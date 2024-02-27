Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Warriedar Resources

Drilling Recommences at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2024 drilling activities at its Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Initial activities are focussed on an extensional Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the sizeable Ricciardo gold deposit.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Warriedar's 2024 drilling activities in the Murchison have commenced with a 3,000m RC drilling program at the key Ricciardo deposit.
  • The objectives of the drill program are to:

1. Extend known high grade shoots (adding high-grade ounces);

2. “Step-out” drilling to test for interpreted / new high-grade shoots (to add further high-grade ounces); and

3. Improve confidence of the existing Mineral Resource (upgrade classification) and evaluate early mining potential via cutback of existing pits.

  • Ricciardo hosts an existing Mineral Resource (476 koz gold)1 over a strike length of approx. 2.3km, and with very limited drilling below 100m depth.
  • Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
  • Warriedar drilled three of these deposits last year (including Ricciardo) and successfully extended mineralisation at all three; key results from Ricciardo included (previously released):
    • 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m (RDRC019)
    • 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m (RDRC020)
    • 7m @ 4.48 g/t Au from 251m (RDRC002)
  • A follow up diamond drilling program is planned at Ricciardo following completion of the current RC drilling.
Ricciardo possesses a current Mineral Resource estimate of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold (6 koz Measured, 203 koz Indicated, 267 koz Inferred).1 Mineralisation at Ricciardo is comprised of a series of high-grade shoots. These shoots remain open at depth (where very limited drilling has been undertaken below 100m) and along strike (where additional high- grade shoots are interpreted but require follow up drilling).

As a result of its scale, grade and further immediate growth potential, Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year. Ricciardo is located on a granted Mining Lease, is accessible via a well- conditioned haul road, and is located approx. 8 kms (by road) to Warriedar’s existing oxide process plant and approx. 26 kms (by road) to the neighbouring Golden Grove plant.

A follow-up diamond drilling program is planned at Ricciardo for further extensional and geotechnical testing purposes.

Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range Project.

Figure 2: Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor, from Austin in the north to Bugeye in the south


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:wa8Resource Investing
WA8:AU
Warriedar Resources
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources


Warriedar Resources

Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone), during November 2023. Ricciardo is part of the Company’s Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Warriedar Resources

Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.

Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

Warriedar Resources

Fields Find Exploration Update

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Phase 1 drilling program at Fields Find West has been completed. Fields Find West is part of Warriedar’s broader Golden Range and Fields Find Projects located in the Murchison province of Western Australia (see Figure 1).

Odessa Minerals

Targets Generated at Gascoyne East Project

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an airborne gradiometer magnetic and radiometric survey over the Company’s +2,100 square kilometre tenement package at its Gascoyne East Project (“Project”) in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Red Cloud Announces Pre-PDAC 2024 Showcase

Red Cloud Announces Pre-PDAC 2024 Showcase


Odessa Minerals

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Odessa Minerals Limited (‘ODE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ODE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Terrain Minerals Limited

Nova-Style “Eye” Feature Identified Within Albany-Fraser Tenement; Conductor also Identified within “Eye” Feature Detailed Airborne Electromagnetic Survey to Commence

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that exploration tenement E63/2447, which forms part of the Company’s 100% owned Lort River Project near Esperance, Western Australia, has recently been granted. This tenement potentially hosts the next major magmatic nickel-copper discovery within the Albany-Fraser Belt of Western Australia, being home to Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper ore bodies, whose discovery by Sirius Resources in 2012.

Augustus Minerals

Resignation of Managing Director

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) advises that Mr Andrew Reid has resigned as Managing Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will commence in the week starting 4 March 2024 with the intention to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore.

Warriedar Resources
