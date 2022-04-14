The P2E Game with an Addictively Simple Idle RPG Play Style A Pre-sale Announcement for NFT Commanders that Increase Mining Efficiency An Airdrop Event Giving Away a Total of 5 Million HERCO Tokens A Joycity's subsidiary, Mojito Games, will be launching a brand new P2E game, 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX', and is now accepting pre-registrations. 'Crypto Ball Z on WEMIX' is a P2E mobile shooting game fused with idle RPG ...

GAMING00