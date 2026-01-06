dynaCERT Lead Director, Doug Seneshen, Retires

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") today announced that Mr. Doug Seneshen has retired as Lead Director of the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026.
The Board of Directors of dynaCERT extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Seneshen for his guidance and leadership since joining the Board in 2024. His contributions and counsel will be missed by the Company's directors, executives, and employees. Mr. Seneshen will continue to support dynaCERT in the role of consultant to the Board.
Mr. Doug Seneshen stated: "After nearly five decades operating globally within the Power Systems and Transportation sectors, I am announcing my retirement to dedicate more time to personal pursuits. I am proud to have played a role in guiding a company so deeply committed to environmental stewardship. I leave the Board with confidence in the company's leadership, as dynaCERT is uniquely and strategically positioned to achieve global scale. I remain a strong believer in the critical role their products will play in significantly decarbonizing our world."
Mr. Jim Payne, Chairman and CEO of dynaCERT , stated: "On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire dynaCERT team, I would like to personally thank Doug for his dedication, insight, and tireless efforts during his tenure. His experience and strategic guidance were instrumental in supporting the Company's expansion of its global reach for our products and technology. We wish Doug every success and happiness in his retirement."
About dynaCERT Inc.
dynaCERT Inc. is a Canadian Cleantech company based in Toronto specializing in technologies for reducing CO₂ emissions from internal combustion engines. The company has invested heavily in research and development and has its own production facilities.
In addition to the HydraGEN™ hardware, dynaCERT operates HydraLytica™, a cloud-based platform for capturing real-time data—the basis for monetizing CO₂ savings. dynaCERT methodology has also been Verra-certified, which will provide access to the global market for tradable carbon credits in future.
