Dynatrace to Acquire Bindplane to Establish Telemetry Pipelines for AI and Cloud?Native Observability

Combined platform will deliver an open-standards-based telemetry pipeline for logs, metrics, and traces, providing control from the edge through analytics
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bindplane, a company whose open-standards-based telemetry pipeline helps organizations capture and manage data at scale.
As cloud‑native architectures and AI‑driven development accelerate, organizations are seeing rapid growth in telemetry the operational signals that show what's happening inside digital systems. Telemetry pipelines that capture, optimize, and deliver this data in an actionable form have become foundational to modern software ecosystems.
Bindplane is a leader in this category. Its technology optimizes and governs telemetry at the edge to improve data quality, reduce ingest costs, and enhance compliance through the removal, masking, and encryption of sensitive data. Bindplane also provides a natural transition path from legacy monitoring tools to modern, cloud‑native observability.
"Telemetry pipelines have become a critical observability requirement in the AI era as technology teams must collect and send data to and from a plethora of sources," said Stephen Elliot, Group VP, IDC. "Customers are purchasing solutions to control, enrich, and shape data for effective and efficient security and operations, enabling a scalable foundation for AI strategies."
"Together, Dynatrace and Bindplane will enable a new level of control over telemetry," said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. "As data volumes surge and AI becomes central to how teams build and operate software, customers need a unified, open approach to managing their data. Our combined offering will create a market leading foundation that gives customers the clarity and control they need to operate with confidence and drive innovation. The acquisition will allow Dynatrace to accelerate its Log Management and Analytics roadmap as customers will gain expanded ingest capacity across a broader range of data sources and the freedom to route telemetry to any destination."
"As organizations modernize and adopt AI-driven development, telemetry has become one of their most valuable and yet challenging assets," said Michael Kelly, CEO at Bindplane. "Bindplane helps customers reduce complexity, improve data quality, and accelerate their digital transformation. We're excited to join Dynatrace to enable even more teams around the world to turn their data into a strategic advantage."
The transaction is expected to close later this month, subject to customary closing conditions, and is not expected to have a material impact on Dynatrace's FY'27 financial results.
To learn more, please visit:
- The Dynatrace blog
- The Bindplane blog
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace is advancing observability for today's digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. Learn more at www.dynatrace.com .
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition, Dynatrace's and Bindplane's respective capabilities, the expected benefits to organizations from using Dynatrace and Bindplane, the expected impact of the proposed acquisition on Dynatrace's Log Management and Analytics roadmap, and the expected timing for closing the proposed acquisition. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including the risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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