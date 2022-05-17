Critical MetalsInvesting News

E-Tech Resources Inc., (TSXV: REE), announces that Daniel Whittaker has been appointed as the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Whittaker replaces Berend Gert-Jan Loois as the Corporation's CEO, and as a director and officer of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Whittaker will retain his role as a director and Board Chair of the Corporation. Mr. Whittaker is the current CEO of Antler Gold Inc. and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 25 years. He is a founder of GoGold Resources Inc., a mineral exploration, development and production company, and held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016 and also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director to March 2008.

The Corporation also announces the appointment of Christopher Drysdale as interim VP Operations. Mr. Drysdale is an experienced professional with international experience in the mineral and exploration industry. He currently serves as VP Operations and Corporate Development for Antler Gold Inc. and has a progressive and diverse background with extensive work experience in Namibia.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech Resources Inc. is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka Project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law. The Corporation continues to assess new project opportunities and expand its Southern African portfolio.

For further information please contact:
Daniel Whittaker
contact@etech-resources.com
902-488-4700

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Examples of such statements include events regarding the appointment of a new officers and the status of the Eureka Project. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. While the Corporation anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, The Corporation specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Corporation's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The reader is referred to the Corporation's public filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects which may be accessed through the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

