Dynasty Gold Attends the Mining Investment 121 Meeting Event in Quebec City, June 2-4

Dynasty Gold Attends the Mining Investment 121 Meeting Event in Quebec City, June 2-4

Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG,OTC:DGDCF) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will attend The Mining Investment Event in Quebec City from June 2 to 4. Management will meet with investors at this three-day, one-to-one meeting event, followed by media interviews.

The meeting will focus on its 100%-owned Thundercloud gold project, located in a turnkey mining location with access to power, rail, and the Trans Canada Highway, 47 km southeast of Dryden City, in northwest Ontario. Since its maiden drilling in 2022, the Company has significantly increased its NI 43-101 open-pit resource of approximately 200,000 oz in the Pelham Zone. New discoveries during drilling in 2025 have further expanded the mineralization footprint 2.5 km from Pelham to South-Pelham, confirming the mineral-rich grounds at Thundercloud and setting the stage for resource expansion on Thundercloud.

You are invited to meet with management to discuss Dynasty's fully funded 2026 drill program and how we plan to increase tonnage on the existing resource at Canada's Tier 1 Mining Event, held at the Quebec Convention Centre (Centre des congrès de Québec). This Investment Mining Event attracts hundreds of qualified investors from North America and Europe.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. Its 100%-owned Thundercloud property is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, in northwestern Ontario. The Company is currently drilling to expand the NI 43-101 gold resource. A NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Report can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada shares similar geological features as the Midas Gold mine and is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"_____________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:
Vancouver Office:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100
Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298496

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Dynasty Golddyg:cctsxv:dygprecious metals investing
DYG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Dynasty Gold

Dynasty Gold

Gold-focused exploration with high-grade gold assets in Canada and the US

Gold-focused exploration with high-grade gold assets in Canada and the US Keep Reading...
Excalibur Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Excalibur Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL,OTC:EXCBF) (OTCQB: EXCBF) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market beginning May 22, 2026 under the symbol, "EXCBF". Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the... Keep Reading...
Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones

Kobo Resources Expands Gold Mineralisation at Kossou with High-Grade Results from Road Cut and Jagger Zones

Drilling at the Road Cut Zone returned 7.0 m at 5.67 g/t Au approximately 125 m below surface, confirming continuity of high-grade mineralisation within the main shear system High-grade gold was intercepted within the interpreted V2 vein set at the Jagger Zone with 2.0 m at 75.29 g/t Au, incl.... Keep Reading...
Flow Metals Completes Survey at BC Copper Project and Provides Sixtymile Update

Flow Metals Completes Survey at BC Copper Project and Provides Sixtymile Update

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a 3.6-kilometre follow-up VLF survey at the Company's 100% owned New Brenda copper porphyry project in British Columbia.The program tested the extension of a kilometre-scale... Keep Reading...
GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing Plant

GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing Plant

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced GNG: EPC Contract - Laverton Processing PlantDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Key Appointment to Fast Track Exploration

Key Appointment to Fast Track Exploration

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced KEY APPOINTMENT TO FAST TRACK EXPLORATIONDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

The Crushed Pile in Nevada: How a Forgotten 1989 Gold Heap Is Becoming One of America's Few Near-Term Antimony Solutions

A brownfield site in eastern Nevada is delivering exactly what the U.S. critical minerals strategy has been asking for — antimony at surface, in every drillhole, ready to process without breaking new ground. World Street Intelligence News Commentary — There are not many places in America where... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

First Phosphate Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bégin-Lamarche Phosphate Deposit

American Uranium Reports Strong Early Infill Drilling Results at its 9.45Mlb Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin Ahead of Q3 Resource Upgrade

Smackover Lithium Announces the Award of Last Key Construction Contract for the South West Arkansas Project Ahead of Final Investment Decision

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

Related News

vanadium investing

First Phosphate Reports Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Bégin-Lamarche Phosphate Deposit

energy investing

American Uranium Reports Strong Early Infill Drilling Results at its 9.45Mlb Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin Ahead of Q3 Resource Upgrade

base metals investing

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Enters into Earn-in Option Agreement for the Fivemile Gold Project, Cortez Mining District, Nevada

base metals investing

Sun Summit Outlines 2026 Exploration Plan for the Theory Copper-Gold Project, Toodoggone Mining District, BC

battery metals investing

Apex Resources Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

gold investing

Brightstar Declares Final Investment Decision for Goldfields Project