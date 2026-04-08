DuPage Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

DuPage Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

DuPage Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative serving more than 46,000 members across Illinois, has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer personal loans to more consumers through a modern digital lending experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408538191/en/

"At DuPage Credit Union, our focus is helping our members build strong financial futures and achieve lasting financial well-being," said Jason DeGarmo, Chief Lending Officer at DuPage Credit Union. "And that begins with a seamless lending experience. With Upstart, we are able to reach prospective members through an easy application process and seamless onboarding. This creates an opportunity to expand and enrich their relationship with the Credit Union beyond the personal loan."

DuPage Credit Union started lending as a partner with Upstart in January 2026 to expand its personal lending program. On Upstart.com, qualified personal loan applicants who meet DuPage Credit Union's credit policies receive tailored offers as they transition into a DuPage Credit Union-branded experience to complete the online membership application and closing process.

"We're excited to welcome DuPage Credit Union to the family of Upstart lending partners," said Ed Walters, Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. "Through its partnership with Upstart, DuPage Credit Union can reach more qualified borrowers, grow personal loan volume, and introduce new members to the Credit Union through a seamless digital experience."

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and Upstart's upcoming Cash Line product, a revolving line of credit. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About DuPage Credit Union

DuPage Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution owned by its over 46,000 members and offers a full suite of banking solutions—including vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards and mortgage loans to those who live or work in DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties; or attends school in DuPage County. To learn more, visit dupagecu.com .

Deposits are insured to $250,000 per account by American Share Insurance. By members' choice this institution is not federally insured. DuPage Credit Union is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender. NMLS #445096.

Press Contact
press@upstart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Upstart HoldingsUPSTNGS:UPSTfintech investing
UPST
The Conversation (0)

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Continues to Process at Full Capacity for the First Quarter of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Peruvian Metals Continues to Process at Full Capacity for the First Quarter of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

Related News

copper investing

McEwen Copper Taps Lenders, US Federal Agencies for US$4 Billion Argentine Mine

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Continues to Process at Full Capacity for the First Quarter of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Continues to Process at Full Capacity for the First Quarter of 2026 at Aguila Norte Processing Plant

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Retains Marketing Services

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Retains Marketing Services

precious metals investing

RZOLV Reports Approximately 97.0% Gold Recovery on Complex Copper-Gold Ore Without Pretreatment, Highlighting Potential to Simplify Flowsheets Versus Cyanide

precious metals investing

RZOLV Reports Approximately 97.0% Gold Recovery on Complex Copper-Gold Ore Without Pretreatment, Highlighting Potential to Simplify Flowsheets Versus Cyanide