term addressable market and geographic expansion"

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG" or the "Company") has today signed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") to acquire the iGaming company Sportnco Gaming SAS ("Sportnco"). Sportnco is one of the leading platform providers of turnkey betting and gaming solutions for operators in regulated markets through its inhouse developed sportsbook and PAM. The combined company will enhance and strengthen GiG's position as one of the industry leading platforms and media providers with innovative and proprietary products and creating one of the largest and fastest growing providers in regulated iGaming with an unparalleled geographical footprint.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×