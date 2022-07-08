E3 Lithium Commences Trading Under New Symbol "ETL"

Lithium Investing News

E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OU7A) (OTCQX: EEMMF) (the "Company"), Alberta's leading lithium developer and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it started trading under its new name and ticker symbol "ETL" effective upon market open today.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name and under the new trading symbol. The Company's common shares will continue trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the same trading symbol "OU7A" and on the OTCQX under the same trading symbol "EEMMF".

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Lithium has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


For further information: E3 Lithium - Investor and Media Relations, Robin Boschman, 403-612-9498, investor@e3lithium.ca

E3 Lithium Outlines 23.4 Mt LCE Inferred Mineral Resource in Consolidated Bashaw District

E3 Lithium Outlines 23.4 Mt LCE Inferred Mineral Resource in Consolidated Bashaw District

E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OU7A) (OTCQX: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Lithium" or "E3"), Alberta's leading lithium developer and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology innovator today announced the increase in its inferred mineral resource to 23.4 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) contained within the newly-named Bashaw District (the "Resource"). The Bashaw District combines and expands the Clearwater Resource and Exshaw Resource areas into a consolidated resource that contains an estimated total of 59 billion m 3 (59 km 3 ) of brine formation water at an average grade of 74.5 milligramLitre (mgL) lithium (Figure 1).

"This increase clearly establishes E3 Lithium, and the Leduc Aquifer in this region, as being a globally-significant source of lithium," commented Chris Doornbos , E3's CEO.  "With the combination of the Resource, and the Company's ion-exchange direct extraction technology, E3 continues to lead Alberta on the path to becoming a major lithium producing jurisdiction.  With E3's significant resource, established social licence to operate, supportive government policy, low-risk and transparent regulatory processes, and stable tax and royalty systems, E3 is well-situated to realize commercial production of battery-grade lithium."

E3 Lithium Receives TSXV Approval and Closes Agreement with Imperial Oil

E3 Lithium Receives TSXV Approval and Closes Agreement with Imperial Oil

E3 Lithium Ltd. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OU7A) (OTCQX: EEMMF) (the "Company") Alberta's leading lithium developer and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology innovator, is pleased to announce further to its news release of June 23, 2022 that it has received TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval to issue 3,413,979 prepaid warrants (the " IOL Warrants ") to Imperial Oil Limited as well as 128,024 common shares (the " Finder's Shares ") to the finder in respect of the transaction with Imperial Oil Ltd.

E3 Lithium (CNW Group/e3 Metals Corp.)

On closing today, the Company issued and delivered the IOL Warrants against receipt of the sum of CAD $6.35M and issued and delivered the Finder's Shares as well as paid the finder the balance of the finder's fee in the amount of CAD$79,375 .

"E3 Lithium is pleased to have completed the agreement with Imperial Oil and we look forward to working closely with their team to rapidly advance our Clearwater Lithium Project development," commented Chris Doornbos , E3 Lithium's CEO.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources 1 in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax 1 . Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chris Doornbos , President & CEO
E3 Lithium

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020 . E3 Lithium has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020 ; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018 . All reports are available on the Company's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR ( www.sedar.com )

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE e3 Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/08/c4600.html

sydney opera house

Australia, US Team Up as Building Diversified Critical Mineral Supply Chains Becomes Essential

Australia joined forces with the US to push forward with the path to net-zero emissions by 2050, with the country being urged to diversify its critical mineral supply chains to reduce its dependence on China.

“We know that tackling the critical minerals supply chain challenges will require the concerted effort of like-minded economies across the region,” Australia’s Resource Minister Madeleine King said at the Sydney Energy Forum. “It will require investment collaboration to diversify critical minerals markets. It will require partnerships that increase investment in resources projects to bring clean energy products to market faster.”

Co-hosted by the Australian government and the International Energy Agency (IEA), the Sydney Energy Forum gathered Indo-Pacific ministers and business leaders for a 2-day meeting to help secure clean energy supply chains in the region and support global energy transformation.

Galan Lithium

Outstanding Initial Well Test Results at HMW Project

High lithium grades, porosity and brine flow rates recorded

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the long- term pump testing program for its 100%-owned Hombre Muerto West Lithium Project (HMW Project), located on the Western Basin of the Hombre Muerto salar in Catamarca Province, Argentina. These tests are an integral part of the current Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the HMW Project.

Critical Resources

Further Mavis Lake Assays Include 7.63m at 1.35% Li2O

Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from drill holes MF22-60 to MF22-63 from its 100% owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Drill holes contained spodumene laths correlating with higher-grading lithium oxide assays, including 7.63m at 1.35% Li2O within MF22-60. A total of 39 of 42 drill holes have intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite to date.

Greenland Minerals

Agreement To Acquire an Interest in a Lithium Project

Greenland Minerals Limited (the Company or Greenland) (ASX: GGG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement with Technology Metals Europe SL (TME) and its sole shareholder Welsbach Holdings Pte Ltd (Welsbach), for the right to earn-in a 51% interest in TME (Transaction).

Greenland Minerals

Expanding Further Across The Technology Metals Complex Into Lithium

GGG intends to diversify its geographic and commodity footprint through the acquisition of a 51% interest in a strategic lithium project in Spain.

Winsome Resources

High-Grade Intersections Complete Winter Drill Program and Exploration Commences

Hard-rock lithium explorer and developer Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the final results for the 2022 winter drill program have been received and add significant areas of high-grade lithium mineralisation to the known ore body at the Company’s Cancet project in Quebec, Canada.

