E-Tech Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the final batch of assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign completed at the Eureka REE Project located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 11.2m @ 1.2% Total Rare Earth Oxide 2.2m @ 2.4% TREO 8.8m @ 1.0% TREO and 6.3m @ 1.9% TREO . The results from these five holes, all of which intersected mineralisation, have continued to confirm the ...

REE:CA