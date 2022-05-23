GamingInvesting News

Will Discuss the Current State and Future of Esports Wagering in North America

EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, announced that CEO Aaron Speach will deliver a keynote address at SiGMA Americas being held June 6–9 at Enercare Centre in Toronto . North America's top iGaming suppliers, operators, affiliates, and emerging tech will be on hand for this world-class exhibition of the latest products, trends, and insights.

EBET, Inc. CEO Aaron Speach to Keynote at SiGMA Americas

SiGMA Americas will offer a premier platform for EBET to showcase its innovative technologies and expanding lineup of online sportsbook and casino brands. The event will feature three days of networking, workshops, and awards ceremonies.

"EBET, Inc. is thrilled to participate in SiGMA Americas, one of the signature events for the iGaming industry," said CEO Aaron Speach . "On behalf of EBET, I look forward to sharing my insights and perspective on the rapidly growing esports wagering sector."

To register for SiGMA Americas, visit this page .

About EBET, Inc.
EBET develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. EBET operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. The company recently was awarded Esport Product of the Year at the 2021 SiGMA Europe and 2022 SiGMA Asia Awards, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. EBET, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET (CUSIP 278700109). EBET, Inc. was previously Esports Technologies Inc. The name changed on May 5, 2022 , to better reflect the company's business and mission.

For more information, visit: https://ebet.gg/ .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

