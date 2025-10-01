Early Warning News Release

This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") by LIRECA Resources Corp. (the "Acquiror"), regarding the acquisition of securities of Sanatana Resources Inc. (the "Issuer") by the Acquiror, pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. The Acquiror is a British Columbia corporation and has a head office at 1500 - 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7. The Issuer's head office is located at 1910 - 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3L2.

On October 1, 2025, the Acquiror acquired (the "Acquisition") 24,745,620 common shares in the capital of the Issuer (the "Consideration Shares").

The Consideration Shares were acquired in connection with the completion of an asset sale involving the Issuer and the Acquiror (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, the Acquiror acquired the Consideration Shares in exchange for the sale of its right, title and interest under and relating to certain quartz claims located in the Yukon, pursuant to a purchase agreement dated July 1, 2025, between the Issuer and the Acquiror.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror held, directly or indirectly through its affiliates and joint actors, 6,490,379 common shares in the capital of the Issuer (the "Common Shares") and 295,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), representing approximately 18.84% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 19.53% on a partially-diluted basis. Following the Acquisition (including the concurrent private placement conducted by the Issuer in connection with the Transaction), the Acquiror, along with is affiliates and joint actors, had ownership, exercised control or direction over, 31,235,999 Common Shares and 295,000 Warrants (collectively, the "Acquiror's Securities"), representing approximately 46.53% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 46.76% on a partially-diluted basis.

The Acquiror holds the Acquiror's Securities for investment purposes. The Acquiror and the Issuer may engage in further discussions to explore possible additional mineral property transactions, which may involve an increase in the Acquiror's beneficial ownership or control or direction over additional securities of the Issuer. Aside from such potential transactions, the Acquiror does not have any current intentions to increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control or direction over any additional securities of the Issuer. The Acquiror may, from time to time and depending on market and other conditions, otherwise acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and reserve the right to dispose of any or all of the securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors. The Acquiror has a contractual right to nominate one director to the board of directors of the Issuer; however, as of the date hereof, the Acquiror has not exercised such right. The Acquiror may elect to exercise such right in the future.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws, please contact:

James Munro, Legal Counsel
Telephone: 604.691.7491
Email: james.munro@mcmillan.ca

This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

Sanatana ResourcesTSXV:STABase Metals Investing
STA:CA
Sanatana Resources

Overview

Sanatana Resources (TSXV:STA) is a mineral exploration company with a focus on prospective gold and copper properties. The Sanatana Resources management team has decades of combined experience in finance and mineral exploration. CEO Peter Miles has served as an advisor to a number of public and private companies in the natural resource sector, including Roughrider Uranium Inc. At the private stage, he financed Roughrider and was later instrumental in the Hathor Exploration Inc.’s acquisition of Roughrider by Hathor, which was later acquired by Rio Tinto plc in 2011 for US$654 million. President Buddy Doyle is a veteran geologist whose track record of success includes the discovery and evaluation of the Lihir Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea and the Diavik Diamond mine in Canada. Doyle is the recipient of the 2004 Hugo Dummitt award for Excellence in Diamond Exploration.

Discovery and Development of World Class Mineral Deposits

TSXV:STA

Sanatana Awards Stock Options

Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) The Company has granted incentive stock options to a director and a contractor of the Company to purchase up to 600,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.16 per share. The stock options are exercisable on or before October 28, 2026 and vest in stages with 25% vesting immediately and the remainder to vest 25% every six months from the date of the grant. Of the options granted, 400,000 were awarded to a director of the Company.

The stock options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval. Following the grant of options, the Company has 4,870,000 stock options outstanding.

Sanatana Appoints New Director

Peter Miles, President and CEO of Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV:STA) (“Sanatana” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Rose Zanic, CPA, CA to Sanatana’s board of directors.

Peter Miles, President and CEO, commented “Rose’s background in corporate finance complements the current board’s skill set. She will chair the audit committee and further enhance Sanatana’s corporate governance practices.”

Sanatana Announces Discovery of New Copper-Bearing Zone at its Oweegee Dome Project and Provides Exploration Update

Highlights:

  • Sanatana and ArcWest announce discovery of quartz-magnetite-specular hematite-chalcopyrite veining at the Skowill prospect, now named the Tarn zone.
  • The Tarn zone is coincident with a 500m magnetic high, truncated on the north edge of the existing airborne magnetic survey.
  • An airborne survey designed to complete coverage of the Skowill prospect with magnetics, EM and radiometrics is under way.
  • The discovery of the Tarn zone greatly upgrades the Skowill prospect which now forms a second area for drill testing in 2022.
  • This discovery adds to the successful field season which also located porphyry-style mineralization in two zones at the Delta prospect, including pyrite-chalcopyrite-bornite bearing, potassic altered breccia.
  • Helicopter supported field work will continue as long as the season allows in preparation for drilling in 2022.
  • 229 rock samples have been submitted for analysis and results are expected shortly from the 3-D IP survey over the Delta prospect.

Sanatana Resources. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") has identified a new copper-bearing zone, named the Tarn zone, at the Oweegee Dome copper-gold project located within the famous "Golden Triangle" of northwest British Columbia. The discovery of the Tarn zone greatly upgrades the Skowill prospect and augments the porphyry copper-gold mineralization observed at the Malloy and Snowpatch zones over 8 km south at the Delta prospect. The Oweegee Dome project is the subject of an option agreement between Sanatana and ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest").

Sanatana Commences Exploration at its Newly Optioned Oweegee Dome Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

Highlights:

  • Sanatana and ArcWest have confirmed the presence of at least two Cu-Au porphyry targets in the 31,077 hectare Oweegee Dome project in the initial exploration that started in August 2021.
  • Geological mapping and sampling and geophysical surveys are focused on defining the Cu-Au porphyry drill targets for the planned 2022 field season.
  • 3-D IP/RES ground geophysical survey commenced and field work completed over primary target on August 25.
  • Mapping and sampling confirm Cu-Au porphyry potential of untested Malloy zone of the large 2km by 2km Delta prospect.

Sanatana Resources. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") has initiated exploration at the Oweegee Dome copper-gold project located within the famous "Golden Triangle" of northwest British Columbia (see news release of July 21, 2021 for further details on the Oweegee project). The Oweegee Dome project is under option from ArcWest Exploration and is situated approximately 45 km east of the giant KSM-Iron Cap porphyry Cu-Au deposits (Seabridge Gold) and Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek project, for which a measured and indicated resource estimate of 17 million oz Au and 93 million oz Ag was recently reported.

sanatana

Sanatana Resources Announces Resignation of Director

Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Darcy Will, who has served as a member of its board of directors since July 2014. Sanatana's board and management thank Mr. Will for his years of service and wish him well.

About the Company

