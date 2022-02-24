Different from other single-game GameFi projects, GemUni builds a decentralized NFTs & Gaming ecosystem, providing users with hundreds of Casual Games and favorable chances to earn. Since the project's IDO on Jan 19 the team has promised an ambitious roadmap featuring NFT Marketplace, Casual Gaming Platform, Signature Gaming Platform, GENI Pass NFTs Farming & Staking, multiple DeFi mechanics, and INOIGO Launchpad. ...

