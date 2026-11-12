Drill Results Intersecting High-Grade Gold, 9.00 g/t Gold Over 9.50 meters, including 43.29 g/t Gold Over 1.20 meters, Down-dip from High-Grade Surface Samples: Treaty Creek Property, Golden Triangle, Northwestern BC

(TheNewswire)
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - November 12, 2026. Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TEUTF"- OTCQB) is pleased to report the following exploration update from the Treaty Creek property: Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has announced, in a news release dated November 11, 2026, results from a further four holes drilled at the Treaty Creek property.
The Tudor November 11, 2026 news release concerning Treaty Creek contains the following:
Results from drillholes PS-26-34 and PS-26-36, which were drilled to follow-up on surface sampling completed earlier in the season, have identified a new high-grade low to intermediate sulfidation system approximately 500 meters northwest of prior drilling on the Perfectstorm copper-gold porphyry system. Additionally, drillhole PS-26-35 intersected a continuance of gold-dominant mineralization at depth within the PSP Zone system identified to date. Perfectstorm's PSP Zone has now been extended down-dip and along strike and remains open.
The 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program (the "2026 Program") has been completed, with crews currently demobilizing from site. The 2026 Program consisted of 22,511 meters of drilling in 44 holes and was successful in discovering a new porphyry system, the PSP Zone, and multiple zones of epithermal gold mineralization at the Perfectstorm Zone. The PSP Zone has been defined by 23 holes announced to date, with a further 19 holes in the queue for assaying at the lab. A maiden Mineral Resource estimate is expected to be prepared for the PSP Zone once all assays have been received from the 2026 Program.
Drill Highlights:
Hole PS-26-34 intersected:
-
2.25 g/t gold, and 3.10 g/t silver, over 37.50 meters starting 127.50 meters downhole, including
-
5.25 g/t gold, and 6.93 g/t silver, over 10.50 meters starting 130.50 meters downhole, including
-
10.17 g/t gold, and 11.85 g/t silver over 4.50 meters starting 136.50 meters downhole
Hole PS-26-36 intersected:
-
0.80 g/t gold, and 713.91 g/t silver, over 4.20 meters starting 45.00 meters downhole
-
9.00 g/t gold, and 9.66 g/t silver, over 9.50 meters starting 163.50 meters downhole, including
-
22.29 g/t gold, and 21.52 g/t silver, over 3.62 meters starting 165.30 meters downhole, including
-
43.29 g/t gold, and 16.90 g/t silver, over 1.20 meters starting 166.50 meters downhole
Hole PS-26-35 intersected :
-
1.77 g/t gold and 2.31 g/t silver over 21.60 metersstarting 366.00 meters downhole, including
-
6.89 g/t gold and 5.86 g/t silver, over 3.55 metersstarting 367.50 meters downhole
-
0.93 g/t gold and 3.40 g/t silver over 49.80 metersstarting 1042.95 meters downhole, including
-
2.34 g/t gold and 10.16 g/t silver, over 3.90 metersstarting 1072.00 meters downhole
See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes PS-26-33 to 36, Table 2 for surface sample results, plan maps, and cross sections.
Northwest Expansion of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Perfectstorm Zone
Surface prospecting and sampling completed at the Perfectstorm Zone throughout the 2026 Program identified a strongly mineralized vein and breccia system approximately 25 meters in width at surface composed of multiple mineralized structures containing abundant chalcopyrite and galena. Four of the surface samples returned significant gold and silver values of up to 12.90 g/t gold and up to 444 g/t silver indicating a precious metal rich structural system. Drillholes PS-26-34 and PS-26-36 were targeted at testing the down-dip extension of this surface zone. As highlighted above, PS-26-34 cut 10.17 g/t gold and 11.85 g/t silver over 4.50 meters, 190 meters down-dip of the surface expression. PS-26-36 cut both high-grade gold and silver intervals extending the mineralized zone along a strike length of 125 meters. Two subsequent drillholes, PS-26-37 and PS-26-38 have assays pending with intercepts through this zone.
Additional prospecting in the area has returned surface sample results indicating the possibility of multiple high-grade gold and silver mineralized structures throughout the area. Another north-south trending structure occurring 210 meters to the east was identified with results of up to 35.66 g/t gold indicating the possibility of multiple stacked sub-vertical structures.
Extension of Gold Dominant Mineralization at Depth at PSP Zone Discovery
Drillhole PS-26-35 intersected a continuance of gold-dominant mineralization at depth within the PSP Zone system. The drillhole has extended the mineralized footprint by 220 meters at depth from PS-26-21 which intersected 0.85 g/t gold and 4.09 g/t silver over 34.50 meters, including 1.68 g/t gold and 8.77 g/t silver over 7.50 meters (see news release dated September 16, 2026), adding significant volume to the mineralized system, while demonstrating consistent, broad, gold-dominant intercepts.
The PSP Zone is located approximately one kilometer southwest of Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit at its closest point and approximately four kilometers northeast of Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, along the northeast-southwest trending Sulphurets corridor that hosts multiple porphyry deposits and prospects. The system remains open in all directions.
Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results, November 11, 2026
|
Hole
|
Collar Coords
|
Dip/
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Gold
|
Silver
|
Copper
|
Molybdenum
|
Azimuth
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(g/t)
|
(g/t)
|
(%)
|
(g/t)
|
PS-26-33
|
425701 mE 6270861 mN
|
-55
|
642.00
|
652.90
|
10.90
|
0.86
|
4.12
|
-
|
-
|
170°
|
PS-26-34
|
426185 mE 6271307 mN
|
-45
|
127.50
|
165.00
|
37.50
|
2.25
|
3.10
|
-
|
-
|
035°
|
including
|
130.50
|
141.00
|
10.50
|
5.25
|
6.93
|
-
|
-
|
and
|
136.50
|
141.00
|
4.50
|
10.17
|
11.85
|
-
|
-
|
162.00
|
165.00
|
3.00
|
7.15
|
1.58
|
-
|
-
|
289.50
|
296.00
|
6.50
|
1.91
|
8.66
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-35
|
426361 mE 6271208 mN
|
-58
|
366.00
|
387.60
|
21.60
|
1.77
|
2.31
|
-
|
-
|
085°
|
including
|
367.50
|
371.05
|
3.55
|
6.89
|
5.86
|
-
|
-
|
472.15
|
510.00
|
37.85
|
0.90
|
1.27
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
487.50
|
492.60
|
5.10
|
2.08
|
1.99
|
1042.95
|
1092.75
|
49.80
|
0.93
|
3.40
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
1072.00
|
1075.90
|
3.90
|
2.34
|
10.16
|
-
|
-
|
PS-26-36
|
426185 mE 6271307 mN
|
-55
|
45.00
|
49.20
|
4.20
|
0.80
|
713.91
|
0.15
|
-
|
105°
|
163.50
|
173.00
|
9.50
|
9.00
|
9.66
|
-
|
-
|
including
|
165.30
|
168.92
|
3.62
|
22.29
|
21.52
|
-
|
-
|
and
|
166.50
|
167.70
|
1.20
|
43.29
|
16.90
|
-
|
-
(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.
(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 meters intervals.
Table 2: Select Treaty Creek Surface Sample Results, November 11, 2026
|
Sample
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Sample From
|
Sample Type
|
Width (m)
|
Gold (g/t)
|
Silver (g/t)
|
Copper (%)
|
J0002916
|
426493
|
6271477
|
2035
|
Outcrop
|
Select
|
35.66
|
142
|
0.941
|
A0513650
|
426483
|
6271493
|
2042
|
Subcrop
|
Select
|
13.60
|
278
|
1.201
|
J0002831
|
426277
|
6271464
|
1961
|
Outcrop
|
Select
|
12.90
|
16.88
|
0.037
|
A0513642
|
426634
|
6271270
|
2025
|
Subcrop
|
Select
|
9.49
|
1,446
|
2.359
|
A0513649
|
426489
|
6271485
|
2046
|
Subcrop
|
Select
|
8.49
|
257
|
1.17
|
J0002834
|
426471
|
6271483
|
2028
|
Subcrop
|
Select
|
5.65
|
350
|
1.175
|
I0003908
|
426490
|
6271472
|
2023
|
Outcrop
|
Select
|
5.14
|
563
|
1.304
|
A0513647
|
426633
|
6271271
|
2019
|
Float
|
Float
|
4.21
|
620
|
2.195
|
A0513707
|
426553
|
6271156
|
2021
|
Float
|
Float
|
3.94
|
5,403
|
2.893
|
J0002917
|
426491
|
6271476
|
2033
|
Outcrop
|
Select
|
3.03
|
31.87
|
0.925
|
J0002830
|
426276
|
6271456
|
1958
|
Outcrop
|
Select
|
1.10
|
5.45
|
0.103
|
J0002957
|
426292
|
6271450
|
1943
|
Outcrop
|
Chip
|
0.5
|
0.87
|
444
|
0.697
|
J0002956
|
426296
|
6271450
|
1943
|
Outcrop
|
Select
|
0.71
|
107
|
0.522
(1) Select samples are selective by nature and may not represent true grades. Float samples are not in place and may not represent true grades.
Treaty Creek Resource and Perfectstorm Zone Target Areas
Plan Map of Drillholes Perfectstorm Zone
Perfectstorm Surface Sample Results
Cross Sections
Section A
Section B
Section A – Inset
Section B – Inset
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.
QA/QC
Diamond drill core and surface rock samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and PhotonAssayTM for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were analyzed to extinction. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of Tudor.
* * *
Qualified Person – Teuton Resources Corp.
D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release dated November 11, 2026. Mr. Cremonese is not independent of Teuton as he is its President and Director.
About Treaty Creek
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns an 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Corporation; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received over the past ten years, both in cash and in shares of optionee companies, has provided Teuton with substantial income.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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