The P2E Game with an Addictively Simple Idle RPG Play Style A Pre-sale Announcement for NFT Commanders that Increase Mining Efficiency An Airdrop Event Giving Away a Total of 5 Million HERCO Tokens A Joycity's subsidiary, Mojito Games, will be launching a brand new P2E game, 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX', and is now accepting pre-registrations. 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is a P2E mobile shooting game fused with idle RPG ...

A Joycity's subsidiary, Mojito Games, will be launching a brand new P2E game, 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX', and is now accepting pre-registrations.

Pre-register now for 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX'!

'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is a P2E mobile shooting game fused with idle RPG elements where the characters from 'Game of Dice', a game loved by 50 million fans around the world, will fight alongside players. The game's idle RPG aspects allow the gameplay to be fun and easy for players of all kinds.

'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' introduces a remarkable mining system, which is the core element of P2E games, in the form of Drone searches, adding an easily accessible and convenient element to the gameplay. Through the Drone search, players can earn Herostones which can be used for various in-game purposes such as upgrading Heroes , or these Herostones can be exchanged for the utility token, 'HERCO'.

Mojito Games is also planning on releasing fantastic NFT Commanders which can provide various buffs that increase mining efficiency, the chance of obtaining top tier Heroes and more! A total of 8 NFT Commanders will be premiered during 2 Pre-Sale Events that will take place from April 19th to April 24 th via the WEMIX Auction.

A massive Airdrop event is also being planned where a total of 5 million HERCO will be given away. The event will take place in 3 different phases during the pre-registration period, and last until the actual launch of the game.

These events are open and easily accessible for all participants, by simply completing some simple missions anyone can take part!

In addition to the Airdrop event, there will be a variety of other events for the community to enjoy.

The pre-registration for 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store . For more information regarding NFT pre-sales, the Airdrop event, and game info, please visit the official website ( https://cbz.joycity.com ).

Prior to the launch of Crypto Ball Z, Joycity has successfully launched 'Gunship Battle: Crypto Conflict', a P2E war strategy game, last February.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/easier-p2e-pre-registration-is-now-open-for-crypto-ball-z-on-wemix-301524581.html

SOURCE MOJITO GAMES

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/14/c4745.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

RYAN'S WORLD "SUPER SPY RYAN" MOBILE GAME NOW AVAILABLE

Kids Can Now Jump Into the Fun Inspired by the Popular Amazon Kids+ Original Special Created by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch

The fun and adventure of "Super Spy Ryan," the live-action and animated special created by Sunlight Entertainment with kids and family digital-first studio pocket.watch is now available for kids to explore in a new, ad-free mobile game launching today. The popular "Super Spy Ryan" special is available exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and the new mobile game inspired by this magical world is now available on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the United States United Kingdom and Ireland coming soon to Canada Germany and Japan . Also coming soon to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets!

Easy P2E Game, Coin Grid Onboards Easy NFT Platform, SKY Play

On April 14, 2022 SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKY Entertainment Corp. will be onboarding 'Coin Grid' on SKY Play, the easy NFT business platform developed by SKY Technology.

SKY Entertainment has made remarkable achievements in publishing and operating Korean-Chinese mobile games such as 'Love & Producer' and 'Summer Code'. It will develop and service eP2 E ( easy play-to-earn) game 'Coin Grid' on SKY Play.

coherence Secures $8 Million Investment For Groundbreaking Multiplayer Technology

Griffin Gaming Partners leads a strong group of investors to support development of revolutionary network technology that makes multiplayer game development accessible to all

Coherence is pleased to announce that it has received a further $8 million in funding to support the development of its groundbreaking network technology as it continues its mission to level the playing field for multiplayer game development.

Splinterlands to Launch Node Program With $1B Burn and Rewards

#1 ranked blockchain game Splinterlands (per DappRadar ) is launching SPS validator node software, the first of its kind in the blockchain gaming industry. The sale of the nodes will facilitate a $1B SPS program, with 80% of the proceeds going toward burning SPS while 20% will be allocated to the DAO.

The node software is currently in its internal testing phase and the team plans to launch its mainnet in the fourth quarter of 2022. Participants who wish to be part of the new project can participate in the upcoming sale of validator node licenses.

BlockTrust Signs Historic Deal with Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers' Association

In a first for Australian cricket, BlockTrust has signed an official licensing deal with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association, together with Rario, to connect over 1 billion cricket fans globally with NFTs. This will eventually see digital collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens) from Australian cricket, and play-to-earn virtual gaming made accessible to over one billion cricket fans globally.

Using eco-friendly blockchain technology, the multi-year exclusive CA/ACA partnership will introduce NFTs to cricket fans, creating a new fan engagement tool that celebrates the rich history of Australian cricket. The partnership will support the game's growth and support past and present players through their historic achievements being featured in NFT moments.

A New Cyberpunk-Fantasy Tabletop Game Inspired by Ghost in the Shell and Akira

Tokyo:Otherscape combines myth and tech using the fan-favorite City of Mist engine

Son of Oak Game Studio has launched its Kickstarter campaign for its new tag-based cyberpunk roleplaying game. ":Otherscape" immerses players in a dystopian future infused with not only cutting-edge tech but also mythological spirits and supernatural powers. Players assume the roles of mercenaries who hunt and employ legendary relics and esoteric knowledge as part of the geopolitical war of corporations, governments, and crime syndicates, while pursuing their own personal "horizon". The creators cite Japanese cyberpunk masterpieces Ghost In The Shell and Akira as the main inspirations for the game's art, mood, and themes. The Kickstarter campaign will facilitate the creation of the game's corebook, Metro:Otherscape, and the first urban setting book, Tokyo:Otherscape.

