Dynasty Gold Selected for PDAC 2026 Gold Forum Presentation and Exhibits at PDAC Booth 2832, March 1-4

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG,OTC:DGDCF) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is delighted that its 100%-owned Thundercloud gold project has been selected for the second time by the PDAC Selection Committee to present at the Gold Forum on March 4, at 10:47 AM during the PDAC conference. The project is located 47 km southeast of Dryden City, in northwest Ontario, in a turnkey mining location with access to power, rail, and the Trans Canada Highway.

Since its maiden drilling at the Pelham Zone in 2022, the Pelham historical ~200,000 oz NI 43-101 open-pit resource has been significantly expanded by intercepts such as 72.2 g/t over 6.5m, 65.2 g/t over 3m, and 10.4 g/t over 6m, as well as lower-grade broader intercepts of 1.2 g/t over 130.5m. The new mineralization discovery during drilling in 2025 in the South-Pelham Zone opened up a 2.5 km mineralized north-south corridor between the Pelham Zone and Pelham-South, confirming the mineral-rich grounds at Thundercloud and extending the potential for Pelham Resource expansion.

The management will discuss the 2025 new discovery drill results and their implications, as well as the 2026 drill plans, at Booth 2832. With gold at ~$5,000 oz, it is a high and pivotal time to showcase a high-grade gold project. We look forward to seeing everyone at the conference.

About PDAC 2026

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. This annual convention in Toronto, Canada, attracts up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, and outstanding business opportunities. Since its beginning in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature, and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry, hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 speakers. Visit PDAC's website for registration/ticketing information. The PDAC is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre at 255 Front Street West, Toronto.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. Its 100%-owned Thundercloud property is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, in northwestern Ontario. The Company is currently drilling to expand the NI 43-101 gold resource. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report can be found on the Company's and SEDAR+ websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine and is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"_____________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information, please contact:
Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100
Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285031

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

