dynaCERT Appoints John Amodeo as Chief Financial Officer

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Amodeo effective immediately.

John Amodeo has recently joined the Board of Directors of dynaCERT (See Press Release dated July 30, 2025) and continues to serve as a Member of the Board of Directors and has served as Chair of dynaCERT 's Audit Committee since his appointment. John has resigned from his position as Audit Committee Chair to take on the new role as Chief Financial Officer.

As a new Director of dynaCERT , Mr. Amodeo's vast capabilities in global business development and market strategies will provide added direction to the Board of Directors to boost dynaCERT' s international and domestic expansion. His industry and network knowledge aligns with dynaCERT' s expansion plans aimed at growing the sales volume of the Company's climate change mitigation products.

Mr. Amodeo brings to dynaCERT over 40 years of experience in business including in the North American metals and steel industry. Mr. Amodeo had a career as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Samuel, Son & Co., Limited; Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Samuel Manu-Tech, Inc.; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bracknell Corporation; Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Molson Breweries and as a member of the Auditing Practice at Coopers & Lybrand, Chartered Accountants. He is a Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada and CPA Ontario. He attended Harvard Business School (Program for Management Development) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Toronto.

Jean-Pierre Colin, who took on the role of interim CFO of dynaCERT on March 31, 2023, continues in his senior role with dynaCERT as Executive Vice President and continues to serve as a Member of the Board of Directors, and Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Jim Payne, Chairman and CEO of dynaCERT , stated, "Along with our Board of Directors and the entire team at dynaCERT , I welcome John Amodeo as CFO of our Company. John will not only actively work as a CFO and Director but also will lend his financial expertise at the board level as we continue to build and strengthen our team for continued growth and global expansion in many vertical markets. I also personally take this moment to thank my colleague, Jean-Pierre Colin, who served as interim CFO of dynaCERT for over two years and remains committed as a continuing senior officer and Director of the Company."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www. dynaCERT .com .

READER ADVISORY

This press release of dynaCERT Inc. contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dynaCERT's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board
Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information:

Jim Payne, Chairman & CEO
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 2
jpayne@ dynaCERT .com

Investor Relations
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1
nmassicotte@ dynaCERT .com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×