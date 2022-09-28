Critical MetalsInvesting News

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE:K2I) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce results of its annual meeting held September 27, 2022.

All resolutions were passed, and the shareholders have elected Jim Megann, John Philpott, Ken Marshall, Christopher Drysdale, and Frances Wall as directors of the Company. In addition, the Company has appointed Jim Megann as interim CEO, replacing Mr. Daniel Whittaker, who will step down as interim CEO of the Company in order to direct his focus to the expansion of other exploration projects.

Jim Megann is an accomplished executive and business leader with experience in the exploration, communications and marketing industries. He currently sits on the Board of Directors of Torrent Capital Ltd., Sona Nanotech Inc., and OARO and is the former CEO of Stockport Exploration Inc.

E-Tech will continue its search for a permanent CEO to lead the Company in its next phase of exploration. "We are pleased to have Jim Megann lead the Company as CEO on an interim basis," said Dan Whittaker, outgoing interim CEO. "E-Tech's board and management team is well positioned to develop an exploration and operational plan to advance the Eureka project."

"There has been a lot happening at E-Tech, notably the most recent widespread exploration program and the signing of a Letter of Intent with the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)," said Jim Megann, interim CEO. "The Company has been in the process of completing its radiometric and magnetic survey, which has been augmented with a robust mapping and grab sampling campaign. These results are being used to define future drill targets, further giving us confidence on the expanded size potential for Eureka. E-Tech and the SRC intend to continue to cooperate in the supply of a sustainable source monazite concentrate. We are eager to continue the excellent work being completed in Namibia."

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the appointment of directors and consultants. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Jim Megann, Interim CEO of E-Tech Resources Inc., at (902) 442-7192.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138779

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

E-Tech ResourcesTSXV:REECritical Metals Investing
REE:CA
TSXV:REE

E-Tech Resources


Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Appoints Professor Frances Wall as a Director

E-Tech Resources Inc. Appoints Professor Frances Wall as a Director

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) ("E-Tech" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Professor Frances Wall as a director effective immediately. Professor Wall replaces Mr. Ed Loye on the board of directors. Mr. Loye will remain as a technical consultant to the Company.

Frances Wall is Professor of Applied Mineralogy at Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, has a BSc in geochemistry from Queen Mary University of London and a PhD in rare earth-rich carbonatites from the University of London. Frances has over 30 years experience researching the geology and process mineralogy of global rare earth deposits and practically linking exploration stage studies to responsible sourcing outcomes. Frances has also led large consortium research projects such as HiTech AlkCarb and SoS RARE and is currently Principal Investigator for the UK Research and Innovation Interdisciplinary Circular Economy Centre for Technology Metals (Met4Tech). Frances is Chair of the British Geological Survey Science Advisory Committee, a member of the UK Critical Minerals Expert Committee, was named in the WIM UK '100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining' 2016 edition and awarded the William Smith Medal of the Geological Society of London for applied geoscience in 2019.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc. Management Changes

E-Tech Resources Inc., (TSXV: REE), announces that Daniel Whittaker has been appointed as the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Whittaker replaces Berend Gert-Jan Loois as the Corporation's CEO, and as a director and officer of its subsidiaries.

Mr. Whittaker will retain his role as a director and Board Chair of the Corporation. Mr. Whittaker is the current CEO of Antler Gold Inc. and has held senior positions in the mineral industry for the last 25 years. He is a founder of GoGold Resources Inc., a mineral exploration, development and production company, and held senior management positions with GoGold from January 2008 to January 2016 and also served as a director of GoGold from inception to January 2013. He founded Ucore Rare Metals Inc. in 2006 and served as an officer and director to March 2008.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Final Assay Results of Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Programme from its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces Final Assay Results of Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Programme from its Eureka Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2i) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the final batch of assay results from the first diamond drilling campaign ("C1") completed at the Eureka REE Project ("Eureka" or the "Project"), located in central Namibia. Significant intersections include 11.2m @ 1.2% Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") (ED013), 2.2m @ 2.4% TREO (ED014), 8.8m @ 1.0% TREO (ED015) and 6.3m @ 1.9% TREO (ED020). The results from these five holes, all of which intersected mineralisation, have continued to confirm the presence of mineralisation in Zones 1 and 3 at depth and with lateral continuity. Previous diamond drilling results were reported in the press releases dated 10 November 2021 and 10 February 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. Signs a Letter of Intent with SRC to Collaborate on Rare Earth Cracking and Separation

E-Tech Resources Inc. Signs a Letter of Intent with SRC to Collaborate on Rare Earth Cracking and Separation

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech") announces the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC"). The parties intend to cooperate in the sourcing of Monazite Concentrate, test work and pilot scale hydrometallurgy to produce a mixed rare earth carbonatechloride and rare earth oxide separation, all originating from the Eureka monazite mineral project in Namibia.

Elbert Loois, CEO of E-Tech Resources, comments:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Tech Resources Inc. - Investor Promotional Contracts for its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. - Investor Promotional Contracts for its 100% Owned Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia

E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide disclosure of its various investor awareness campaigns and other promotional activities.

E-Tech has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The agreement, signed on October 20, 2021, is valid for a period of one year commencing in November 2021, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer, under supervision of the Company's CEO Elbert Loois. The contract with INN for two Twitter outreach campaigns does not include investor relations or market making services. All incoming enquiries from interested parties are forwarded to E-Tech for follow-up The cost of the campaign is $3,000 per month.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara to Attend Rare Earths and Sustainability Mining Conferences

Aclara to Attend Rare Earths and Sustainability Mining Conferences

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in strategic Rare Earths and Sustainability Mining conferences on September and October

Asian Metals - 13th Rare Earth Summit

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Provides 2022 Exploration Update

Search Minerals Provides 2022 Exploration Update

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to provide an update on our 2022 exploration programs in Labrador, Canada.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO, comments: "We have had a very busy exploration season so far this year. In addition to managing the exploration program, we expanded our exploration team and expanded our facilities and infrastructure in St. Lewis, Labrador. Search renovated its modern office and core shed facilities and built an additional storage shed to manage the increased drill core. We also purchased property in St. Lewis for our 2 – six-person trailers which are being utilized for our increased need for local accommodations."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Completes Magnetic Separation of Bulk Samples at SGS Canada

Search Minerals Completes Magnetic Separation of Bulk Samples at SGS Canada

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that two bulk samples of mineralization from Deep Fox and Foxtrot have been processed in our PHASE 1 magnetic separation program at SGS Canada (Lakefield) (" SGS "). The Deep Fox sample comprises 53 metric tonnes recovered from the exposed surface of the deposit. Similarly, the Foxtrot sample comprises 20 tonnes of surface material.

The SGS program involved bench scale work to test the amenability of the two samples to magnetic separation and then the execution of a continuous pilot plant operating at ~550 kg per hour of feed material over 15 separate pilot plant periods to produce a pre-concentrate of iron by Low Intensity Magnetic Separation (LIMS) and a rare earth concentrate by Wet High Intensity Magnetic Separation (WHIMS) and a final tailing material for environmental testing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Helium Evolution Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kristi Kunec to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective September 12, 2022.

Ms. Kunec brings over 15 years of financial experience to HEVI, with a proven track record that includes leading the corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting functions for growing resource companies. Over the last 13 months, she has served as part-time Controller for Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies Corp., and prior thereto was Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:PNE). Ms. Kunec directly contributed to the growth of the company from approximately 100 boe/d to 24,000 boe/d, which included closing four equity offerings that raised more than $170 million, and the completion of two corporate and seven asset acquisitions. Prior to Pine Cliff, Ms. Kunec was Controller for North American Oil Trust, Corporate Controller for Orion Oil & Gas Corporation, and Manager of Financial Reporting for TransGlobe Energy Corporation. After earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, she began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2003, earning her CPA, CA designation in May of 2006.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Awarded as Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Aclara Awarded as Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that the Business Intelligence Group has designated Aclara as one of the receivers of this year's Sustainability Initiative of the Year award, in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission

"We are proud to reward and recognize Aclara Resources for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of our unaudited financial results for the three-and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, along with a corporate update that includes a change in management and posting of an updated corporate presentation on HEVI's website.

For complete details of the consolidated financial statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A "), please refer to the Company's filing on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×