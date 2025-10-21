The Conversation (0)
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project
27 July
American Uranium
Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming Keep Reading...
14 October
Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised at Lo Herma ISR Uranium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October
Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing ConfirmedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 September
American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU,OTC:GTRIF) (OTCMKTS:GTRIF) is pleased to advise that The State of Wyoming's Land Quality Division (LQD) has now approved AMU's resource development drilling program. The first phase of drilling is expected to commence during the coming quarter with further details the timing of the drilling and hydrogeolical testing to be... Keep Reading...
25 September
Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling ApprovedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 September
Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling
American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
