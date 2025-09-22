E3 Lithium Produces Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate from its Phase 1 Demonstration

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL,OTC:EEMMF) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3", "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium, has produced battery grade lithium carbonate while commissioning Phase 1 of its Demonstration Facility. Additionally, E3 has updated its corporate presentation which is now available on its website ( www.e3lithium.ca ).
The successful production of battery grade lithium carbonate from the Phase 1 commissioning confirms E3's Demonstration Equipment is fully functional and the field site for Phase 1 is fully operational along the entire process flow, from direct lithium extraction ("DLE") through to the polishing and purification stages. Lithium chloride produced from the Demonstration Equipment has now been successfully converted to lithium carbonate with an average purity of 99.70%.
The Phase 1 demonstration success validates both the operability of the equipment and the technology selection supporting E3 Lithium's commercial facility designs. E3 Lithium will continue to operate Phase 1 of the Demonstration Facility into Q4 2025, processing brine through to lithium carbonate, which will be used, in part, for customer pre-qualification that underpins potential offtake agreements.
"One of the key differentiators of E3 Lithium is its fully integrated process, from brine to battery grade products," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "Showcasing E3's ability to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate with a scaled down version of the commercial facility design is a critical milestone for the Clearwater Project. Being able to accomplish this goal at this early stage of operations showcases the hard work and dedication of the team at E3 Lithium supporting the work on site. This milestone enables E3 to progress the engineering towards the commercial facility and moves the Company one step closer towards Final Investment Decision."
Lithium chloride produced from the Demonstration Equipment was converted to lithium carbonate. Four separate samples were collected from some of the first lithium carbonate produced and analyzed for purity, averaging 99.70% lithium carbonate. The analysis was conducted in the E3 Lithium lab following the ISO TC 333 testing methodology that is being validated in part by E3 Lithium and the participation in the mirror committee. Samples will be sent for 3 rd party analysis and verification. Conversion of the lithium chloride into lithium carbonate will be ongoing during the operation of the Demonstration Facility.
Phase 2 of the Demonstration Facility includes the drilling of a production and injection well pair that supports reservoir development activities and enables continuous lithium carbonate production from the Company's brine feed. Phase 2 operations will continue to deliver important operational and engineering data that will feed the development of our Feasibility Study and support the Final Investment Decision on E3 Lithium's Clearwater Project.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chris Doornbos, President, CEO & Chair
About E3 Lithium
E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1 as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 2 in Alberta and 2.5 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources 3 in Saskatchewan. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV(8%) of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV(8%) of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR 1 .
1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and will be available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) within 45 days of this news release.
3: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Estevan Lithium District, effective May 23, 2024, identified 2.5 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website ( www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/ ) and SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).
Unless otherwise indicated, Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information contained on this news release.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "believe", "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "project", "potential", "possible" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, expectations, estimates and assumptions of management in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, and results of the PFS, but such statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to: the expected timelines for the assembly, testing and commissioning of the demonstration equipment; production, pretreatment, purification, volume reduction and conversion process and features and the expected outcomes thereof; the Company's expectations regarding the production of lithium carbonate; plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations of the Demonstration Facility; and the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations. In preparing the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms; the exchange rates for the U.S. and Canadian currencies will be consistent with the Company's expectations; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Demonstration Facility can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that all necessary governmental approvals for the planned activities on the Demonstration Facility will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms.
All forward-looking information (including future-orientated financial information) is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, risks related to the availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the expected use of proceeds; operations and contractual obligations; changes in estimated mineral reserves or mineral resources; future prices of lithium and other metals; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; the Company's lack of operating revenues; currency fluctuations; risks related to dependence on key personnel; estimates used in financial statements proving to be incorrect; competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
