EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 62-103

This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the acquisition of securities of Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF,OTC:WEGOF) ("Wescan" or the "Company") by Mr. Kenneth E. MacNeill ("Mr. MacNeill" or the "Acquiror").

As of December 22, 2025, there are 53,684,320 issued and outstanding common shares of Wescan ("Common Shares"). Mr. MacNeill currently has beneficial ownership and control over an aggregate of 9,832,711 Common Shares as a result of an acquisition of 1,000,000 Common Shares through the TSX Venture Exchange on January 2, 2025. Mr. MacNeill's current shareholdings represent an aggregate ownership of approximately 18.3% of the outstanding and issued Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).      

On November 9, 2015, Mr. MacNeill acquired 5,000,000 Common Shares through a private placement of 17,500,000 Common Shares at the offering price per Common Share of $0.02 for aggregate gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "2015 Private Placement").

Immediately following the 2015 Private Placement, Mr. MacNeill had beneficial ownership and control over an aggregate of 6,532,711 Common Shares, representing an aggregate ownership of approximately 17.53% (on a non-diluted basis) of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the date thereof.

On September 6, 2016, Mr. MacNeill acquired 2,300,000 Common Shares through a private placement of 10,000,000 Common Shares at the offering price per Common Share of $0.05 for aggregate gross proceeds of $115,000 (the "2016 Private Placement").

Immediately following the 2016 Private Placement, Mr. MacNeill had beneficial ownership and control over an aggregate of 8,832,711 Common Shares, representing an aggregate ownership of approximately 19.86% (on a non-diluted basis) of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the date thereof and an approximate 2% increase in shareholdings from the date of the 2015 Private Placement.

Prior to the 2015 Private Placement, Mr. MacNeill had beneficial ownership and control over 1,532,711 Common Shares, representing approximately 7.83% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares as of December 31, 2012.

Mr. MacNeill acquired the securities of the Company for investment purposes and may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase, decrease or change his beneficial ownership and control over the Common Shares or other securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities or otherwise.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated December 22, 2025. The related early warning report has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Wescan's issuer profile.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. MacNeill, please contact Kenneth E. MacNeill at (306) 244-5480or refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Wescan's issuer profile.  

SOURCE Kenneth E. MacNeill

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/22/c7696.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wescan Goldfields Inc.WGF:CCTSXV:WGFGold Investing
WGF:CC
The Conversation (0)

Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
TomaGold

TomaGold Intercepts 6.68% ZnEq (1.57 g/t AuEq) over 48.05 Metres, including 39.03% ZnEq (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 2.90 Metres at Berrigan Mine and Identifies a Major Hydrothermal Footprint

TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT; OTCPK: TOGOF) (“TomaGold” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce the initial assay results from drill holes TOM-25-009 and TOM-25-010 at its Berrigan Mine project located in the Chibougamau mining camp, in Québec. These are the first two of seven holes for... Keep Reading...
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN)

Centurion Minerals

Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Engages Castello Q Exploration for Ammo Antimony-Gold Work Program

Armory Mining Engages Castello Q Exploration for Ammo Antimony-Gold Work Program

(TheNewswire)Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - December 22, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to... Keep Reading...
Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Armory Mining Announces Closing of Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire) THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, B.C. December 19, 2025 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the "Company" or "Armory") a resource exploration company focused... Keep Reading...
More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical Trial

Happy Creek Grants Stock Options

Wageen To List On VLRM Markets Board And Corporate Update

Related News

Energy Investing

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

Uranium Investing

Ben Finegold: Uranium in 2026 — Price Outlook, Plus Stocks, Supply and Demand

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends for Nickel in 2026

Lithium Investing

Lithium Market 2025 Year-End Review

Resource Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining News Stories of 2025

Nickel Investing

Lundin to Sell Eagle Nickel-Copper Mine and Humboldt Mill to Talon Metals

Precious Metals Investing

Laurion Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units