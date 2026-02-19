Early Warning News Release

Early Warning News Release

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Mr. Ryan Kalt (the "Acquiror") reports that he has divested certain securities of Red Lake Gold Inc. (the "Issuer"), on an indirect basis, being represented by the sale of 1,500,000 common shares (the "Divested Securities") during the inclusive period of February 17, 2026 to February 19, 2026 (the "Sale Period"). Within said Sale Period, a sub-total of 525,000 common shares were sold on February 19, 2026, resulting in the herein referenced report of today's date.

As of this news release, the Acquiror owns and controls, on an aggregate direct and indirect basis, 25,835,500 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 51.12% of the Issuer's presently issued and outstanding common shares, plus certain other convertible instruments (being common share warrants and common share stock options), all of the same being further described and referenced hereby through the Form 62-103F1 filed today (on SEDAR+) as relates to this news release.

The Divested Securities were sold in the Sale Period through the open-market facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), or such other broker-routed public exchange, at an approximate average price of $0.0218 per common share.

The Acquiror may sell securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future or may acquire securities of the Issuer either on the open market or through private acquisitions in the future depending upon market conditions, the Acquiror's investment objectives and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing and/or as publicly filed, the Acquiror does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

Ryan Kalt

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In the alternate, to obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Kalt at 1.403.454.2984.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

