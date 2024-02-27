- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Drilling Recommences at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2024 drilling activities at its Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Initial activities are focussed on an extensional Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the sizeable Ricciardo gold deposit.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Warriedar's 2024 drilling activities in the Murchison have commenced with a 3,000m RC drilling program at the key Ricciardo deposit.
- The objectives of the drill program are to:
1. Extend known high grade shoots (adding high-grade ounces);
2. “Step-out” drilling to test for interpreted / new high-grade shoots (to add further high-grade ounces); and
3. Improve confidence of the existing Mineral Resource (upgrade classification) and evaluate early mining potential via cutback of existing pits.
- Ricciardo hosts an existing Mineral Resource (476 koz gold)1 over a strike length of approx. 2.3km, and with very limited drilling below 100m depth.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Warriedar drilled three of these deposits last year (including Ricciardo) and successfully extended mineralisation at all three; key results from Ricciardo included (previously released):
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m (RDRC019)
- 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m (RDRC020)
- 7m @ 4.48 g/t Au from 251m (RDRC002)
- A follow up diamond drilling program is planned at Ricciardo following completion of the current RC drilling.
As a result of its scale, grade and further immediate growth potential, Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year. Ricciardo is located on a granted Mining Lease, is accessible via a well- conditioned haul road, and is located approx. 8 kms (by road) to Warriedar’s existing oxide process plant and approx. 26 kms (by road) to the neighbouring Golden Grove plant.
A follow-up diamond drilling program is planned at Ricciardo for further extensional and geotechnical testing purposes.
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range Project.Figure 2: Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km long Golden Corridor, from Austin in the north to Bugeye in the south
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Warriedar Resources
Overview
The electrification of the automotive sector and the push for more sustainable energy overall are creating an enormous market opportunity for copper. Although other metals such as lithium tend to make headlines more frequently, base metals are every bit as important — perhaps more so. What's more, they may be just as prone to shortages in supply as other critical minerals.
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is well-positioned to help stave off that impending shortage. An advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth.
But how exactly does copper play into that portfolio?
Two of its brownfields projects are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province — a region widely known for its rich copper resource. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines.
Perhaps most significantly, one of the projects not only contains the historic Warriedar copper mine but also features an unusual geological profile that suggests a significant presence of both copper and nickel.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham and geologist Dr. Mingyan Wang both serve on Warriedar's board of directors, each one bringing over two decades of experience to their respective roles. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complimentary skillset of the board.
Company Highlights
- The copper market is booming, driven by a combination of increased demand for electric vehicles and a global push for sustainability.
- Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the market shift.
- Two of the company's three projects are located in the copper-rich Murchison Province of Western Australia.
- Golden Range, a 950,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant.
- Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar Copper Mine.
- The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.
- All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.
- Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.
- The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024 and 2025, with extensive plans for drilling and exploration already outlined.
Key Projects
Golden Range
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of approximately 950,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX:29M).
- Untapped Potential: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has been directing an aggressive exploration program throughout 2023, which includes drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying for both Golden Range and Fields Find. Results from the first half of the year are promising:
- 142 RC holes totaling 26,990 metres drilled across both projects.
- Five existing gold resources were drilled and all five were successfully extended, including high-grade zones alongside strike or down dip. Most notably:
- The Windinne Well deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres to a total of 240 metres.
- The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource at the northern end of the main shear, was identified as having significant potential to scale up.
- Seven priority one base metals targets modelled and drill ready.
- Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold:
- 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured.
- 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated.
- 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.
- Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects:
- Through 2023 and 2024, Warriedar will drill over 40,000 metres in total at both Golden Range and Fields Find. This drilling will be a major part of the company's efforts to target substantial MRE increases in primary gold mineralisation while exploring for strike and depth extension of existing deposits.
- Warriedar intends to complete a metallurgical study at Golden Range's Silverstone deposit along the main shear, to demonstrate a processing path, prior to further drilling.
Fields Find
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar Copper Mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Project Highlights:
- Copper Region: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar has executed an aggressive exploration program which includes drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying for both Fields Find and Golden Range. Results include:
- The main gold lode depth along the entire strike length at the Rothschild high-grade gold deposit was extended at depth by 150 metres.
- Warriedar accelerated drilling at the nearby Stone Hut Prospect due to excellent results from Rothschild. Drilling is now complete, with results currently pending.
- New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covers a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown.
- Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling.
- Current Plans: Drilling of base metals targets at Fields Find, with the first program of work (POW) permits already approved.
Big Springs
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits.
The company believes the southern tenements in particular offer enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Project Highlights:
- Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold:
- 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured
- 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated
- 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred
Management Team
Mark Connelly — Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Amanda Buckinghamn — Managing Director
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for over 25 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Mingyan Wang — Non-executive Director
Dr. Mingyan Wang has over 20 years of experience in the mining and resources industry specialising in identifying projects, exploration, management and business development. Wang is currently a founding director of Global Lithium Resources and former managing director of ASX-listed Abra Mining. He also held senior management positions in other large mining companies such as China Minmetals Corporation, where he was the project lead – geology & mining at the Las Bambas Copper-Gold mine in Peru.
Wang has been in Australia for more than 10 years and has extensive experience in the mining and resources sector in Australia, China and Peru.
Dianmin Chen — Non-executive Director
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill — GM Corporate/General Counsel
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey — Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes pertaining to performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo — Company Secretary
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin — Exploration Manager (Nevada)
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight — Exploration Manager (Western Australia)
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone), during November 2023. Ricciardo is part of the Company’s Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling at Ricciardo has intersected substantial, strongly mineralised gold intervals including:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m (RDRC019)
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m and 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m (RDRC018)
- 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m (RDRC020)
- Results demonstrate the excellent potential for further discoveries at the Ricciardo deposit along strike and down dip.
- Drilling demonstrates the high-grade nature of the Ricciardo project area which has a current strike length of 2300m.
- Results provide an excellent platform for follow up drilling to significantly increase the resource at Ricciardo, which is currently 476koz.
- System remains open along strike and at depth, with further drilling planned from Q2 CY2024.
- Benchtop metallurgical study work on Ricciardo underway, with initial results expected during the current quarter.
The Ricciardo results are an excellent outcome as the drilling has confirmed the continuation of the mineralised system and increases the confidence of high-grade historical results from previous explorers.
The Ricciardo project area possesses a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold.1 It comprises a number of high-grade shoots, which remain open both at depth and along strike – see Figures 3 to 5. As a result of its scale and strong further growth potential, Ricciardo is a key focus area for Warriedar this year.
Follow-up extensional drilling programs for Ricciardo (including diamond) are planned for Q2 2024.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Dr Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“These latest results from the 2.3km long Ricciardo deposit provide further confirmation that it is a high-quality deposit offering an attractive combination of existing scale, strong grade, and excellent further growth potential. The Ricciardo project area has not been uniformly drilled below a depth of 100m. Today’s results help to confirm the continuation of high-grade shoots that potentially extend at depth. The Ricciardo area is set to be a key focus area for us this year.”
Figure 1: Location of the Ricciardo deposit corridor within the Golden Range Project.
Key results
Three (3) RC holes for 564m were drilled at the Ricciardo project area in November last year (refer Table 1 and Figures 2, 3 and 4). Assay results have now been received from this program and significant intercepts are reported in Table 2. Key commentary is provided below.
RDRC018 was designed to test the down-dip extension of mineralisation under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3) and also collect sample material for a bench scale metallurgical test work program. The hole successfully drilled an extensive mineralised zone that confirmed high grade historical drill results. Significant intersections include:
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m; and
- 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m.
Follow up diamond and RC drilling is planned for Q2 2024 to further increase understanding of this high-grade extensional zone and test for high grade extensions to mineralisation down dip and along strike.
RDRC019 was designed as a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, testing within the known high-grade shoot under the Ardmore pit (refer Figures 2 and 3). This hole intersected:
- 20m @ 4.78 g/t Au from 148m depth.
The results from RDRC018 and RDRC019 are excellent outcomes as they confirm the continuity of mineralisation and confidence around the historical drilling in this area. The results provide an excellent platform for additional follow up drilling planned to commence in Q2 2024.
RDRC020 was also a Mineral Resource infill and metallurgical test hole, located ~870m further south and drilled under the Silverstone pit (refer Figures 2 and 4). This hole intersected high grade mineralisation and confirmed results from previous exploration. Hole RDRC020 returned:
- 6m @ 4.6 g/t Au from 142m.
The results from the Ricciardo program are an exciting outcome. When viewed together the results confirm the presence of a number of high-grade shoots contained within a broader shear structure that has a strike length of 2300m.
It is noted that only 37 holes have been drilled deeper than 200m across the entire length of the Ricciardo project area (29 by previous explorers, 8 by Warriedar). This creates an exciting opportunity for follow up drilling to test for mineralisation down dip and potentially to significantly expand the existing 476koz Ricciardo resource.
Ricciardo geological discussion
Ricciardo is the largest known deposit along the Mougooderra Shear Zone (MSZ). Ricciardo extends 2300m along strike and has a current Mineral Resource estimate of 476 koz gold (refer Figure 5).
The Ricciardo mineralisation is located along the shear zone and dips at 60-70° to the west. The mineralised zone typically varies in width between 12 and 25 metres.
A thick oxidised sequence extends to 40-65 m depth, and this was the focus of mining and processing activities by previous owners from 2006 to 2018.
Follow-up drilling by previous owners, and Warriedar, has confirmed the Ricciardo mineralisation extends to ~450m down dip. Multiple high-grade shoots dipping ~60° south have been identified see Figure 5. The existence of additional shoots along strike is readily inferable, but due to poor drill density at depth along strike these are yet be confirmed or defined – this provides a high-quality exploration target for follow up drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Sixth and final drill program for CY2023 completed, with a total of 189 holes for 36,088m drilled across the year.
- First phase of RC drilling at Fields Find West completed (Drill Program 5), with assay results received and released.
- Holes within Drill Program 5 targeting gold associated with late porphyries at Fields Find West successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Represents first exploration of the Fields Find porphyry system as a cohesive tenement package by a single owner; follow-up drilling in this area is planned for H1 CY2024.
- Further RC drilling of high-potential base metal and gold targets at Fields Find and Golden Range was also completed (Drill Program 6, 18 holes for 2,785m); results pending.
- Strong pipeline of assay results expected to be received through Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Cash of A$3.220 million as at 31 December 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Southern Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Inset Figure (left): Phillips, Geoffrey. (2020). The importance of brownfields gold exploration. Mineralium Deposita. 55.
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company concluded Drill Program 5 at Fields Find West and carried out Drill Program 6, encompassing drilling at both the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects. A chronological summary of the activities follows.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Greenfields drilling at Fields Find West has successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Combined with historic drilling, these results support a multi-phase porphyry intrusive model of robust scale potential.
- Drilling and geophysical data confirm the significant footprint of the porphyry which has been identified within an area ~ 7km long (from Sandpiper in the north to Warriedar Copper in the south). The contact of the porphyry and surrounding greenstone units defines a significant and prospective exploration corridor.
- Soil sampling confirms the high-grade Sandpiper gold mineralisation continues along strike a further 500m to the south. Soil sampling has now defined a gold anomaly that measures ~800m by 350m.
“The assays from our initial Fields Find West drilling have demonstrated the wider presence of significant gold mineralisation in the shallow porphyry system previously identified at Fields Find. This is a meaningful development, both in terms of our exploration model for this central corridor at Fields Find West and for overall exploration prospectivity of this area to hold substantial accumulations of gold.
We plan to return to this target zone during H1 CY2024 to test the extent of the mineralised system and its potential to deliver a sizeable deposit(s) of mineable, economic ounces.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar Investor Hub.
Figure 1: Location of the Fields Find Project & the porphyry system on the western side.
This initial drilling focused along the central corridor of Fields Find West, where late monzonite porphyries intrude the greenstone sequence. In total, 17 holes for 4,026 metres were drilled across four prospects – Mopoke, Sandpiper, Falcon and Warriedar Copper (refer Table 1 and Figures 2 & 3). Significant intercepts are reported in Tables 2 & 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- All assay results now received for the drilling completed to the end of August 2023, a total of 154 holes for 29,277m.
- This drilling has delivered significant extensional growth (along strike and down dip) at five separate gold deposits: Rothschild, Ricciardo, Windinne Well, Austin, and Mugs Luck.
- Comprehensive Stage 1 RC drilling program completed at Fields Find West, targeting base metal and gold targets; 17 RC holes drilled for 4,672m, assays pending.
- Next phase of exploration and drilling at Fields Find West scheduled to commence in early November and continue into CY2024, testing a further 4-7 prospective areas.
- Further drilling also scheduled on the Rothschild Mining Lease with an updated Rothschild Mineral Resource Estimate planned for Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application progressing, with priority status achieved from the United States Forestry Service (USFS).
Corporate
- Successful A$5.5 million equity placement undertaken ($1.6m to be received post the end of the quarter) with funds to be used to accelerate drilling and exploration of priority gold and base metals targets at Golden Range and Fields Find.
- Cash of A$5.3 million as at 30 September 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, in relation to surrounding mines and development projects. Drilling focus areas for Q3 CY2023 are highlighted in red.
Western Australian Projects
Introduction
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company carried out further drilling at the Fields Find Project, drilling both gold and base metal targets. A summary of the drilling is as follows:
- Rothschild ML (Stone Hut Prospect): 12 holes for 2,287m
- Fields Find West central corridor (Warriedar copper, Falcon, Mopoke, Sandpiper): 17 holes for 4,672m
In conjunction with the active drill programs, the Company received final assays from various drill campaigns and updated the geological and targeting models for ongoing exploration (see ASX releases 12 & 28 July 2023, and 13 October 2023).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Fields Find Exploration Update
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Phase 1 drilling program at Fields Find West has been completed. Fields Find West is part of Warriedar’s broader Golden Range and Fields Find Projects located in the Murchison province of Western Australia (see Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Phase 1 drilling of base metal and gold targets at Fields Find West completed; 17 RC holes drilled for 4,672m, with receipt of assays expected in 4-6 weeks.
- Next phase of exploration and drilling at Fields Find West is scheduled to commence in early November and continue into CY2024; testing a further 4-7 prospective areas, covering both base metal and gold targets.
- The rig is also scheduled to return to the Rothschild gold deposit (eastern Fields Find Project) to target further extensions of the Main Lode (at depth and along strike), as well as test the potential for northern and southern lodes.
- Updated Rothschild Mineral Resource estimate expected in Q1 CY2024, following completion of the next phase of drilling and integration of assay results.
The Phase 1 program commenced within the central corridor area, which represented the easiest area to drill first in terms of access, previous disturbance, status of surveys (flora/fauna, geophysical) and approved Programs of Work (POW) status. A total of 17 reverse circulation (RC) holes were completed for approximately 4,672m, targeting both key base metal and gold targets at the Warriedar Copper, Falcon, Mopoke and Sandpiper prospects (refer Figure 2). Assays from these holes are expected to be received in the next 4-6 weeks.
The next phase of drilling at Fields Find West is set to commence in early November and continue into next year, testing a further 4-7 prospective areas (refer Figure 2). Many of the targets to be drilled in the next phase are amongst the most prospective in this area. Ground geophysical surveys, supplementary soil sampling and/or flora and fauna surveys are ongoing to refine the respective targets; and POW approvals continue to be progressed.
As part of the next phase of drilling, further extensional drilling of the Rothschild gold deposit is planned (located on an existing ML in the eastern part of the Fields Find Project). Drilling at Rothschild earlier this year extended mineralisation along strike, down dip, and demonstrated the potential for multi-lode discoveries (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 12 July 2023, 29 May 2023 and 28 April 2023).
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, surrounded by existing mines and development projects (large black circles). Processing plants (existing or proposed) are annotated with the cyan mining symbol.
The next stage of drilling at Rothschild is designed to test for further extensions of the Main Lode along strike and down dip, as well as step-out drilling of the interpreted northern and southern lodes (totalling approximately 2,100m).
Following completion of the next stage of drilling at Rothschild, and incorporation of assay results into geological modelling, an updated Mineral Resource estimate for this deposit is planned to be released in Q1 CY2024 (existing Mineral Resource at Rothschild is 31koz Au; refer Appendix 1 for more details). Leading geological and exploration consultant, Mining Associates Pty Ltd, have been engaged to undertake the updated Mineral Resource estimate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Targets Generated at Gascoyne East Project
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an airborne gradiometer magnetic and radiometric survey over the Company’s +2,100 square kilometre tenement package at its Gascoyne East Project (“Project”) in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Completion of gradiometer magnetic and radiometric surveys at the previously under-explored Gascoyne East Project
- Multiple major mantle-tapping structures transect the Project area along strike from known mineralisation, indicating strong prospectivity for:
- Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) mineralisation
- Sedimentary Exhalative (SEDEX) and sedimentary-hosted targets, analogous to the Abra Deposit
- Intrusion/magmatic-related Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineralisation
- Lode-gold mineralisation analogous to the Glenburgh and Mt Edgerton deposits
- At-surface uranium radiometric anomalies also identified
- Ongoing geophysical interpretation for target ranking and immediate exploration
Figure 1: TMI RTP NE shade magnetic imagery overlain by structures. Primary magnetic anomaly targets identified. GSWA 1:500k bedrock geological and structural underlay. White boxes show the areas of interest displayed in Figure 2.
Magnetic Anomaly Targets
Figure 2: Zoomed areas of the white boxes (A-D) referenced in Figure 1. Yellow dashes outline magnetic features of interest associated with the translithospheric structures.
Geophysical consultants are completing inversion modelling and litho-structural basement mapping to aid with understanding the depth and geometry of the anomalies. Odessa will subsequently complete target ranking and plan immediate follow-up exploration and subsequent drilling.
Radiometric Targets
Figure 3: Uranium targets highlighted in U:Th ppm ratio radiometric image, showing the proximity of anomalies to splays of the Mt Clere South Fault that dissect the outcropping Moorarie Supersuite.
Several uranium anomalies have been highlighted by radiometric survey data across the Project, coincident with calcrete deposits mantling fault structures within an outcrop of Moorarie Supersuite granite. On-ground mapping and sampling is to be conducted to assess the potential for Calcrete-Type and concealed structurally- hosted uranium mineralisation
David Lenigas, Executive Director of Odessa, said: “The Gascoyne East Project is the most under-explored area of the emergent Gascoyne Province. This new, detailed geophysical dataset is the first high-resolution survey over the area and proves that major geological structures transect the project area along strike from known mineralisation.
The initial results from the survey have provided multiple exciting large-scale multi-commodity targets that will require follow-up exploration and drill testing.
Magnetic Inversion and structural modelling are underway to progress our understanding of the new anomalies and aid with target ranking. The Gascoyne East Project is shaping up to be an exciting frontier for Odessa’s exploration throughout 2024.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Red Cloud Announces Pre-PDAC 2024 Showcase
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc., in collaboration with Red Cloud Securities, is thrilled to host its esteemed Pre-PDAC Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on February 29 and March 1.
The world is changing in every facet - from geopolitical risks, to rising interest rates, to supply chains shortening, to lofty net-zero global goals. Junior mining companies are at the center of these conversations and primed for investment opportunity.
Red Cloud's event features 7 distinguished keynote speakers coming from all areas of the junior mining space, and presentations from over 80 resource companies from around the world.
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of commodities, spanning more than 10 sectors with each individual narrative relating to macro themes.
Red Cloud is dedicated to providing an insightful and dynamic platform for industry leaders, investors, and analysts to connect, share knowledge, and discover the latest trends and opportunities in the resource sector.
"Our event is coming at a time where political and industry change is on the forefront of so many conversations," said Bruce Tatters, CEO, Red Cloud Securities. "Our lineup of influential mining leaders and junior mining CEOs will shine light on why the resource sector is prime for investment opportunity; including the opportunity to connect directly with CEOs mining spaces."
Keynote presentations from thought leaders include:
Thursday February 29, 2024
- David Lotan, Non-Executive Chairman, Aurion Resources & CEO, LHI Capital
- Guy Keller, Portfolio Manager, Tribeca Investment Partners
- Mike Alkin, Chief Investment Office, Sachem Cove Partners
Friday March 1, 2024
- Hon. John Baird, Senior Business Advisor, Bennet Jones LLP
- Paul Brink, President & CEO, Franco-Nevada
- Jon Case, VP, Portfolio Manager, and Research Lead -CI Global Asset Management
- Roderik Van Losenoord, Senior Partner, Nebari Holdings LLC
Day 1
Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day1.jpg
Day 2
Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9191/198357_day2.jpg
To register to attend, request 1x1 meetings and for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/
Red Cloud would like to thank our partner, PearTree Securities and all additional sponsors listed on the registration page, for your continued support.
Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.
For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is a CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry with a unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Odessa Minerals Limited (‘ODE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ODE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nova-Style “Eye” Feature Identified Within Albany-Fraser Tenement; Conductor also Identified within “Eye” Feature Detailed Airborne Electromagnetic Survey to Commence
Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that exploration tenement E63/2447, which forms part of the Company’s 100% owned Lort River Project near Esperance, Western Australia, has recently been granted. This tenement potentially hosts the next major magmatic nickel-copper discovery within the Albany-Fraser Belt of Western Australia, being home to Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper ore bodies, whose discovery by Sirius Resources in 2012.
Highlights:
- E63/2447 located within the same geological belt as that hosting the Nova-Bollinger ore bodies
- Nova-Bollinger style magmatic nickel-copper ore bodies tend to occur as clusters along a Belt
- Nova-Bollinger style “eye” feature interpreted within Terrain’s tenement E63/2447
- Conductor recorded within the southern part of the “eye” feature within Terrain’s tenement E63/2447
- Terrain committed to fast-track exploration with the goal of achieving exploration success similar to other companies operating in the belt
The discovery of the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper deposit (see Figure 2) was a result of Sirius Resources recognising the importance of an “eye” feature within the aeromagnetic images over their Fraser Range tenement, which proved to be the geophysical signature of the intrusion associated with the nickel-copper ore bodies (Figure 3).
Armed with the knowledge, Terrain intends to benefit from the considerable resources already committed to searching for repetitions of this eye-like feature within the northern half of the Albany-Fraser Belt which include Independent Group and Legend Mining to name only two (see the ASX announcement Legend Mining dated 14 February 2023 as just one example of the companies placing an importance on the eye-feature when exploring for nickel-copper within the Albany-Fraser Belt).
Magmatic nickel-copper deposits, such as Nova-Bollinger, usually occur as clusters suggesting that just like the equivalent Thompson Belt in Canada. To quote Independence Group (ASX: IGO) “The Nova-Bollinger discovery, along with other known magmatic nickel copper sulphide occurrences in the Fraser Range, are proof of the fertility of the region for more discoveries, and IGO’s exploration team is convinced that this belt should host multiple significant magmatic Ni-Cu sulphide deposits …” (Exploration | IGO Limited - Making A Difference).
Recognising the industry’s focus had yet to extend to the southern half of the Belt, Terrain undertook a review of the open-file aeromagnetic data covering the favourable geological settings south of the Nova-Bollinger ore bodies. This work by Terrain was rewarded when a possible repetition of the Nova-style eye feature was observed within a vacant tenement area between Terrain’s existing Lort River tenements package (Figure 3). Appreciating the significance of this distinctive “eye” feature in the aeromagnetics, Terrain subsequently submitted a tenement application over this prospective nickel-copper target, with the resulting tenement (E63/2447) having now been granted to the Company.
As a result of the grant of E63/2447, Terrain’s tenement package within the Albany-Fraser Belt totals 640 square kilometres of granted tenure.
Terrain is committed to fast-tracking exploration of this potential repetition of the Nova-Bollinger style magnetic nickel-copper in tenement E63/2447 and, as such, is seeking to award the airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey contract to the preferred geophysical contractor in the coming weeks.
AEM offers a proven, fast, and inexpensive method for detecting potential nickel-copper ore bodies across the Albany-Fraser Belt, with Sirius Resources repeatedly expressing a view that electromagnetics continued to be a reliable exploration tool during their exploration and development of the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper deposit.
It should be noted that a single line of AEM has previously been flown over Terrain’s tenement E63/2447 by Geoscience Australia as part of the Australian Government’s ongoing effort to acquire AEM data over the continent (Product catalogue - Geoscience Australia (ga.gov.au)). The line spacing of the Geoscience Australia airborne survey was 20 kilometres and had limited depth penetration. Encouragingly, though, this single survey line appears to have successfully detected an interpreted conductor at the southern end of Terrain’s “eye” feature (Figure 4).
Further work is continuing in relation to modelling the Geoscience Australia AEM data. However, the presence of such a conductor only serves to strengthen Terrain’s commitment to exploring E63/2447, given the project seems to keep ticking boxes in terms of its prospectivity for Nova-Bollinger-style nickel-copper mineralisation.
- We are in the same geological belt as that hosting the Nova-Bollinger ore bodies,
- We have an interpreted characteristic “eye” feature in the aeromagnetic data over our tenement,
- We have a conductor within the southern part of the “eye” feature,
- We know that Nova-Bollinger style magmatic nickel-copper ore bodies tend to occur as clusters along a Belt (as it’s the case for across the equivalent Thomson Belt in Canada),
- We know that exploration by others to date have focused on the northern half of the Albany-Fraser Belt, but have had limited exploration success to date,
- We assume, therefore, that this means that the clusters of yet-to-be-discovered magmatic nickel-copper ore bodies are more likely to be located in the southern half of the Belt,
- Terrain holds a strategic land position in the southern half of the Belt (with is virtually untouched by historic magnetic nickel-copper focused exploration), and
- We are committed to fast track our exploration with the goal of exploration success similar to other companies operating in the belt.
Figure 1. Terrain Minerals’ 100% owned Lort Rover Project is located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Esperance, and within the highly prospective Albany-Fraser Belt, being home to Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper ore bodies.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Resignation of Managing Director
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) advises that Mr Andrew Reid has resigned as Managing Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.
Mr Reid will remain in his role until 18 March 2024 and will continue to assist the Company with its ongoing projects and operations during this period.
Mr Reid’s duties will be assumed, in the near term, by the General Manger Exploration, Mr Andrew Ford, the Executive Chairman, Mr Brian Rodan and the rest of the technical team, and the board of directors.
Mr Ford has significant exploration experience and was previously General Manager of Exploration at Hastings Technology Metals which has built a significant rare earths resource in the Gascoyne region. In addition to his time at Hastings, Mr Ford has more than 30 years’ experience working in both Australia and overseas with both multinational gold companies and junior explorers.
The Board thanks Mr Reid for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will commence in the week starting 4 March 2024 with the intention to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore.
Highlights
- Toll milling agreement executed with Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie.
- Contract is to process a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore in 2024.
- Mobilisation commenced week starting 19 February 2024.
- Mining to commence week starting 4 March 2024.
- First parcel of ore expected at Greenfields Mill mid-April 2024.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said “Last year our partners extracted 175,000 tonnes of ore from Jeffreys Find Gold Mine and we achieved a great result for the Joint Venture with almost $10 million total surplus cash generated. With a contract to process a minimum of 300,000 tonnes in 2024 at the Greenfields Mill, it should be a very lucrative year for Auric.
“We are delighted that mining will recommence shortly. There will be multiple processing campaigns throughout the year for Stage Two of the Project with BML Ventures Pty Ltd contracted to put the first parcel through the Mill in April 2024.
“Stage One of the Project produced 9,741 ounces of gold which averaged 1.86 g/t. Jeffreys Find is straight forward mining and we know what to expect. Our level of confidence is high that Stage Two will produce substantially more ounces, compared to 2023,” said Mr English.
BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML), Auric’s joint venture partner, has executed a contract with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) to toll mill a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore at the Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie during 2024 with the Project due to conclude in early 2025.
Equipment will be mobilised to the site starting this week, prior to mining getting underway at the beginning of March 2024.
Auric has paid $1.0 million as a working capital contribution to BML in 2024. Apart from that payment, BML are incurring and paying all additional mining costs and expenses. After completing this final phase of mining the two partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus cash proceeds on a 50:50 basis.
Auric Mining Ltd is expecting first cash in the last quarter of 2024 and further cash in first quarter of 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.