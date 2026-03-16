CHARBONE Confirms the Delivery of New UHP Hydrogen Orders in New York State, One of the Main American Technology Hubs

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec, March 16, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, confirms today that new orders for UHP hydrogen from an existing customer located in New York State have been fully delivered, further strengthening the Company's commercial presence in one of the leading technology and industrial hubs in the United States.
These deliveries follow the press release published on January 14, 2026, in which Charbone announced its first order for UHP clean hydrogen from this American customer. The continued orders and their operational execution confirm the establishment of a long-term business relationship with a key player in a leading technology ecosystem in the United States.
A strategic market at the heart of the American "Tech Valley"
New York State, particularly the region often referred to as "Tech Valley", is one of the most dynamic technology and industrial clusters in North America, especially in the sectors:
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Microelectronics
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Semiconductors
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Advanced materials
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Defense technologies
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Advanced industrial manufacturing
In these industries, the availability of a reliable supply of ultra-high-purity industrial gases is critical for operations and process quality. The delivery of these new UHP hydrogen orders confirms Charbone's ability to effectively serve these high-tech markets, while strengthening its commercial footprint in the northeastern United States.
Towards a North American platform for UHP industrial gases
While continuing to develop its clean UHP hydrogen production, Charbone is progressively rolling out an expanded range of specialty and ultra-high purity industrial gases, including: UHP oxygen, helium and certain strategic gases for advanced technology and industrial markets.
This approach is part of the Company's strategy to develop an integrated UHP industrial gas distribution platform in North America, capable of meeting the growing needs of high-tech industries.
In this context, Charbone is also working on the gradual implementation of a regional storage and distribution hub infrastructure, designed to support reliable supply and commercial growth in strategic markets.
Management statement
"The delivery of these new UHP hydrogen orders in New York State confirms not only the strength of our business relationship with this American customer, but also the relevance of our positioning in some of the most demanding technology ecosystems in North America," said Dave Gagnon, Charbone's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "Our vision is clear: to progressively build a North American platform for strategic and ultra-high-purity industrial gases, with clean hydrogen as its core molecule. Advanced technology markets demand extremely high supply standards, and Charbone intends to play an increasing role in this ecosystem in the coming years."
About Charbone CORPORATION
Charbone is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, Charbone is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. Charbone is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. Charbone is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.charbone.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Contact Charbone Corporation
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Telephone: +1 450 678 7171
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Benoit Veilleux
CFO and Corporate Secretary
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