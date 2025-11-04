Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that its executives will present at four upcoming investor conferences, as follows:
- RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference on Tuesday, November 18 at 11:20 a.m. ET.
- Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Tuesday, December 2 at 3:35 p.m. ET.
- Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 10 at 12:50 p.m. ET.
The webcasts will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Dynatrace website, http://ir.dynatrace.com , and archived on the site for 30 days.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about Dynatrace, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Dynatrace.
