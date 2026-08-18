dynaCERT Advances Global Commercial Expansion Across Trucking, Ports and Power Generation

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company"), a global cleantech company specializing in carbon emission and fuel reduction technologies, today announced the next phase of its international commercial expansion strategy, including a coordinated program of targeted customer and market engagement initiatives across Europe, Asia and the Americas during the second half of 2026.
The initiative is designed to strengthen dynaCERT 's market reach, brand awareness and qualified commercial pipeline within three strategic target segments: heavy-duty trucking, port operations and stationary power generation. The Company's market engagement strategy is focused on customer interactions, targeted commercial meetings and strategic industry participation, with the form of engagement selected according to the relevance of each event, its regional market and the decision-makers attending.
Heavy-Duty Trucking Strengthening Presence in Europe and International Markets
The IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 in Hannover, Germany, from September 15–20, 2026, represents one of the world's leading international events for commercial vehicles and transportation. dynaCERT 's participation will focus on direct meetings with potential customers, reconnecting with existing contacts and previously identified leads, and engaging with industry partners.
In addition, dynaCERT will be represented at the 24-Hour Camions in Le Mans, France, on September 26–27, 2026, with a joint presence alongside NRS Racing, the Dakar Team, and dynaCERT 's French distributor, IPMD. The event provides a targeted platform to engage the heavy-duty trucking community and further demonstrate the relevance of HydraGEN™ Technology in demanding commercial vehicle applications.
Port Operations – Targeted Engagement in the Americas and Asia
Within the port operations and terminal segment, dynaCERT will maintain a dedicated presence at TOC Americas in Cartagena, Colombia, from October 20–22, 2026. TOC Americas brings together the port and container supply-chain community across the Americas, including port and terminal executives, suppliers and technology providers.
dynaCERT will also participate with a dedicated presence at Breakbulk Asia in Singapore, from November 18–19, 2026. The event connects project cargo and breakbulk professionals with shippers, transporters, logistics providers and companies involved in major infrastructure, energy and industrial projects.
In addition, the Company will have representatives at Breakbulk Americas in Houston, Texas, from September 22–23, 2026. Participation will focus on direct meetings, relationship development, lead qualification and engagement with existing and potential customers, partners and industry stakeholders.
Stationary Power Generation
The Company's international event program will culminate with POWERGEN International 2027 in Salt Lake City, Utah, from January 18–21, 2027. dynaCERT 's participation will focus on engaging utilities, independent power producers, engineering, procurement & construction ("EPC's") companies, OEMs and other stakeholders in the power generation ecosystem. POWERGEN brings together a broad international community of power generation professionals and provides dynaCERT with an important platform to further develop relationships, reconnect with existing contacts and qualified leads, and identify new opportunities within the stationary power generation market.
Participation in POWERGEN International 2027 is intended to serve as both the closing activity of dynaCERT 's second-half 2026 market engagement program and a direct bridge into the Company's 2027 commercial activities. By carrying forward relationships, leads and market intelligence developed throughout the 2026 campaign, dynaCERT intends to enter 2027 with an expanded network of potential customers, partners and industry stakeholders in its priority markets.
Targeted Market Engagement – Focused Commercial Development
dynaCERT 's participation in these events is designed around focused commercial development rather than broad exhibition exposure. Depending on the strategic relevance of each event, the Company will combine dedicated exhibition presence with pre-arranged customer meetings, lead qualification, distributor engagement and relationship development. This approach is intended to support opportunities throughout the commercial development cycle, from initial engagement through ongoing customer and partner discussions.
In addition to the events specifically identified above, individual dynaCERT representatives will participate in selected further industry events as part of an ongoing lead and relationship development campaign.
Advancing dynaCERT 's Commercial Strategy
The coordinated program advances dynaCERT 's commercial strategy in selected regions and applications where HydraGEN™ Technology can provide economic and environmental value. By combining strategic industry participation, distributor partnerships, targeted customer engagement and relationship management, dynaCERT is focused on expanding its market reach, commercial pipeline and opportunities across its three priority application segments: Heavy-Duty Trucking, Port Operations and Power Generation.
This program represents one of dynaCERT 's broadest international commercial engagement initiatives to date, bringing together customer development, distributor support and strategic market expansion across multiple geographic regions and industry sectors.
Kevin Unrath, Chief Executive Officer of dynaCERT , stated, "We are concentrating our resources on the markets, applications and industry relationships where we believe dynaCERT can have the greatest commercial impact. Heavy-duty trucking, port operations and power generation remain important target markets for HydraGEN™ Technology, and these initiatives allow us to engage directly with customers, distributors and industry decision-makers across several important international markets. Our focus is on advancing existing relationships, creating new commercial opportunities and carrying that momentum into 2027."
Collectively, these initiatives are intended to expand dynaCERT 's commercial engagement across its priority markets during the second half of 2026 and support the Company's business development activities entering 2027.
In accordance with the Company's shareholder-approved stock option plan, dynaCERT has granted 6,675,000 options to purchase 6,675,000 common shares of the Company, effective August 17, 2026, to employees, consultants, directors and officers. The options have an exercise price of $0.20 per share and expire on August 17, 2031.
About dynaCERT Inc.
dynaCERT Inc. is a Canadian Cleantech company based in Toronto specializing in technologies for reducing fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions from internal combustion engines. The Company manufactures and distributes carbon emission reduction technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics. HydraLytica™ is a platform for capturing data to monitor fuel consumption and calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – the basis for monetizing CO₂ savings. dynaCERT methodology has also been Verra-certified, which will provide access to the global market for tradable carbon credits in the future.
As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, dynaCERT 's patented technology produces hydrogen and pure oxygen on demand through a proprietary electrolysis system. These gases are supplied through the engine clean air intake to enhance combustion, which has been shown to reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. The Company has invested heavily in research and development and has its own production facilities. dynaCERT 's technology is designed for a wide range of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, mining, oil & gas, off-road construction and port handling equipment, as well as stationary generators.
READER ADVISORY
This press release of dynaCERT Inc. contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause dynaCERT's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors.
Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release .
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For more information, please contact:
Kevin Unrath, Chief Executive Officer
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 603
kunrath@ dynaCERT .com
John Amodeo, Chief Financial Officer
dynaCERT Inc.
#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue
Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 610
jamodeo@ dynaCERT .com
Investor Relations
dynaCERT Inc.
Nancy Massicotte
+1 (416) 766-9691 x 1
nmassicotte@ dynaCERT .com