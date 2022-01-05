E-Tech Resources Inc. is pleased to announce its co-listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "K2I". E-Tech Resources Inc. is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia.About E-Tech Resources Inc.E-Tech Resources Inc. is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project ...

