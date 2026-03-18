Dynasty Gold Reports Additional 2025 Drill Results at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Reports Additional 2025 Drill Results at Thundercloud

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG,OTC:DGDCF) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final two holes' results from its 2025 drill campaign on its 100%-owned Thundercloud project in northwest Ontario. Hole TC25-06 was a step-out hole, positioned approximately 150m northeast of the Pelham Resource Zone, and intersected 15.5m of 1.04 gt with higher-grade intervals (see Table 1).

Hole TC25-05 was drilled 150m south of the Pelham Zone and was designed to test a coincident IP chargeability anomaly and a former trench dug by Teck Resources Limited in 2007, with chip samples assaying an average of 0.785 g/t over 52m. The 2025 drill program has extended the Pelham Zone mineralization 150m to the north and 150m to the south, and also discovered additional near-surface mineralization 1.5 km from the Pelham Resource (see Figure 1). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

Ivy Chong, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with these results, as they have reinforced our initial geological concept that gold mineralization associated with Fe-sulphide minerals correlates with IP chargeability anomalies. In 2026, Dynasty will continue to drill-test both north and south IP anomalies along the 2.6 km mineralized north-south corridor and conduct additional drilling along the 2 km east-west mineral-rich Pelham Zone, with the expectation of increasing the existing Pelham resource."

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Figure 1: Location of 2025 Drill Holes near high-sulfide showings

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Table 1: 2025 Thundercloud Drill Intercepts Highlights

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au  (g/t)
TC25-05 23.8 25.8 2 0.68
TC25-06 211 240.8 29.8 0.32
Including 233.8 235.8 2.0 1.76
And 259.9 275.4 15.5 1.04
Including: 259.9 266.9 7 1.45

263.4 265.4 2 3.42

265.4 266.9 1.5 4.50

273.9 275.4 1.5 4.22

275.4 282.0 6.6 Not Assayed

 

Core recovery was close to 100%. True width is unknown.

Drill core that was not assayed but is contiguous to gold value samples will be cut and sampled.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

The core was logged, sample intervals were selected, and sawn at the property site under the supervision of the Company's consulting geologist. Samples were securely transported and personally delivered to Actlab in Dryden, Ontario, for Au-AA23 gold fire assays and ME-ICP61 multi-element packages for minor element analyses. OREAS standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream to monitor the quality of the assay results. Additional testing will be carried out on the high-grade samples from the Pelham zone.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Holbek, MSc, P.Geo, an independent consultant to the Company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. Its 100%-owned Thundercloud property is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, in northwestern Ontario. The Company is currently drilling to expand the NI 43-101 gold resource. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine and is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"_____________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:
Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100
Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288972

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