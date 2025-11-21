DPM Metals to Host Investor Day on December 4, 2025

DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM,OTC:DPMLF, ASX: DPM) ( ARBN: 689370894) ("DPM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it will host an investor day at 9 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Members of DPM's executive and technical teams will present updates and insights on:

  • Exploration at the Rakita Camp
  • Čoka Rakita feasibility study
  • Chelopech exploration
  • Progress at Vareš

Q&A sessions will follow the presentations, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with the Company leadership.

The in-person event will be webcast, and a replay of the event will be available on the Company's website at www.dpmmetals.com within two hours of the event's conclusion.

In order to provide investors in an Australian time zone the opportunity to engage with DPM's management team, DPM will also host a virtual Q&A session on December 5, 2025 at 11 a.m. AEDT (December 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. EST).

Access the registration link to attend either in-person or virtually via webcast.

About DPM Metals Inc.
DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dpmmetals.com


