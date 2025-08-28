E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Board Changes and Additional Staking

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that William Pfaffenberger has retired from the Board of Directors ("Board"), effective immediately.

The Company wishes to thank Dr. Pfaffenberger for his dedicated service and valuable contributions to the Company, as well as for waiting until a successor was confirmed. We wish him all the best in his retirement.

The company is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexis de la Renaudière to the Board, effective immediately.

Mr. de la Renaudière, until recently, coordinated investor relations at E3 Lithium, leading communications strategy with institutional investors and ensuring compliance with Stock Exchange and NI 43-101 standards. He has extensive experience in investor relations and capital markets, with a focus on small and mid-cap public companies. He served as Managing Director at Peterson Capital, where he was the firm's top performer, successfully raising over $200 million for multiple companies while expanding the retail advisory network by 300%. His experience includes organizing investor conferences across Canada and Europe, managing relationships with institutional investors and fund managers, and developing comprehensive investor communications programs. His bilingual capabilities and proven track record in capital raising and investor relations will be instrumental in advancing the Company's growth objectives as well as enhancing shareholder value.

E-Power Stakes Additional Claims at Graphi-Centre

The Company is also pleased to announce the acquisition of 4 additional claims covering favorable airborne survey conductive trends. The new claims are contiguous with Graphi-Centre, a priority flake graphite surface target on the Tetepisca Property.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Company

James Cross
President & CEO
+1 (438) 701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Strengthening the North American Graphite Supply Chain

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Hard Dollar and Flow-through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the hard dollar private placement (the "Hard Dollar Private Placement") and flow-through private placement (the "Flow-Through Private Placement") previously announced on June 11, 2025.

An aggregate of 1,840,000 units (the "Units") of the Company were issued in the Hard Dollar Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $92,000, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date of the private placement (the "Hard Dollar Private Placement").

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Hard Dollar Private Placements to Fund Summer Work Program

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a flow-through non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $150,000 (the "FT Offering"). The Company will also complete a Hard Dollar Private Placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $50,000 (the "Hard Dollar Offering").

Securities to be issued pursuant to the FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 3,000,000 units of the Company (the "FT Units") issued at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit, each FT Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "FT Share") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)), and one-half Warrant, each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of 5 years from the closing date of the FT Offering.

E-Power Starts the 2025 Exploration Campaign at Tetepisca

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2025 exploration program on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property located approximately 220 kilometres north of the Port of Baie Comeau in the North Shore Region of Quebec.

Phase 1 of the 2025 exploration program will focus on Graphi-Centre, the highest priority target area on the Tetepisca Property and on the northern claims where prospecting and sampling during the 2024 exploration program resulted in several high grade graphite discoveries.

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Second Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the second tranche of the private placement (the "Second Tranche") previously announced on March 12, 2025 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 3,276,000 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the Second Tranche of the Private Placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $163,800, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each full Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date (the "Offering").

E-Power Samples 29% Cg on the Tetepisca Flake Graphite Property

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. The results include a high grade sample of 28.7 % Cg (Graphite Carbon) from the Company's claims in the north-central part of the Tetepisca graphite district.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: These results demonstrate yet another at surface target area on Tetepisca that could become a significant graphite deposit. It sits just 4.5 km from the Uatnan resource pit, which is probably the best graphite deposit in North America. With Chinese exports severely restricted, and East African production disrupted and mired in bureaucracy, North American sources of graphite are becoming the obvious answer to the North American industrial base and defence industries. Tetepisca is one of very few projects on the continent that could make any type of impact on the looming graphite shortage.

Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project

Rapid Critical Metals (RLL:AU) has announced Drilling Commences - Webbs Silver Project

Download the PDF here.

Hemi-style Intrusives Confirmed at Wagyu Project

New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced Hemi-style Intrusives Confirmed at Wagyu Project

Download the PDF here.

Galan Lithium Limited: SUCCESSFUL DUE DILIGENCE COMPLETED - $20M PLACEMENT TO PROCEED

Highlights:

  • All conditions in relation to the $20 million placement to Clean Elements Fund have been satisfied.
  • Due diligence undertaken by Clean Elements Fund validates the standing of Hombre Muerto West ( HMW ) as a world class lithium project, offering exceptional scale and grade.
  • Galan is now fully funded to complete the construction of Phase 1 at HMW (at 4ktpa LCE) with first production of lithium chloride concentrate planned during H1 2026.

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN,OTC:GLNLF) ( Galan or the Company ) is pleased to announce that all conditions relating to the $20 million share placement ( Placement ) to the Clean Elements Fund ( Clean Elements ) have now been completed.

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Castle to Acquire Extensive Cote d'Ivoire Footprint

Download the PDF here.

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class

Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-Class

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the consolidation of its ownership covering a group of eight mining claims at the Mirage project pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2025, with General Partnership Osisko Baie James ("Osisko Baie James"). Brunswick Exploration now owns 100% of the mining claims across the Mirage project.

To acquire such rights, Brunswick has agreed to renounce to its option to acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Plex property, pursuant to the third amendment to option agreement, dated August 15 2025, between Brunswick and Osisko Baie James.

×