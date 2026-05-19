Duos Edge AI to Host Lubbock Edge Data Center Open House

Duos Edge AI to Host Lubbock Edge Data Center Open House

Duos Edge AI, Inc. ("Duos Edge AI"), a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), will host an open house in Lubbock, Texas to showcase its newly operational Edge Data Center ("EDC") infrastructure serving the local market.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CT

Location: Lubbock EDC 1634 18th Street Lubbock, TX 79401

RSVP: Secure Your Spot

The open house will provide invited guests, partners, community leaders, and industry stakeholders an opportunity to explore how edge data centers enable faster connectivity, localized computing power, AI readiness, and long-term digital growth.

The Lubbock deployment delivers critical IT load capacity, supporting high-performance compute, network infrastructure, artificial intelligence workloads, and disaster recovery solutions. Guests are encouraged to attend, tour the facility, and learn more about Duos Edge AI and the growing role of EDCs.

This deployment represents a significant step in Duos Edge AI's continued rollout of modular edge data centers designed to bring high-performance computing, low-latency connectivity, and scalable digital infrastructure closer to where data is created and consumed. The Lubbock EDC is positioned as a central communications hub for carriers and network providers delivering services to mobile operators, enterprises, education, healthcare, and the broader regional economy.

"Bringing this edge data center online in Lubbock delivers low-latency, high-performance computing where it's needed most," said Doug Recker, CEO of Duos Edge AI and Duos Technologies Group, Inc. "This deployment also reinforces our commitment to supporting local businesses and enabling long-term digital growth across the region."

The event will highlight how Duos Edge AI's modular EDC model can be rapidly deployed, seamlessly integrated with existing network infrastructure, and positioned closer to end users than traditional data center environments. By bringing compute power to the edge, Duos Edge AI is helping reduce latency, improve service readiness, and support the growing demand for real-time applications across business, education, healthcare, mobility, and emerging AI use cases.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit www.duosedge.ai.

To learn more about Duos Technologies Group, visit www.duostech.com.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers, and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com, www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com.

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center ("EDC") solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime and onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai.

About Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce supports business growth, economic development, and regional engagement across Lubbock and the surrounding West Texas region. The Chamber works to advocate for local businesses, strengthen the regional economy, and support opportunities for continued community and commercial growth. For more information, visit www.lubbockchamber.com.

Media Contact        

Duos Edge AI
iMiller Public Relations
+1.914.315.6424
duosedge@imillerpr.com


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