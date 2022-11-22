Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

The satellite also known as EchoStar XXIV is expected to launch in the first half of 2023

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) today announced an amended agreement with Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) for production of the EchoStar XXIV satellite, also known as JUPITER™ 3. The satellite, designed for EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems division, is under production at Maxar's facility in Palo Alto, CA. The amended agreement compensates EchoStar for past production delays by providing relief on future payments and expands EchoStar's recourse in the event of any further delays. The satellite is currently planned to launch in the first half of 2023.

EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation)

"Launching and bringing the Hughes JUPITER 3 satellite into service is our highest priority to meet our customers' needs for connectivity," said Hamid Akhavan , CEO, EchoStar. "This agreement ensures that Maxar shares that priority with us and reinforces our joint commitment to complete production of the satellite to world-class standards, as expeditiously as possible."

"We look forward to continuing our strong collaboration with EchoStar to complete construction of the JUPITER 3 satellite in line with the current schedule," said Daniel Jablonsky , President and CEO, Maxar. "This agreement underscores Maxar's state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities as we enter into the final phases of construction of this ground-breaking spacecraft."

Once in service, JUPITER 3 will deliver over 500 Gbps of high-throughput satellite capacity, doubling the size of the Hughes JUPITER fleet over North and South America . The satellite will bring ample capacity to grow the company's flagship satellite internet service, HughesNet ® , and help meet consumer, aeronautical and enterprise demand for more bandwidth and higher speeds.

The satellite is now undergoing final integration in preparation for dynamics testing. Remaining work on the satellite consists of the launch dynamics test, final spacecraft performance tests and shipment to the launch base.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo. , and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet ® , connects millions of subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland , USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers both create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echostar-and-maxar-amend-agreement-for-hughes-jupiter-3-satellite-production-301685660.html

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Maxar TechnologiesMAXR:CAMAXRRobotics Investing
MAXR:CA,MAXR

Maxar-built Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 Satellites for Intelsat Performing Properly After Launch

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32, built for Intelsat, are performing as expected after being launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

These two geostationary satellites will enable Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity, to transfer its services—uninterrupted—as part of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plan to reallocate parts of the C-band spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services. Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 are the first of five satellites that Intelsat contracted Maxar to build for the C-band transition. All five satellites will be built on Maxar's proven 1300-class platform , which offers the flexibility and power needed for a broad range of customer missions.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
robot in front of cityscape

How to Invest in Robotics (Updated 2022)

The robotics industry is one of the largest markets in the technology space today, with applications across diverse sectors. However, this diversity may leave market watchers wondering how to invest in robotics.

In simple terms, robotics is defined as the "science and technology behind the design, manufacturing and application of robots." Robots themselves are devices that can perform tasks the same way people do, but without the assistance of human interaction.

Some experts believe a "robot revolution" will completely change the global economy over the next 20 years or so, and with the rise of robotics all but guaranteed, the Investing News Network has put together a primer on the sector. Read on to learn more.

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Key points from the quarter include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Acquires AI and Software Engineering Company Wovenware to Bolster Machine Learning and 3D Data Production Capabilities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware . This acquisition significantly adds to Maxar's software engineering and AI capabilities and talent.

Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence and geospatial production. The company will become one of Maxar's software development and AI/machine learning (ML) centers of excellence, with its software delivery experts partnering closely with other Maxar teams to develop new solutions for customers.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Investor Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the third quarter results, followed by a question and answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Astra Announces Spacecraft Engine Contract with Maxar Technologies

Astra propulsion systems to be used in Maxar's PLEO spacecraft platforms

Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra") (Nasdaq: ASTR) announced that it has reached an agreement with Maxar Technologies ("Maxar") (TSX:MAXR) to supply Astra Spacecraft Engines ™. The propulsion systems will be used in Maxar's proliferated low Earth orbit (LEO) spacecrafts, which support a wide variety of global coverage missions, including Earth observation, communications and national security.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×