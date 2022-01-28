Company News Investing News
The Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on February 8th - 11th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The virtual conference begins on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, with company presentations beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (February 8th and 9th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (February 10th and 11th).

Join us for a full two days of presentations that were nominated by qualified investors as a "Best Idea." A preliminary agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Conference, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Tuesday February 8th and Wednesday February 9th, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually.

Organization

Ticker
Achieve Life Sciences

ACHV
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AGRI
Alimera Sciences

ALIM
Aspira Women's Health

AWH
Assertio Holdings, Inc.

ASRT
Biolase

BIOL
Charah Solutions

CHRA
Data Storage Corporation

DTST
Duos Technologies, Inc.

DUOT
Fortress Biotech

FBIO
Genasys Inc.

GNSS
Greenbox POS

GBOX
iCAD

ICAD
Issuer Direct Corporation

ISDR
LifeMD, Inc,

LFMD
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: MEDXF
Milestone Scientific

MLSS
Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

NSCI
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp.

NMTC
Nova Leap Health Corp.

NLH.V
Opera

OPRA
ProPhase Labs, Inc.

PRPH
PyroGenesis Canada Inc

TSX:PYR, NASDAQ:PYR
Red Cat Propware Inc
Senstar

SNT
Stran & Company, Inc.

STRN
Tego Cyber Inc.

TGCB
TETRA Technologies

TTI
Trust Stamp

IDAI
Vicinity Motor Corp.

NASDAQ:VEV

Please contact Angie Wright via email or at 919-228-6240 if you are interested in attending or simply register here and then select companies you are interested in meeting with in a 1x1 setting.

We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences
The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

Nanalysis Scientific TSXV:NSCI Emerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA
KWESST Reports on PARA OPS Showcase at SHOT Show 2022

KWESST Reports on PARA OPS Showcase at SHOT Show 2022

Strong interest in PARA OPS from U.S. distributors, international representatives, Homeland Security and law enforcement agencies

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the results of the 2022 SHOT Show, held January 18-21 in Las Vegas, at which KWESST displayed and demonstrated its single-shot and multiple-shot PARA OPS non-lethal products for personal defense. Also on display were samples of the ARWEN product line, recently acquired by KWESST.

Keep reading... Show less
Contakt World Announces DTC Eligibility and OTC Pink Listing

Contakt World Announces DTC Eligibility and OTC Pink Listing

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to delivering a diverse suite of subscription based software solutions for healthcare and other industries, is pleased to announce that its CUSIP 20177G108 is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. Its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Pink Market in the USA under the symbol "TLOOF" (the "Listing"). The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "HELP." The Company expects the Listing to provide greater exposure, visibility and trading convenience for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and extended reach.

Other Recent Related News from Contakt World:

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX Announces Initial Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Announces Initial Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Cloud DX Inc. ("Cloud" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to announce that it has closed the initial tranche of the previously announced brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent"), as sole agent. Upon closing of this tranche of the Private Placement, the Corporation issued 1,555 units (the "Units") of the Corporation at a price of $1,000 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,555,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of (i) a C$1,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (each, a "Debenture") and (ii) 1,430 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation (each, a "Warrant"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement (the "Maturity Date") and shall bear interest at a simple rate of 10% per annum. The principal amount of the Debentures may be converted at the election of the holder thereof into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") at a conversion price of C$0.35 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") at a price of C$0.50 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement

As consideration for services rendered in connection with the Offering, the Corporation: (i) paid to the Agent a cash commission in the amount equal to 8% (3.0% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) issued to the Agent such number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") as is equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from the Offering (reduced to 3% from the sale of Units to subscribers identified on the Corporation's president's list) divided by the Conversion Price. Each Agent's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

Keep reading... Show less
NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE TO MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ANNOUNCES UPSIZE TO MARKETED PUBLIC OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) (" Nanalysis ", or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has upsized its previous announced best efforts marketed public offering (the " Offering ") to up to approximately $10,725,000 from $8,000,000 due to investor demand. The Company will file a final short form prospectus with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except for the Province of Québec (the " Canadian Jurisdictions "). The Offering will consist of common shares (the " Common Shares ") of the Company at an offering price of $1.10 per Common Share.

Keep reading... Show less
JustKitchen Reports Annual 2021 Financial Results

JustKitchen Reports Annual 2021 Financial Results

TSXV: JK

The Company's Volume of Retail Customer Food Orders Grew by 26% From the Third Quarter to the Fourth Quarter as its Number of Ghost Kitchens Increased from 17 to 20 Locations for the Period Ending September 30, 2021

Keep reading... Show less
Contakt World - Corporate Update

Contakt World - Corporate Update

  • Demand for HealthCheck, Contakt's marquee solution, continues to grow in the face of the Omicron variant-driven wave of COVID-19 and increasing vaccine mandates and requirements in numerous jurisdictions
  • HealthCheck has added over 20 new customers and has renewed over 130 customer subscriptions within the past 3 months, with nearly 800 customers in total, servicing over 100,000 users in the US alone
  • HealthCheck alone generated nearly $1.35 million CAD in revenue in calendar 2021 (figures unaudited)
  • HealthCheck 3.0 has been officially released, adding vaccine passport, COVID-19 test tracking capabilities, and several improvements to its population management dashboard.
  • Contakt is looking to broaden its portfolio entering 2022, looking to acquire and partner with other SaaS companies in the healthcare sector and beyond

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company", "Contakt" or "Contakt World"), a SaaS company committed to delivering a diverse suite of subscription based software solutions for healthcare and other industries, is pleased to provide a general corporate update for its shareholders.

HealthCheck
Contakt's COVID Compliance Solution, Stratum Health ("HealthCheck"), has seen significant growth in new customers and renewals over the past 90 days, primarily driven by the recent surge of COVID-19 Omicron variant globally. HealthCheck has added nearly 20 new enterprise clients since October, and new sales continue to growth month over month. Many of HealthCheck's largest clients, including Atlanta County Public Schools, with close to 50,000 users (students and school staff), have extended or renewed their annual contracts, continuing to drive revenue.

Keep reading... Show less

