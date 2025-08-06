Kairos Minerals

Drilling discovers new ‘Monster’ gold zone near Main Hill at Mt York, WA

New results extend mineralisation from undrilled Main Hill area; additional drilling required to further define new zone

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from a further 19 diamond holes, including a new, wide zone of gold mineralisation intercepted at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. Results from Gossan Hill (7 holes), Breccia Hill (3 holes) and Main Hill (9 holes) (Table 1), are shown on the Leapfrog oblique-section (Figure 1) drill plan (Figure 2), long-section (Figure 3) and cross-section (Figure 4).

Highlights

  • Best intercept of 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 212m incl 10m @ 2.95 g/t Au received from latest batch of drill results at 1.4Moz Mt York Gold Project
  • Four diamond holes planned to follow up and test extensions of this extensional zone near Main Hill
  • 52 holes for 13,536m completed at Mt York, ahead of schedule and on budget; Stage 1 is an 80-hole, 18,000m resource expansion program
  • Results for 19 holes received, with excellent intercepts including:
    • 3m @ 7.20 g/t Au from 181m (25MYDD020);
    • 62m @ 0.78 g/t Au from 79m incl 25m @ 1.22 g/t Au from 79m (25MYDD023);
    • 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 212m incl 10m @ 2.95 g/t Au from 239m (25MYDD031);
    • 22m @ 1.30 g/t Au from 70m incl 7m @ 2.55 g/t Au from 83m (25MYDD039).
  • Results expected to have a positive impact for an updated resource estimate later in 2025.

Drill hole 25MYDD031 returned 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 212m northwest of Main Hill that may well be an important new discovery in an area that had not previously been drilled. This is expected to have a very positive impact on the resource of the Main Trend.

Kairos’ team believes this area named ‘Monster’ by the Kairos geologists on site is a new structural zone, likely to be a large-scale fold flexure or closure in the BIF where thick, high-grade mineralisation has been drilled elsewhere at the Main Trend. The implications of a new fold zone or zones could have a significant, positive impact on the potential project resource size along the 3km Main Trend, and especially in the Main Hill area. Kairos geologists are currently looking at additional drill holes to target the concept and ultimately, grow the resources.

Stage 1 drilling aims to boost gold resources at Mt York and test extensions of high- grade shoots ahead of a mineral resource estimate (MRE) update expected in 2H CY25. Stage 2 drilling later in the year or early 2026 aims to convert Inferred resources to higher confidence Indicated resources.

Kairos Managing Director Dr Peter Turner said: “Drilling continues to provide nice surprises and we are beginning to understand the controls on the wide, higher-grade zones of mineralisation within fold flexures that we can map out and importantly, target over hundreds of metres along the 3km-long, continuously mineralised Main Trend.

To report a drill hole intercept of 53m @ 1.45 g/t Au in any gold project is a good result but this result is even more special – it is an extension of the largely untested Main Hill prospect where the mineralisation remains open in all directions and is an exciting, large target to drill.

We remain confident Mt York will become one of the Pilbara’s – and Western Australia’s – largest undeveloped gold resources with clean metallurgy, once drilling is complete.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Kairos Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

