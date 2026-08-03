Dylan Tornay Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Equity Capital Markets Group

Evercore announced today that Dylan Tornay has joined the firm as a senior managing director in its equity capital markets group, where he will focus on the industrials and infrastructure sectors. He will be based in New York.
"We are excited to welcome Dylan to Evercore," said Naveen Nataraj, co-head of U.S. investment banking. "His deep sector expertise and extensive equity capital markets experience make him a strong addition to our team. Dylan's arrival reinforces our continued investment in our franchise while further strengthening our ability to help clients navigate complex capital markets and execute on their most important strategic objectives."
Kristy Grippi, head of equity capital markets at Evercore, said, "As we continue to expand our equity capital markets franchise, we are seeing significant opportunities across industrials and infrastructure. Dylan will be instrumental in helping us meet that demand while enhancing our underwriting platform and the advice we deliver to clients across a broad range of capital markets transactions."
Mr. Tornay said, "I am thrilled to join Evercore's exceptional capital markets team and be a part of Evercore's continued leadership and growth. Evercore's talent, industry expertise and collaborative culture have created the ideal platform to help clients meet their capital raising goals. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to develop and execute strategies for our clients at this pivotal time in the capital markets."
Mr. Tornay joins Evercore with nearly 30 years of equity capital markets experience from Citi, where he most recently served as a managing director and head of industrials, natural resources and power equity capital markets.
Mr. Tornay earned a B.A. from Yale University.
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
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Business Contact:
Naveen Nataraj
Co-Head of U.S. Investment Banking
Communications@Evercore.com
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Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com
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InvestorRelations@Evercore.com