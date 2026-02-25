Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that its executives will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Dynatrace website, http://ir.dynatrace.com , and archived on the site for 30 days.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. To learn more about Dynatrace, visit www.dynatrace.com , visit our blog and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Dynatrace.

Dynatrace and the Dynatrace logo are trademarks of the Dynatrace, Inc. group of companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Dynatrace LLC.

Investor Contact:
Noelle Faris
VP, Investor Relations
ir@dynatrace.com

Media Contact:
Stacy Gong
VP, Corporate Communications
pr-team@dynatrace.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

DT
