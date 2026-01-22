Dynatrace to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025 before the U.S. financial markets open on February 9, 2026. In conjunction with this report, Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the company's financial results and its business outlook.

Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2026. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13758089. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website, ir.dynatrace.com .

An audio replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2026 by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13758089. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com .

About Dynatrace
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward.

To learn more about Dynatrace, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Dynatrace.

Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Dynatrace LLC.

Investor Contact:
Noelle Faris
VP, Investor Relations
ir@dynatrace.com

Media Relations:
Dynatrace PR Team
pr-team@dynatrace.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

dynatracedtnyse-dt
DT
The Conversation (0)
Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey, Mobilizes Stone Island VTEM Survey

Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey, Mobilizes Stone Island VTEM Survey

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the completion of a ground-based Step-Wise Moving Loop ("SWML") Time-Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey at the Coyote Target on its Moonlite Property, located in the Athabasca... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

SAGA Metals Completes Annual Work Program at North Wind Iron Ore Project & Provides Corporate Update

Saga Metals Corp. ("TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF") ("FSE: 20H") ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on discovering critical minerals, is pleased to announce the results from its follow up field program at the North Wind Iron Ore project in West Central region of... Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Launches Follow up Drilling to Bracemac Footwall Gold Discovery in Matagami

Nuvau Launches Follow up Drilling to Bracemac Footwall Gold Discovery in Matagami

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) has begun its minimum 1,500 m drill program aimed at testing continuity and extensions to the orogenic gold system discovered last month. The discovery was made with the first hole drilled of an inaugural gold-focused exploration program, in the footwall of the... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey

Stallion Uranium Refines Coyote Target with Highly Conductive Anomalies from Ground EM Survey

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion ") ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce the results from a Stepwise Moving Loop, Time Domain Electromagnetic (" SWML-TDEM ") survey completed over the high-priority Coyote Target on its Moonlite Project (Figure 1).... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

Related News

gold-investing

Gold Price at New Record Over US$4,900; Silver Surges to All-time High Above US$96

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

gold-investing

Interpol-Backed Operation Nets 198 Arrests in South America’s Illegal Gold Trade

copper-investing

S&P Global: Copper Becoming One of the World's Most Strategic Commodities

precious-metals-investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing