DPM Metals Responds to Revocation of the Loma Larga Environmental Licence

DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM,OTC:DPMLF, ASX: DPM) ("DPM" or "the Company") confirmed that it received notification from the Ministry of Environment and Energy that it has revoked the environmental licence for the Loma Larga project in Ecuador.

"DPM is committed to the highest standards of environmental stewardship and transparency, and we strictly comply with the laws in the countries where we operate," said David Rae, President and CEO.

"We are deeply concerned by the decision to revoke our environmental licence, which was issued in June following a rigorous process by the government to ensure high Ecuadorian standards are applied in the development of Loma Larga. We are confident that our environmental management plan and the robust environment protection measures in place for Loma Larga are in compliance with those standards.

"Responsible management of water and the sensitive environmental ecosystem near Loma Larga are key considerations in the project's design. Water studies conducted by independent experts, DPM and the regulators, consistently demonstrate that the project would have no adverse impact on water supply.

"In light of this development we are assessing all available options to preserve value and maintain optionality for our shareholders."

About DPM Metals Inc.
DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
jcameron@dpmmetals.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.DPM:CATSX:DPMGold Investing
DPM:CA
The Conversation (0)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and rising graph; "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text overlay.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Prospector Metals Gains 356 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The big event impacting markets this week was the shutdown of the US government. Although... Keep Reading...
Gold nugget, stock chart,and US flag with "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Sets Sights on US$3,900, Silver Breaks US$48

The gold price continued to move this week, approaching the US$3,900 per ounce level and setting a fresh all-time high on the back of a US government shutdown.The closure came after Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending bill ahead of the new American fiscal year, which began on... Keep Reading...
Gold "M&A" letters on textured wood background with lighting effects.

Minera Alamos Closes Nevada Mine Acquisition, Expands US Gold Footprint

Minera Alamos (TSXV:MAI,OTCQX:MAIFF) has completed its purchase of the Pan gold mine and two development-stage projects in Nevada from Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).The Toronto-based company said Wednesday (October 1) that it closed the previously announced transaction to acquire the... Keep Reading...
Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Option exercise nets $2.3M to expand exploration at PinjinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold's Record Run Not Over Yet, Silver Still Looks Cheap

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, discusses the factors driving gold's current price run and why he thinks it will continue. "I think that this rally is sustained. I think that it's going on until I see otherwise," he said. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Graphite One Welcomes Strategic Investment from Doyon Limited and Aleut

Related News

rare earth investing

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANK

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Receives Preliminary Feedback on the First Basin of the Seismic Program with Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Iron Investing

China Orders Ban of BHP Iron Ore Imports

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Update on PEA for the Restart of Beacon Gold Mill Sourcing Material from Its Swanson Gold Deposit, Val d'Or, Québec

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Financing Updates

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium to Acquire Uranium Claims