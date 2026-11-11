Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Dyne Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

XTEBo=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. GMT (9:30 a.m. ET) in London

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) as well as preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), Pompe disease and multiple DMD mutations. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on XLinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Mia Tobias
ir@dyne-tx.com
781-317-0353

Media
Stacy Nartker 
media@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938


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