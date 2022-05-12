GamingInvesting News

EMU and Gen.G continue to celebrate the efforts of alumni in gaming by awarding the founder of Gamers Outreach with the second-ever Ring of Honor - Global esports organization Gen.G and its partner Eastern Michigan University announced Gamers Outreach Founder, Zach Wigal as their 2022 Ring of Honor recipient, continuing their joint dedication to excellence in gaming. The Ring of Honor was established to celebrate ...

- Global esports organization Gen.G and its partner Eastern Michigan University (EMU) announced Gamers Outreach Founder, Zach Wigal (BBA16), as their 2022 Ring of Honor recipient, continuing their joint dedication to excellence in gaming. The Ring of Honor was established to celebrate EMU graduates who have accomplished great things in the technology, gaming, andor esports industries. Wigal joins inaugural award recipient Kyle Ellicott a 2007 computer science graduate and co-founder of Topio Networks and ReadWrite Labs.

"Zach has been a positive and influential member of the Eastern Michigan University community while a student here and since his graduation in 2016," said University President James Smith . "His work to establish Gamers Outreach and develop it into a nationally recognized organization that conducts outstanding work supporting young people who are hospitalized, reflects the very best of the best of the Eastern Michigan University community. We're proud to have Zach as an alumni and honored to present him with the 2022 Ring of Honor ."

"The work Zach has accomplished with Gamers Outreach in such a short amount of time is nothing short of the prime example of what it really means to be in the Ring of Honor ," said Arnold Hur , CEO for Gen.G. "Zach encompasses exactly the kind of excellence Gen.G's partnership with EMU looks to foster in the next generation of our industry."

Wigal's other honors include being recognized as a 2019 CNN Hero, named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list (2017) for his work in the games for health space, he was selected as Los Angeles Children's Hospital's Emerging Leaders, and he was named Outstanding Young Alumni by the Eastern Michigan University Alumni Association in 2021.

In 2016, Wigal graduated from EMU where he studied Business Administration.Wigal first founded Gamers Outreach in 2007 and the following year Gamers for Giving was created. EMU hosted the annual Gamers for Giving fundraising events from 2008 to 2019. Since then, the event has been held virtually due to the global pandemic. Gamers Outreach is a for-purpose organization dedicated to ensuring every hospital is enabled to provide children with activities alongside care. Wigal and the Gamers Outreach community have enabled more than 3.65 million gaming experiences for hospitalized families across more than 315 healthcare facilities in the U.S.

"Each year, millions of young people receive medical care inside hospitals. For many, the process can be scary and isolating. Wigal founded Gamers Outreach intending to change their experience. His commitment and enthusiasm for helping others is a cornerstone of our organization, and through the generosity of the gaming community, we're making a difference together in a big way," says Lindsey Antrim , Marketing Director of Gamers Outreach.

Wigal will receive a commemorative plaque, a replica of which will be displayed in the gaming space on the Eastern Michigan University campus.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastern-michigan-university-and-geng-name-zach-wigal-as-ring-of-honor-2022-recipient-301545932.html

SOURCE Gen.G

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Easy NFT Business Platform, SKY Play's Token Listed on MEXC Global

On May 12th, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Play took its first step towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing its cryptocurrency, SKY Play Token(SKP) on MEXC Global—one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKP, the key currency in the SKY Play platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fee s , speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hero Galaxy Pays You to Play Video Games

It's a player's dream, Hero Galaxy will pay you to play Minecraft.

"Right now, we're doing what nobody else has ever done before by compensating regular players with cryptocurrency for their time playing Minecraft through a Web 3 layer," said Hero Galaxy president Nikolas Moore .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

New Study in IEEE/CAA JAS Describes Multi-Agent Systems for Optimization and Decision-Making Through Games

In artificial intelligence, multi-agent systems can be thought of as a society of individuals (agents) that interact by exchanging knowledge and negotiating to achieve an individualglobal goal. In real life, multi-agent systems are used in resource management; information security; manufacturing planning, scheduling, and control; monitoring, diagnosis, and control; e-commerce; biomedicine; and virtual enterprise. Given their immense usefulness, researchers are constantly trying to find new ways to use these systems in real-world settings.

Prof. Yang Tang from East China University of Science and Technology, Prof. Qing- Long Han , a member of the Academia Europaea and IEEE Fellow from Swinburne University of Technology , Australia , and Prof. Jürgen Kurths, a member of the Academia Europaea from Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Germany , work together to dig deep into issues related to multi-agent systems. They probe into the nature of cooperative/non-cooperative behaviors of multi-agent systems from optimization to games, as an approach to solving complex real-world problems.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Popular Blockchain Game PlanetQuest & Immutable X Launch the World's First, Community-Friendly NFT Planet Sale

In a radically different approach to handling an NFT sale, PlanetQuest today announced it launched its community-friendly Planet Sale at planetquest.io . The cinematic multiverse and blockchain game, backed by Hollywood and gaming talent, top tier investors, and a community of over 215,000 explorers, is pioneering a whole new sales approach that promises to eliminate gas wars, frustration and front running bots, while ensuring its first-ever, real-time 3D Planet NFTs end up in the hands of deserving buyers and community members.

After coming out of stealth in December of 2021, PlanetQuest has already built a massive fanbase. Its Discord membership easily ranks in the top four of all blockchain games, alongside Axie Infinity. The Sandbox and BigTime, games which, unlike PlanetQuest, took years to build such a community. With its interactive storyline that saw community members voting to decide the fate of beloved characters nearing the end of its first season, an ancient artifact known as The Cradle has been discovered and activated, opening wormholes to unexplored galaxies, and setting the stage for the next phase of the PlanetQuest journey: The Community Planet Sale.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

XT.com Adds Metaverse Project PULI to the Ecosystem

XT.com is excited to have the gaming token PULI listed on its trading platform. PULI is one of the popular tokens that is one of its kind and strong in terms of utility. This new token listing will be beneficial for the users from the PULI ecosystem as well as the XT community by giving them better scope in digital trading along with MMORPG and P2E mobile gaming.

"By having the PULI token listed on our platform, we are aiming at reaching out to a wider audience from both the PULI and XT ecosystems, thereby offering the best trading and gaming services to our users.", says Anis, the Global CMO of XT.com.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LG Display's Research Results Reaffirm OLED is the Optimal Gaming Display

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled its original research results on the ergonomic requirements of gaming displays, providing further evidence that OLED is the optimal gaming display. The research was introduced during the 2022 SID Business Conference at Display Week in San Jose, California .

With demand for gaming displays surging since the onset of the pandemic, this move aims to establish new and reliable standards that can objectively judge the performance of gaming displays from the perspective of consumers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

